7 Things You Didn’t Know About Low-Cost Internet

1. You may qualify for low-cost internet.

(Photo: Morsa Images via Getty Images)

If you receive government assistance, chances are you qualify to receive $30 off your internet bill through Cox’s Affordability Program. Check out Cox’s low-cost options to see if you qualify.

2. You can get download speeds up to 100mbps.

(Photo: 10'000 Hours via Getty Images)

So you can stream your favorite shows and movies, use multiple devices, and never miss a video call, even with lower cost internet

3. You may qualify for ConnectAssist.

(Photo: Marko Geber via Getty Images)

If you currently participate in at least one government assistance program, such as Medicaid or SNAP, you may qualify for ConnectAssist. This plan is ideal for households on a tight budget that are looking for reliable internet for $30/month! See if you qualify.

4. You can install many low-cost options yourself.

(Photo: MoMo Productions via Getty Images)

With EasyConnect self-installation, you can easily set up your internet connection. No need to set up an appointment for someone to come out. You can take care of it from the comfort of your home.

5. If you have a K-12 student in your home, you could save big with Connect2Compete.

(Photo: Justin Paget via Getty Images)

If you have a K-12 student in your home and use at least one government assistance program, like SNAP, you could be eligible for low-cost internet at $9.95/month! See if you qualify .

6. You can get access to free digital literacy training for families.

(Photo: MoMo Productions via Getty Images)

If you qualify for Connect2Compete, you’ll gain access to the Cox Digital Academy. Here, you’ll be able to access computer literacy tips, educational videos, tutorials, and games to help build digital literacy.

7. You have the option to pay as you go.

(Photo: Fiordaliso via Getty Images)

With StraightUp Internet, you can prepay for your internet plan one month at a time for a $50 flat fee. Use up to three devices for light web surfing, email, and social networking.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.