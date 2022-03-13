7 TikTok-Approved Beauty Products Under $10 That Really Work, According to Shoppers

tiktok famous products

Whether you're a TikTok-aholic or not, it goes without saying that the buzzy social media platform has become a go-to resource for inspiration, information, and entertainment for us all — especially if you're big on beauty. We've lost count of how many visually mesmerizing videos we've scrolled through to find valuable shopping content from industry pros and real people alike, generously sharing the best hair, makeup, and skincare finds money can buy.

And on the topic of money, we especially love TikTok for oftentimes leading us to discover impressive product picks that don't require all that much moola to begin with. We rounded up seven cool finds under $10 that have all gone viral on TikTok — and for good reason.

Scroll below to shop these effective and affordable must-haves on Amazon.

Wet n Wild Big Poppa Mascara

If you're forever on the hunt for the best mascara around, take it from Bella Poarch who only has eyes for Wet n Wild's Big Poppa Mascara. The mega influencer created this seriously fun video to showcase the under $5 must-have to her 88.3 million followers, and her quick demo on camera is pretty darn convincing.

mascara

Buy It! Wet n Wild Big Poppa Mascara, $4.98; amazon.com

Elf Cosmetics 16 Hour Full-Coverage Camo Concealer

This full-coverage concealer is crazy affordable at less than $4, and the dozens (and dozens) of TikTok videos raving about its flawless formula speak for themselves. We especially love this very relatable review offering a side-by-side comparison of two different options from the brand; and fully committed to purchasing it after watching this beauty guru's review, where she gave the product a rating of 10 out of 10. Clearly, this concealer is a fan favorite.

concealer

Buy It! Elf Cosmetics 16 Hour Full-Coverage Camo Concealer, $3.30; amazon.com

Ardell Demi Wispies Multipack of False Lashes

Ardell has been a mainstay in the false lash game for years, and this multipack is an incredible value for less than $10. Pop them on for an easy, elevated look, just like this popular TikToker demonstrated on camera.

fake eyelashes

Buy It! Ardell Demi Wispies Multipack of False Lashes, $9.84 (orig. $12); amazon.com

Coppertone Glow Shimmering Sunscreen Spray

Now that warmer weather is nearly here, it's time to stock up on a gorgeous new sunscreen like this gold-flecked, shimmering option from Coppertone. This quick video was all we needed to see to convince us to add this pretty sun protector to our carts immediately.

sunscreen

Buy It! Coppertone Glow Shimmering Sunscreen Spray, $8.98; amazon.com

Nooni Marshmellow Whip Maker

One thing we love about TikTok is that it often reveals products that we never knew we needed. Case in point: The Nooni Marshmellow Whip Maker, which is a cool Korean beauty device that turns any cleanser into a soft, luxurious foam in seconds. Watch the brand's highly-addictive ASMR video and tell us you don't want one for yourself, too.

foam maker

Buy It! Nooni Marshmellow Whip Maker, $5.95 with coupon (orig. $7); amazon.com

Maybelline Lifter Lip Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid

At under $7, this cheap and cheerful lip gloss is a no brainer for anyone looking to refresh their lip look this spring, but the fact that several shoppers have deemed it a very close dupe to the popular (and much pricier) Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb has us shook. Snap this one up ASAP.

lip gloss

Buy It! Maybelline Lifter Lip Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid, $6.89 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com

Exfoliating Towel Washcloth

The Korean Italy towel may very well be the most underrated find on Amazon, but thanks to TikTok, word's getting out that it may be the best $5 ever spent. Fascinating videos like this one show how to use the powerful washcloth at home to easily exfoliate layers (and layers) of dry, dead skin.

washcloths

Buy It! Exfoliating Towel Washcloth, $4.43; amazon.com

