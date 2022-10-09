7 Things Not To Do When You Retire

Heather Taylor
·4 min read
fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto
fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Some of the first things retirees need to do when they retire include applying for Social Security benefits, checking in on their investment accounts and updating estate plans. On the flip side of the coin, what should new retirees avoid doing?

Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every Stage of Life
Learn More: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Retirement Goals

Some of the answers might surprise you. Avoid making the following mistakes that can hurt your retirement savings and lifestyle.

iStock.com
iStock.com

Don't Be Too Rigid With Retirement Spending Plans

There's nothing wrong with carefully reviewing your spending habits in retirement. However, it's a good idea to avoid being too rigid in your plans.

The reason retirees need to be flexible with their retirement spending plans is due to sequence-of-returns risk.

Jesse Cramer, relationship manager at Cobblestone Capital Advisors, said investments often have bumpy returns. Most often, we tend to see multiple years in a row of good returns (bull markets) or bad returns (bear markets). Beginning your retirement with a few years of bad returns causes a disproportionate amount of portfolio stress.

"The main weapon retirees have to combat an unlucky sequence of returns is to remain flexible in their retirement spending plans," Cramer said. "The sequence-of-returns risk is made worse when a retiree withdraws money from their portfolio. The more money they withdraw, the bigger the risk becomes."

Cramer recommends retirees consider delaying some of their spending -- e.g., postponing a big trip. This will give the market, and their portfolio, time to recover and lessen the sequence-of-returns risk.

Take Our Poll: Have You Ever Lost Wealth Due To a Natural Disaster?

Hero Images / Getty Images/Hero Images
Hero Images / Getty Images/Hero Images

Don't Forget To Plan Social Security

You do not need to collect Social Security benefits at the same time you retire.

While you can receive benefits as early as age 62, think carefully about whether you should start collecting then or delay. You may delay Social Security as late as age 70 to receive the full payout. Choosing the optimal strategy to fit your financial situation and overall lifestyle, whether this means taking payments at age 67 or waiting until age 70, can result in thousands of dollars more of potential income over your retirement years.

BraunS / iStock.com
BraunS / iStock.com

Don't Spend Your Investment Capital (If You Can Avoid It)

Bob Sewell, CFA and CEO of Bellwether Investment Management, recommends his clients avoid withdrawing more than 4% of their portfolio value out of their accounts from year to year. Withdrawing more than 4% means you're spending some of your investment capital -- and retirees need this capital for the many years of retirement ahead of them.

If you are spending more than 4%, Sewell recommends creating a spending plan to look at what amount of capital can be depleted from year to year without running out of money too soon. Part of this plan should look at optimizing where you draw your funds from among your various investment accounts.

Jodi Jacobson / iStock.com
Jodi Jacobson / iStock.com

Do Not Take On Debt

Ideally, by the time you reach retirement, you should have paid off all of your debts, including student loans, mortgages and credit card balances. If you have paid off your outstanding debt, do not take on any additional debt.

"You don't need that burden in retirement when your income is potentially lower, and you don't have the same abilities to supplement it through employment sources," Sewell said. "Carrying credit card debt from month to month, lines of credit or a new mortgage rarely makes sense, so do your best to avoid it."

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty Images
Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty Images

Don't Count on an Inheritance

Sewell often sees clients who anticipate a windfall from an inheritance to help support them in their retirement. Counting on an inheritance, regardless of the amount, is not a retirement plan.

"The inheritance you are anticipating may end up being much smaller than you expect, may not be received for many years or may not appear at all," Sewell said.

The better approach is to look at any inheritance as a bonus to your retirement plan.

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

Don't Underestimate Healthcare Costs

Healthcare is one of the most significant expenses in retirement. It's not uncommon for retirees to underestimate the amount of money necessary for health and medical insurance purposes.

Once you are eligible for Medicare, make sure you thoroughly understand what is and isn't covered by your Medicare plan. This will allow you to better budget for medical expenses and be ready to cover costs not insured by Medicare.

monkeybusinessimages / iStock.com
monkeybusinessimages / iStock.com

Don't DIY All of Your Retirement Planning

You don't need to do all of your retirement planning on your own. It also can be tricky to manage retirement planning alone in the event of unexpected circumstances, such as death or incapacity of a partner that leaves the surviving partner with challenging financial burdens.

Sewell recommends finding a trusted fiduciary advisor or financial professional who can help ensure your investments are well managed and you and your family are in good hands as you retire.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Things Not To Do When You Retire

Latest Stories

  • How to Retire Comfortably at 57

    Choosing the right age for retirement means understanding all the planning that's required beforehand, as well as what you may need to do afterward if you retire early. The way you shape your financial plan can be very different if … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 57: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • My son is attending a homecoming dance. Can you please provide some etiquette tips?

    Here is a quick snapshot: Before the dance, he should get a haircut and make sure the car is clean. The day of the dance, he should arrive on time and maintain good manners all evening.

  • 5 Tips for Retiring During a Bad Economy

    With inflation at a four-decade high, fast-rising interest rates and very volatile markets, many Americans are being forced to reconsider their retirement planning. Learn: 6 Types of Retirement Income...

  • 6 Ways Retirees Can Cut Costs

    Entering into retirement is an exciting time and a chapter of life which comes with its unique share of challenges. One of the biggest challenges is adjusting to a fixed income. Retirement at Any Age:...

  • Your Target-Date Fund May Not Be Prepared For a Down Market

    After around a decade of near constant growth, the stock market has been falling in recent months and we are officially in a bear market for the first time in quite a while. For younger people this is scary, but … Continue reading → The post Your Target-Date Fund May Not Be Prepared For a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement

    You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small...

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to