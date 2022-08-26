12 top-rated camping tents with thousands of Amazon reviews

Janelle Randazza, Reviewed
·10 min read
The best camping tents with thousands of Amazon reviews

If you’re ready to get an outdoorsy getaway on your calendar, you’re going to need a good, top-rated tent for your weekend—or weeks-long—escape. We used our decades of camping experience to do the legwork for you to find the absolute best tents for camping, no matter what kind of camper you may be.

From family tents for car camping to compact tents that are perfect for solo excursions—each of these camp tents gets thousands of excellent Amazon reviews and is guaranteed to make you one happy camper.

1. Coleman instant camping tent

60-second setup | Mesh windows | High center height

12,158 5-star Amazon reviews

The worst part of camping is having to set up a complicated tent. The Coleman Instant Tent achieves legendary status for its quick and simple 60-second setup time. If you’re a car camper that wants to skip right to relaxation, this is the perfect tent to take the frustration out of setting up camp and it may just bring some much-needed relaxation to your camping trips.

When testing family camping tents and instant tents, we loved this option for its blackout interior that keeps it cool in the heat and dark in the early mornings. With an 8-by-7-foot wingspan and a nearly 5-foot center height, even the smallest model lets you stand up in this tent and offers enough room to fit a queen-size blow-up mattress or four sleeping bags side-to-side.

Must-buy review: “We love this tent! For our family of [four plus our] Bernese Mountain Dog, it gives us all the room that we need and then a little extra.”

$150 at Amazon

2. Coleman Skydome

Easy setup | Color-coded poles | Superior ventilation 

1,246 5-star Amazon reviews

If an instant tent isn’t your thing, we are crazy about the Coleman Skydome tent. It’s one of the easiest and most-intuitive camping tents we’ve tried. We can't praise this tent enough for being a well-ventilated, high-quality tent that comes at a crazy-low price point.

Pre-attached poles that unfold and break down easily ensure you are never scrambling to figure out which pole goes where, and color-coded hooks make rain-fly assembly intuitive.

With the rainfly off, this tent’s entire top portion is mesh, allowing for incredible nighttime views, making this tent the next best thing to camping in the open air.

Must-buy review: "This tent is pretty much the best it can be. It fits a queen-size bed and a ton of gear easily. It stayed dry through some absolutely wild rain and was easy enough to set up and take down with two people."

$80 at Amazon

3. Coleman Sundome

Great value | Simple setup | Good ventilation

32,276 5-star Amazon reviews

The Coleman Sundome is all about simplicity and affordability. A great value and a simple setup make this an excellent starter tent for campers that want a lightweight and versatile dome-style tent.

The low cost and easy setup design make this one of our favorite entry-level tents—but it's also a good bet for more experienced campers who want an easy tent for weekend getaways.

Fiberglass poles make this a lightweight option and the storage pockets, inside light hook, and power cord inlet make this a great choice for weekend warriors and car campers.

Must-buy review: "Over the past two years it's been through multiple camping trips and several rainstorms and has held up like a champ. Not a single drop of water got it, despite the 2-inch flood outside."

Starting at $70 at Amazon

4. Core 9-person two-room tent

60-second setup | Room divider | Adjustable ground vent 

4,455 5-star Amazon reviews

With an easy setup that can be done in as little as 60 seconds and a two-room blueprint, the Core extra-large 9-person tent is a dream for large groups and families that want to spend more time enjoying their campsite than setting up camp.

A room divider allows for privacy or personal space, large wall pockets allow for extra storage for your night-time must-haves, and an electrical cord access port lets you plug in to allow for a fan, a light or any other power-generated features you might need.

Must-buy review: “Just buy this tent. It went up in under 90 seconds by myself... It also went back in the bag with zero effort and profanity. This is the perfect car camping tent.”

$300 at Amazon

5. Clostnature Lightweight

Superior construction | Excellent weather-proofing | Limited lifetime warranty

1,443 5-star Amazon reviews

Good for backpacking and car camping, the Clostnature Lightweight weighs in at 7 pounds. Praised for its easy setup, excellent weatherproofing, superior breathability and high-quality construction materials—it's truly shocking that you can get a tent of this quality for under $100.

A nice added feature is the two-door setup, one on either side of the tent. For anyone that's ever camped with a partner, you know how clutch it is to have your own exit when nature calls in the middle of the night.

Must-buy review: "This is simply a great tent with smart design and superior materials/features... [this] is easily the best bang for the buck on Amazon for tents, hands down."

Starting at $70 at Amazon

6. Moon Lence pop-up family tent

2-minute setup | Dual entryway | Attached rain fly | Waterproof

2,082 5-star Amazon reviews

This four-person tent by Moon Lence is praised for being easy to set up by one person and for having plenty of room for a family of four and their campsite essentials.

Reviewers love the airflow of this compact tent. Two ground vents make for excellent ventilation and two entryway doors with zippered screens allow for an easy cross breeze on warm days. An attached rain fly keeps out heavy rains and a middle hook allows a hanging lantern to illuminate the space at night.

Must-buy review: “Took two minutes to set up... I wish all tents were built like this one. I would give it 6 stars if I could. If you camp, you NEED this tent.”

$110 at Amazon

7. Coleman foldable pop-up tent

Foldable | Instant setup | Highly wind-resistant

3,222 5-star Amazon reviews

A true pop-up tent—the Coleman Foldable Pop-Up tent sets up so fast that reviewers say it’ll make your head spin. This camp tent folds into a foldable disc when stowed, and immediately pops open when the secure strap is removed. All you need is to do is step aside and let it do its thing!

Reviewers say it’s a good idea to do a few practice runs taking this one down at home but, otherwise, the accolades couldn’t be more glowing. It gets rave reviews for holding against heavy rains without leaks and—when using the accompanying tent stakes—the design stands strong against high winds.

Must-buy review: “My tent was up... faster than one guy could run his hammock line to a second tree. I proceeded to enjoy a beverage or two watching the rest of the gang make camp.”

Starting at $75 at Amazon

8. Alps Mountaineering Lynx 1-Person Tent

Lightweight | Easy setup | Lots of storage | One doorway

3,293 5-star Amazon reviews

So you want to camp solo? This backpacking tent by Alps is perfect for all of your adventures. Under 4 pounds in weight, this single-person tent has two aluminum tent poles and easily straps onto your backpack for supreme portability. Its two-pole system makes setup a breeze, and reviewers say it holds up well in strong winds and heavy rains.

While this tent is highly functional, it still comes with excellent bells and whistles. An attached vestibule provides additional space for dirty shoes and smelly gear, and it comes with storage pockets and a gear loft for all of your essentials.

Must-buy review: “Just buy it! Light enough for backpacking [and] cycling. Strong enough for strong winds [and] rain. Two minutes to set up.”

$98 at Amazon

9. Coleman Carlsbad Dome Tent

Screened-in bonus room | Cooling blackout interior | Extra water protection

3,591 5-star Amazon reviews

Just because you’re camping, that doesn’t mean you have to wake up with the birds. This Coleman Carlsbad tent is highly recommended for the camper who may not be a morning person and for those who want to use their tent to escape the heat.

As many campers will tell you, the inside of a tent is often the worst place to get away from the blazing mid-day sun. This tent, however, is made with a coated black interior that blocks 90 percent of the sun's rays to keep the inside of the tent cool and dark.

The black interior also protects it from the morning rays and reviewers praise it for allowing them to sleep in.

Must-buy review: "Best tent I’ve ever owned. Everyone wanted to hang out at my tent and everyone kept asking where I got it."

$151 at Amazon

10. Campros 8-Person Waterproof and Windproof Tent

6-foot center height | Three rooms | Waterproof 

1,560 5-star Amazon reviews

This three-room Campros tent is perfect for group campers who need their space. With a 6-foot-tall center height, this eight-person tent is an Amazon favorite because it's an excellent choice for bigger people who don’t want to feel cramped in the tiny spaces most tents offer.

Reviewers love the mesh roof that allows for lots of stargazing, the easy setup and a footprint that allows for three queen-size mattresses.

Not only does this tent deliver on comfort, but it’s also a workhorse in the elements earning high praise for its durability and its ability to keep dry in heavy rain. It also comes in smaller sizes.

Must-buy review: "We are loving this tent. The attention to detail is so awesome... We are thrilled to own this tent."

$160 at Amazon

11. Alpha Camp 3-person

Quick set up | Includes gear loft and ground sheet | 1-year guarantee

1,354 5-star Amazon reviews

New to camping? Alpha Camp is so confident that you'll enjoy camping in their tent that they offer a one-year guarantee.

This tent is made for the beginner camper, but it still constructed to impress the more experienced. A streamlined design ensures easy setup and break down, with no confusion or frustrating steps to get this tent pitched and ready.

Windows on all sides make for excellent ventilation but reviewers say that in no way compromises quality or weatherproofing. In fact, most reviews praise this affordable tent for being the ultimate foil against heavy downpours.

Must-buy review: "Wow, all I can say is, I'm impressed! We got the green one. Didn't expect a [$70] tent to be amazing, but to my surprise it is!"

$70 at Amazon

12. Unp 6-person Waterproof Tent

6-foot center height | Waterproof | Easy setup

1,725 5-star Amazon reviews

Roomy, waterproof and windproof, this Unp tent is a favorite amongst campers who want a lot of space and want an easy setup.

Tall people praise this tent for head clearance; with a 78-inch center height, this cabin-style tent has comfortable standing room for campers over six feet tall.

Two roof vents and four side vents create what the manufacturer describes as a "chimney effect" ventilation. What this means is this tent has terrific airflow, which not only keeps things cool it controls condensation within the tent.

Mesh paneling and doors make for great views and ventilation that reviewers love. Steel poles make this a sturdy tent that stands up to the elements.

Must buy review: "Do yourself a favor and buy this tent! Camped out for three nights and four days in heavy rains and this baby kept me completely dry and comfortable. Easy to set up, good looking tent and great value."

$120 at Amazon

