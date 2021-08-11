7 Spectacular Ferns You'll Want to Add to Your Houseplant Collection

Potted Nephrolepis exaltata (Boston fern, Green Lady) on wooden table

One of the prettiest ways to add plant life and texture to a living space? Ferns. They are delightfully varied, delicate, and feel truly unique in a world full of snake plants. The only problem? A slight intimidation factor when it comes to fern care and maintenance. It's true, ferns can be a little persnickety, but with some education and the right type of indoor fern, it might be a perfect match for your home. Check out these stunning types of indoor ferns to consider for your space.

Boston Fern

Lush, textured arches are the signature of this fern and they can grow quite large in their pots. Boston ferns love a humid environment and need consistently moist soil. You'll know if it's not getting enough water because its leave gets crispy and crunchy. Make sure to keep it away from any heating or air vent, as it's too drying for them.

Boston fern

Kimberly Queen Fern

With its dark green fronds, the Kimberly Queen fern looks very similar to the Boston fern. This variety does very well outside planted in the ground or in larger pots or containers. It does need to be moved indoors once cooler temperatures set in. Indoors, it prefers a shady spot, but can tolerate medium light if it's properly watered and is in a more humid environment.

Kimberly Queen Fern

Maidenhair Fern

So delicate and beautiful, its stems and leaves feel much more fragile than other types of indoor ferns—and they totally are. This might be one of the more temperamental varieties of ferns. It needs just the right amount of everything. It can't handle direct sunlight, but needs enough indirect light to keep it thriving. It also needs to be regularly misted or kept in a humid room like a bathroom and doesn't thrive in temps below 60 degrees Fahrenheit. But if you can provide the right environment, this fern will reward you with an elegant, leafy display.

Maidenhair Fern

Bird's Nest Fern

Less romantic and leafy looking than its counterparts, the bird's best fern is relatively easy to grow and maintain. Consider it a starter fern! It needs bright, indirect light and should be watered every one to two weeks. You'll know when it's time to water because the leaves will start to droop and look a little sad. More great news? They're non-toxic and safe for homes with pets.

Bird's Nest Fern

Staghorn Fern

You might recognize this beauty because it looks really pretty mounted on a wooden board, so it's a popular choice for vertical wall gardens. This variety does well in bright, indirect sunlight, but it can be a little testy when it comes to water. Too much or too little will kill it. Depending on how humid the room is, it could need water once a week (dry) to once every two to three weeks (more humid). If you start to notice browning at the base, you're overwatering, but if the tips get brown, you're underwatering.

Staghorn Fern

Rabbit's Foot Fern

These little beauties are considered easy-to-care-for in the fern world. Much like the other varieties we've talked about here, rabbit's foot ferns thrive with plenty of moisture and medium to bright, indirect sunlight. Keep them in a warm, humid environment like a bathroom or make time to mist them fairly regularly.

Rabbit's Foot Fern

Asparagus Fern

Delightfully fluffy and delicate, the asparagus fern almost looks like an herb! However, watch out, it has sharp thorns. It's also not a true fern since it spreads by seed instead of spores. The least fussy of the ferns on this list, it thrives in bright light and can handle a missed watering every now and again. Just beware, this plant is extremely toxic to both dogs and cats and should be kept away from them.