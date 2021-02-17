Alexis Ohanian Just Wore A T-shirt To Remind Everyone That Serena Williams Is The GOAT

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

From ELLE

It’s often said that it takes an army to get things done in this world. And while we've so often talked about the women behind the men, it's high time that women were the ones in the spotlight, as leaders, businesswomen and all-round 'getting it done' legends.



So while brilliant women leaders like Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Amal Clooney, Nancy Pelosi make waves - putting their extreme smarts to important use - we can spare a small moment to applaud the spouses who have taken on the supporting roles, so that their leading ladies can shine brightly.

The world has fallen head-over-heels for support act to tennis Queen Serena Williams, husband and biggest supporter: Alexis Ohanian.

Since their wedding in November 2017, the Reddit co-founder and tech entrepreneur has constantly reminded the world of the importance of supporting women achieve greatness, paternity leave and making romantic gestures unashamedly.

Photo credit: Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Whether it’s cheering her on from the side lines or gushing about her in the press, the 36-year-old has captured the world’s attention for his honesty, relatability and overall adorableness in approach to his tennis star wife.

Here is a list of all the times we fell in love with Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams' love for each other:

1) Alexis Ohanian wears a T-shirt to support Serena during 2021 Australian Open

As Williams continues to advance in the 2021 Australian Open, her husband Alexis Ohanian is making sure that everyone is clear on who the greatest of all time (GOAT) really is.

On Tuesday February 17, the Reddit founder made a sweet statement via his match day attire, appearing in the stands at Williams's Australian Open match wearing a white graphic T-shirt emblazoned with the message 'Greatest Female Athlete' and a photo of the tennis champion.

Photo credit: BRANDON MALONE - Getty Images

Photo credit: Matt King - Getty Images

The T-shirt had a strike across the modifier 'female' following recent debates as to who is the 'GOAT', as a result of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LV win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on February 7, 2021.

Story continues

Ohanian's T-shirt choice prompted praise on Twitter and demands for Nike to release more versions of the design.

Ohanian even joked with one Twitter user that he was Nike's T-shirt model.

With her combined 39 Grand Slam wins in singles and doubles championships, Williams is in a league of her own.

2) Serena Williams is loving ‘Hot Alexis Ohanian’s long hair

On Saturday September 19, Serena Williams held a Q&A session with her fans on her Instagram Story and discussed her husband’s long, luscious locks.

‘Full responsibility for Alexis' hair,’ she told her followers, weeks after Ohanian showed off his new 'do at the 2020 US Open.

‘I told him around [the start of ] COVID that he should grow his hair out and he took it literally. I showed him a picture of when he had his hair long and he's been growing it ever since. And now it's getting really long and I kinda think it's hot.’

Photo credit: Al Bello - Getty Images

During the discussion, the tennis champion also spoke about how she’s been caring for her own hair during quarantine and finding time to self-care.

‘Listen. It's hard out here, that's why I had to get my hair into twists and some protective styles,’ she said. ‘I'm a mum, and I’m with the baby and then it's like I literally have no time for me or my hair.

3) Alexis wooed Serena over truffles in Rome

Serena Williams has opened up about the first time she met her now husband Alexis Ohanian.

On Tuesday May 12, the tennis champion shared the story about how she met the technology entrepreneur several years ago.

Sharing a video of herself and her husband in the car during lockdown, Williams captioned the clip: 'This trip started in Roma 5 or 6 years ago lol I’m the worst with time lines.

'He sat at my table. I asked him to leave. He refused. I found that hot,’ she continued.

'I asked him if he liked truffles. He said yes. Eventually I said yes. And here we are. 5 or 6 years later.’

4) Alexis calls Serena a 'business mama'

The businessman was seen filming Serena's interview after winning her first round match against Anastasia Potapova of Russia on day one of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 20 in Melbourne, Australia.

Photo credit: James D. Morgan - Getty Images

He later shared a photo taken of him during the post-match discussion and captioned the snap: 'Love watching #BusinessMama back at the office in Oz.'

5) Alexis and Olympia cheer on Serena at 2020 Women's ASB Classic

On January 12, Alexis carried his daughter Alexis Olympia, onto the tennis court to congratulate his wife after she won her final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland.

Photo credit: Hannah Peters - Getty Images

In snaps taken of the adorable family, Serena can be seen holding her trophy and chatting to her daughter, who is smiling with pride following her mother's triumph.

Photo credit: Hannah Peters - Getty Images

Serena's husband later took to Instagram to gush about the tennis champion.

'What a start to the decade Serena Williams, we're all so proud of you,' he began the photo's caption. 'And just when I think I can't possibly be more proud, you donate all your prize money to fight the #australianbushfires.'

6) Alexis backs Serena's baking skills...whatever the outcome

In the run up to Thanksgiving in 2019, Williams decided to try her hand at baking cookies.

The tennis player documented the process on Instagram Stories, telling her followers that she let the cookies raise 'for about twenty hours...and they raised'.

A day later, the athlete showed herself checking in on the cookies only to find that they've turned rock hard. (Of course, it really doesn't matter if the former number one tennis player can't make cookies.)

During the baking mishap, her biggest fan Ohanian was there in the background holding their daughter Olympia and being supportive as ever.

Photo credit: Serena Williams - Instagram

'That's natural. That's normal' he said reassuringly in the clip, offering up their daughter to help resolve the cookie drama.

7) Alexis supports her friendship with Meghan Markle

Having a loved one get on well with your best friends is an important component in any relationship.

So, imagine Serena’s glee over her husband’s strong friendship with the Duchess of Sussex, who visited New York City to cheer on the tennis champion at the US Open Women’s Final over the weekend.

Ahead of the match, Alexis was spotted hugging Meghan as she arrived to watch the tense competition, which ultimately saw Serena lose to Bianca Andreescu.

Photo credit: Tim Clayton - Corbis - Getty Images

Serena and Alexis were two of countless celebrity guests at Meghan and Prince Harry’s royal wedding in May 2019.

The couple posted several photographs and videos of themselves attending the star-studded nuptials, from them getting dressed in the morning for the ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor to changing for the reception at Frogmore House.

8) Alexis and daughter Olympia cheer on Serena at Hopman Cup

Standing on the sidelines during Serena’s women’s singles match against Britain’s Katie Boulter at the Hopman Cup in January 2019, the Reddit co-founder was seen holding the couple’s daughter, Olympia, as they cheered on the sportswoman.

Photo credit: Paul Kane - Getty Images

For the occasion, the proud father wore a black T-shirt and trainers which coordinated perfectly with his daughter’s black Nike shoes and leopard print and black co-ord.

9) Alexis talks the importance of being present at tennis matches

Describing his wife as the GMOAT (‘greatest mother of all time’), the technology expert has spoken about supporting his wife through thick and thin during her career.

‘You have to show up,’ he wrote in an article for Glamour earlier this year. ‘You have to be supportive. These are the things that matter.’

In the op-ed, the father-of-one revealed that the couple sit down at the beginning of every year to go through their diaries so that they spend no longer than a week without seeing each other.

Photo credit: Julian Finney - Getty Images

‘I brought Google Calendar into her world so we could see each other’s schedules at any time, which would also make it easier to plan an impromptu call if we’re away from each other—a day without FaceTime is rough when you’ve been away from each other for two weeks,’ he noted.

Ohanian said that while his career has been ‘successful’ so far, he recognises the power in helping his wife aim to win for more trophies.

‘I’m far from perfect, but I try to get behind her and let her know I’m there for her and our daughter, no matter what,’ he wrote. ‘While I don’t have anything extravagant planned at the moment (or if I did, I wouldn’t tell you!), I will always try to show my wife how much I appreciate and support her.'

10) Alexis takes Serena to Italy because she is craving pasta

While most couples will order a takeaway when itching for a veggie pizza, a green Thai curry or a chicken biryani, the Ohanians go one step further.

In July 2018, Alexis posted a photograph of him and his wife drinking wine in Venice. ‘She wanted Italian for dinner, so…’ the photo’s caption reads.

Yes, that’s right. Alexis jetted the 23-time Grand Slam champion to Italy because…she was hungry. ‘She had a craving, so I delivered her to Venice,’ Ohanian wrote in Glamour.

Our jealousy levels have never been higher.

11) Alexis nicknames Serena’s match hairstyle

During her quarterfinal match against Alison Riske at Wimbledon 2019, Serena wore her hair down in natural curls for half of the match before pulling it into a tight bun after losing the second set and ultimately winning the on court battle.

Following the tense sporting competition between the two athletes, Ohanian took to Instagram to congratulate his wife and credit the ‘business bun’ for helping give her the extra boost she needed during the match.

‘#MamaStrength. What an amazing match between two women who went all out today. But the #BusinessBun means business,’ he wrote.

12) Alexis isn’t afraid to let go during a match

Look to the stands during any one of Serena’s matches and you’ll no doubt see Alexis cheering her on.

Photographed grimacing, smiling, yelling and pumping his fists in the air, the father-of-one is more than aware of his changing faces while watching his significant other play and isn’t afraid to make fun of himself once in a while.

‘Chill, no chill,’ he captioned a side-by-side photograph of himself on Instagram in July which sees him looking calm and collected at one point and then lifting his arms and yelling in the other.

13) Alexis describes the tennis star as having ‘the biggest heart’

Months before she gave birth to their daughter, Olympia, Serena attended the Met Gala 2017 with her husband.

Following the event, Alexis gushed about his wife in a heartfelt post about her on Facebook.

'She has the biggest heart,’ he told Humans of New York photographer Brandon Stanton.

‘Everyone sees her success as an athlete, but all of that is layered on the size of her heart.

'She gives 100% of herself to everything she does: as a friend, as a lover, and soon, as a mother.’

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration, thoughtful journalism and at-home beauty tips? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine today! SUBSCRIBE HERE

You Might Also Like