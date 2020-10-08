7 Things You Must Do If You Hang Out With Your Friends Indoors, According to Doctors

Getty Images

At this point, we've all been living in a pandemic for over half a year now, but there's still so much left that's unprecedented. While some of us have settled into our own quarantine routines, heading into the winter and holiday season amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is brand new territory. Many people have been relying on the great outdoors to social distance and see their friends and loved ones, but in places where the weather is getting colder, things will inevitably have to change—and the fear of a long winter ahead with no in-person time with those you love is a chilling thought.

So, many of us are now wondering how we can keep seeing friends as the weather gets colder, how we can create a coronavirus-safe "pod," and if it's okay to spend time with people (outside of those you live with) indoors. In addition to the heightened anxiety about where to go from here, the changing seasons also bring about the risk of catching the flu or a cold. So, we tapped medical professionals to answer our burning questions and give us advice for how to best minimize the risk of coronavirus without entirely giving up our social lives in the coming months.

1. Keep yourself healthy

Your health should always be number one. Before deciding whether or not you can spend time with other people, make sure you are maintaining every part of your health as best as you can. Aside from taking coronavirus-safe measures (maintaining six feet of distance from others, washing your hands frequently, and wearing a mask), Dr. Eva Beaulieu, board-certified internal medicine hospitalist, recommends doing the following as the pillars of good health: Sleep well, drink plenty of water, manage stress, and eat a well-balanced diet. Research shows that these lifestyle factors can help keep your immune system healthy, which, in turn, makes the body more capable of fighting off illness.

Another health precaution nearly every doctor can agree on? Get your flu shot. In addition to coronavirus-related recommendations, Dr. Jake Deutsch, a board-certified physician in emergency medicine says, "getting vaccinated and preventing the flu is probably the most important recommendation for the cold and flu season." A small study of 58 people from the U.K. found that having flu and coronavirus at the same time can significantly increase your risk of death—so getting a flu shot is a simple way to minimize that dangerous possibility.

2. Find ways to stay outdoors as long as possible

Before considering spending indoor time with people outside of those you live with, make sure you've considered all your options for spending time outdoors. This is because, according to a Japanese study of 110 cases, the risk of getting coronavirus is nearly 20 times lower outdoors than indoors. Indoors are riskier for catching coronavirus since there are less ventilation and exchange of potentially contaminated air. So, unless the forecast shows freezing temperatures or otherwise inclement weather, see if it's tolerable to bundle up in a warm coat, grab some cozy blankets, and choose to gather for a socially distanced hang outside.

If you're lucky enough to have an outdoor space of your own—a backyard, patio, or rooftop—there are some ways to try to extend the season for outdoor gatherings. Try investing in a fire pit (like this best seller from Amazon) or an outdoor space heater (another best seller from Amazon) to warm up your outdoor space as the temperatures start to drop. You can even ask other members of your pod to help split the cost, if that feels fair. (Tip: If you live in a big city like New York and have a back patio, deck, or rooftop, make sure to check your city's fire safety laws before investing in an outdoor heater or fire pit.) If you don't have your own outdoor space, try to bring your blankets and cozy essentials to a park or another public outdoor space for a small, socially distanced gathering.

It's important to understand, that, although low, there still is a risk of catching coronavirus outdoors. So, you should still be practicing safety measures, like wearing masks and staying six feet apart. Dr. Harry Oken, internal medicine specialist, professor of medicine at University of Maryland, and member of Persona Nutrition’s Medical Advisory Board adds, half-joking-half-not, that "people are generally not so good about understanding what social distancing means, and it's actually worth it to take out a measuring tape and show people what six feet is." Since coronavirus can spread through respiratory airborne droplets, six feet is the minimum distance that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people stay apart to prevent the spread.

