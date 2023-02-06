7-time Pro Bowl WR A.J. Green retires after 12-year NFL career

Longtime NFL wide receiver A.J. Green is calling it quits.

Green officially announced his retirement on Monday after 12 years in the league. He made the Pro Bowl in each of the first seven years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals after Green was drafted fourth overall in 2011. Green played 10 years for the Bengals before he signed with and played for the Arizona Cardinals during the past two seasons.

A.J. Green played 10 years for the Bengals and two with the Cardinals. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

"I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short," Green wrote on Instagram. "Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. ... I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begins…"

Green ends his career with 727 receptions for 10,514 receiving yards and 70 receiving touchdowns in 158 games. Those numbers rank 51st, 44th and 49th on the NFL's all-time receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns lists, respectively. His 3,833 receiving yards in his first three seasons rank fourth all-time behind Justin Jefferson, Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. He also tallied at least 1,000 receiving yards in six of his first seven seasons. Green finished second in Bengals history behind Chad Johnson in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Injuries eventually got the best of Green following his terrific start. Green missed the final six games of the 2016 season with a hamstring injury but still finished with 964 receiving yards. He then missed seven games in 2018 with a toe injury and the entire 2019 season with an ankle injury. Green played a full slate of games in 2020 but finished with only 47 receptions for 523 yards and two touchdowns — all career lows at the time.

Green signed with the Cardinals in 2021, playing his final two seasons there and tallying 78 receptions for 1,084 yards and five touchdowns in 31 games.