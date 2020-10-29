7 Space Heaters Worth Buying This Winter (According To Warm People)

Welcome to . Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors Temperatures are already dipping into chilly territories from the late nights to the early morns. And, in a similar vein as inflatable pools or air purifiers, we're expecting to see space heaters heat up as the new sought-after home good for our stay-at-home winters of 2020. If something that will keep you and your drafty room toasty warm is what you seek, then you've clicked to the right page — because we dove deep into the top-reviewed space-heating products across the web to pull out the best bets. These plug-in-anywhere devices come in a wide array of sizes, styles, and prices — plus, they're readily available across a range of virtual order-to-your-doorstep retailers. Ahead, find seven such space heaters selected for their top ratings from reviewers who swear by them as warm-up godsends. The options touch everything from tiny under-desk designs to larger iterations fit to take on your cold AF living room and even chic-modern styles that won't ruin your below-zero bedroom aesthetic. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. TaoTronics Ceramic Tower Space Heater
TaoTronics stylish space heater has the highest rating of any we've reviewed — and that's saying a lot. It heats up in 3 seconds, with built-in safety features like overheating sensors and auto shut off.
4.8 out of 5 stars and 1,423 reviews on
"I love this heater so much. I use the heater in the living room. This heater warms fast. The remote control works great; I don't need to be near the heater. It also sets a timer, turning off itself. The rotation function is nice, and it has four settings and eco mode for how much electricity you want to use. Would recommend it to a friend. I'm satisfied!" -
KWV, Amazon reviewer TaoTronics
TaoTronics Ceramic Tower Space Heater, $, available at
Amazon More Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Space Heater
Surely the best-looking space heater of them all — Dyson's Hot+Cool option can do just that; heat and cool a room. It also doubles as an air purifier. Win-win.
4.6 out of 5 stars and 463 reviews on
"I have a dog, as well as the dust that accumulates in any busy home. Really like this...getting a second. Quiet, and heats a room quickly and also cools better than a fan. We've had air quality issues lately, due to wildfires, and this has helped tremendously! Highly recommend." -
Roxane, Amazon reviewer Dyson
Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Space Heater, $, available at
Amazon More Lasko Ceramic Portable Space Heater
Compact, silent, and adjustable, this carry-sized Lasko space heater is perfect for keeping beneath your desk or beside your bed.
4.5 out of 5 stars and 24,154 reviews on
"My wife and I are extremely pleased with this heater. It is attractive, has a very small footprint, and great safety and adjustability features. And does it ever put out the heat! The fan speed is adjustable and so is the heat intensity." -
Gary C
,
Amazon reviewer Lasko
Lasko Ceramic Portable Space Heater, $, available at
Amazon More ALROCKET Oscillating Space Heater
Alrocket's space heater looks futuristic in design with its ceramic composition and sleek silhouette. It's crafted with tip-over and heat protection, as well as three heating settings. Ideal for use in offices, on tables, beside the feet, below the nightstand, and more.
4.3 out of 5 stars and 2,152 reviews on
"Don't let the size fool you, it's a powerhouse! I'm sorry I judged it on size alone. Good things come in small packages. Well, warm things.. or good, warm things. Okay...getting weird." -
L.J, Amazon reviewer ALROCKET
ALROCKET Oscillating Space Heater, $, available at
Amazon More Story continues Vornado Vortex Heater
The Vortex heater has an automatic safety shut-off, so you won't have to worry about it running long past you falling asleep. It comes with three quiet heat settings and control comfort to maintain room heat.
4.1 out of 5 stars and 3,386 reviews on
"This heater is the best one I've found, and I've tried *many* types of heaters. It puts out a warm-to-hot stream of soft air that works great for heating a room. It has a power switch, wattage switch for different output levels, and a thermostat to set the point at which it turns on and off. The heater works very well, and is the quietest forced-air heater I've come across." -
Metalcaster, Amazon reviewer Vornado
Vornado Vortex Heater, $, available at
Amazon More Honeywell 360 Surround Indoor Heater
Honeywell has been around for a long, long time, and for good reason: this space heater is easy to set up, use, and store away in small spaces.
4.1 out of 5 stars and 435 reviews on
"This heater is so awesome. This also has tip-over protection, it will only stay on in the upright position. It cool-touch housing so no worry about anyone touching it and getting hurt. It has 2 different settings; high and low. And an adjustable thermostat. This has been perfect for our house." -
Stamicfar, Target reviewer Honeywell
Honeywell 360 Surround Indoor Heater, $, available at
Target More DeLONGHI ComforTemp Oil-Filled Radiator
This product features engineered thermal slots to maximize heat flow as well as maintain a low service temperature. Aka it says warm
all day
. It features three heat settings for optimal, energy-efficient warmth.
4.2 out of 5 stars and 90 reviews on
"I love this heater because it's silent and keeps my small bedroom very warm. I hated the loud sound and cycling on and off of the coil heater I have in another room. No sleep interruptions with this heater. And my bedroom is kept very toasty. Love it." -
Bitsy, Walmart reviewer DeLonghi
DeLONGHI ComforTemp Oil-Filled Radiator, $, available at
