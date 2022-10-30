7 terrifyingly funny cartoons about America's spooky political season
Dave Whamond | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
Steve Kelley | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate
Bob Englehart | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
John Deering | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate
Phil Hands | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency
Rick McKee | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com
You may also like
Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' at home in California
Obama heading to battleground states as midterms approach
Biden predicts student debt payments will go out 'in the next 2 weeks', despite pending lawsuits