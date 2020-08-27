7 Stretches For Emotional Wellbeing

I stretch mainly to keep my body healthy and to stave off knee pain after a run. But I also stretch because it feels good emotionally. It's a way to shake off stress or lift my spirits or take my mind off something that's nagging at me.



That instinct is a natural one, and a powerful one. Some people — myself included — believe that stretching feels so nurturing not just because it gets the blood pumping, but because our bodies hold on to old traumas and negative emotions. The right pose can release some of that, freeing our minds and spirits.



"When we take the time to listen to our body and to hold it in our own power, our tissue unearths countless histories and endless resiliency to keep us healing, expanding, and growing," says Toni Melaas, the CEO of Hatch NYC, an international wellness concierge business, a partner at stretch studio Outer Reach, and a professional dancer.



Given the events of this past year, most of us could probably use a good stretch. With that in mind, Melaas designed a series of seven poses that are especially good at balancing emotional wellbeing.



Slip into something comfortable, find a quiet spot, light a candle or some incense, and let Melaas guide you through this ultra-healing sequence.



Supine Hamstring Stretch

The pose roots you and eases your nervous system as you release low back pain and



How To:

Lie supine, with your right leg up in the air at a 90-degree angle with the floor, and with your right foot flexed.



Clasp your hands behind the mid-thigh to straighten the leg further. Direct the right hip down into the floor to create space around the sacral nerves, calming the sympathetic nervous system as you build muscle-to-bone energy and stretch dynamically.



Breathe into the depth of the leg stretch five slow times before inhaling to release the working leg down to the floor. Acknowledge the change in length and texture you just manifested before beginning the second side. Photo: Courtesy of Heidi Roman.













Cross Lateral IT Band Stretch



Releases tension in the outer hip and leg muscles (specifically the IT Band) and grounds you in the deepening of your thigh’s connection with its hip socket (acetabulum).



How To:

Continue lying supine and widen your left arm on the floor, moving it so it rests out on an upward diagonal from your left shoulder. Again, bend your left leg up in the air at a 90-degree angle to the floor, with your foot flexed.



Clasp your right hand up over the top of your left flexed foot, so your right fingers grip the outer edge of your left foot. Extend the left leg across your body on a high diagonal to the right, directing your left hip toward the earth while straightening your left thigh and extending your heel into your hand. Worry not if you receive a



Breathe here five times before inhaling the leg down to prepare for the second side.















Legs Up The Wall

Rerouting our fluids may aid in reducing swelling, indigestion, and stress, and can help with better sleep.



How To:

Lie on your side with your feet facing the wall and scoot your bum back until it touches the wall. Roll onto your back, walking your legs up into the support of the wall, allowing your straightened legs to settle more deeply into their hip sockets under gravity’s pull.



Bend your knees a bit if your legs need a little support to maintain your



Straighten your arms at your sides with your palms facing upward, engaging the backs of your arms into the floor to support the broadening of your heart.



Breathe here for 10 to 15 slow breaths or as long as it feels healing, listening to your power as it accumulates with each inhale. Photo: Courtesy of Heidi Roman.



















