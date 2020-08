7 Stretches For Emotional Wellbeing

Ardha Gomukasana Forward Fold



Photo: Courtesy of Heidi Roman.

This move stretches tight outer hip muscles, makes space in the hip flexors , and allows you to root more deeply into yourself.Sit up tall with your legs straight out in front of you. Sit on a pillow if your hamstrings and low back are too tight to maintain a long, tall spine without one.Bend your right knee over your straight left leg, stacking your knees as best you can while cuddling your right flexed foot as close to your left outer hip as possible.Walk your right hand down, holding the outside of your left leg, with the goal of pulling your left baby toe back to "plug" your left thigh bone back into its hip socket. While you reach for your toe, continue to engage your right arm back into your right shoulder blade to give your chest the ability to rise forward, toward your flexed left foot.Prop your left hand next to your left outer leg to help you root your pelvis into the floor and wrap your core around the spine, making sure to avoid collapsing into your hips.Breathe into this pose for five breaths as you root back into your right hip and release your right low back. Breathe in to sit up. Repeat on the second side.