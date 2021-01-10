7 States Have Confirmed Bird Flu; Here’s What You Need to Know

Uttar Pradesh became the seventh state to confirm positive cases for bird flu or avian influenza on Saturday, 9 January.

Lakhs of birds have suddenly died, including poultry, ducks, crows and migratory birds, in the country in the past 10 days. The Central Government, along with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, has increased vigilance for potential hot spots after confirmed cases in six other states apart from UP – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala and Gujarat.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying have directed officials to monitor poultry and bird markets, zoos, waterbodies and other potential hotspots where the disease can spread. It has also said that PPE kits and accessories to cull birds and dispose waste safely must also be made available, reported NDTV.

The department further ordered immediate steps to control the spread of the virus, keeping in mind that it is transmissible to humans and domesticated animals.

How many states have confirmed bird flu cases and what we know so far?

Seven States – Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala and Gujarat – have confirmed cases so far.

Kerala: On 5 January, it issued a state-specific disaster alert after 23,857 birds died in Kottayam and Alappuzha districts. Over 1,700 ducks died at a Kottayam farm.

Rajasthan: In the last one week, over 600 birds have died. The government has asked for vigil and monitoring of the bird flocks where there are confirmed cases in 16 of the 33 districts.

Himachal Pradesh: The state’s Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania on Wednesday said that at least 2,403 birds have died so far in the state and that the number is expected to grow.

Uttar Pradesh: The Kanpur Zoological Park has been closed for visitors for 15 days as a suspected case of bird flu had been detected in the zoo.

Haryana: Over 4 lakh chickens were found dead in the state over the past month.

Gujarat: 53 birds were found dead on the shore of Kharo dam in Bantva village of Junagadh district. The samples tested positive for bird flu.

Madhya Pradesh: Over 1,100 deaths have been reported in 11 districts in the state, including Indore, Mandsaur and Agar Malwa.

What is the government doing to contain the spread of infection?

A 24-hour helpline has been set up for the assistance and to monitor the situation in Delhi. A control room has been set up in New Delhi to take stock on a daily basis of preventive and control measures undertaken by the states on Wednesday.

Multi-disciplinary teams have been deployed on 4 January to Alappuzha and Kottayam districts of Kerala and Panchkula district of Haryana to implement the health ministry’s containment plan of the bird flu.

Over 1.60 lakh poultry birds were culled at five poultry farms in Haryana’s Panchkula district on Saturday.

In Kerala, as a precautionary measure, many birds were culled. “So far, 37,654 birds have been culled in Alappuzha and 7,29 birds were culled in Kottayam,” said Kerala Animal Husbandry Minister K Raju, to ANI.

Which states have banned import of poultry products?

Punjab as imposed a complete ban on the import of live birds, including poultry and unprocessed meat, till 15 January.

Delhi has banned import of live birds on Saturday and closed down the city’s biggest poultry market in Ghazipur.



Import of poultry to Madhya Pradesh, especially chicken shipments, from southern states have banned for 10 days starting Wednesday, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced.

Kerala on Wednesday announced sale of poultry, meat and eggs will not be allowed in the affected areas for the next 10 days, after declaring the outbreak as a state-specific disaster.

Which states are awaiting confirmation?

Other states are still awaiting confirmation of bird flu. In Punjab, four crows and a crane were found dead in Gurdaspur district on Thursday. The state has been declared a “controlled area” in view of the outbreak affecting birds in neighbouring states, reported NDTV.

900 chickens have died in a farm in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district, and samples of the birds from Mumbai, Thane, Dhapoli, Beed, Nandurbar and Dhule districts are being tested for bird flu after reported death of crows in the areas, reported Indian Express.

Chhattisgarh’s Balod district saw many wild birds and chicken die, and the state has formed a rapid response team to probe the matter, reported NDTV.

Over 35 crows were found death in Delhi, including 24 at a park in Jasola, and 10 ducks at Sanjay Lake. Hauz Khas Park, Dwarka Sector 9 Park, Hastsal Park and Sanjay Lake have been closed, and Delhi zoo has tightened it’s measures and disinfects the area twice a day, reported NDTV.

What is bird flu?

Avian influenza is the disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. This is said to occur naturally among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other birds and animals, explained the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Can humans contract bird flu?

According to CDC, Avian flu viruses “do not normally infect human beings”. Such an infection is rare, says Mayo Clinic website, but adds however, that if infected, the virus “can be deadly”.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), bird flu can be transmitted from one person to another, but again this is a rarity. From 2003 to 2019, the WHO confirmed a total of 861 human cases of H5N1 worldwide, of which 455 deaths were recorded.

(With inputs from NDTV and The Indian Express.)

