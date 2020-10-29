7 Space Heaters Worth Buying This Winter (According To Warm People)

Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.



Temperatures are already dipping into chilly territories from the late nights to the early morns. And, in a similar vein as inflatable pools or air purifiers, we're expecting to see space heaters heat up as the new sought-after home good for our stay-at-home winters of 2020. If something that will keep you and your drafty room toasty warm is what you seek, then you've clicked to the right page — because we dove deep into the top-reviewed space-heating products across the web to pull out the best bets.





These plug-in-anywhere devices come in a wide array of sizes, styles, and prices — plus, they're readily available across a range of virtual order-to-your-doorstep retailers. Ahead, find seven such space heaters selected for their top ratings from reviewers who swear by them as warm-up godsends. The options touch everything from tiny under-desk designs to larger iterations fit to take on your cold AF living room and even chic-modern styles that won't ruin your below-zero bedroom aesthetic.



View photos TaoTronics Ceramic Tower Space Heater

TaoTronics stylish space heater has the highest rating of any we've reviewed — and that's saying a lot. It heats up in 3 seconds, with built-in safety features like overheating sensors and auto shut off.



The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 1,423 reviews on



Warm People Say: "I love this heater so much. I use the heater in the living room. This heater warms fast. The remote control works great; I don't need to be near the heater. It also sets a timer, turning off itself. The rotation function is nice, and it has four settings and eco mode for how much electricity you want to use. Would recommend it to a friend. I'm satisfied!" - KWV, Amazon reviewer



View photos Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Space Heater

Surely the best-looking space heater of them all — Dyson's Hot+Cool option can do just that; heat and cool a room. It also doubles as an air purifier. Win-win.



The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 463 reviews on



Warm People Say: "I have a dog, as well as the dust that accumulates in any busy home. Really like this...getting a second. Quiet, and heats a room quickly and also cools better than a fan. We've had air quality issues lately, due to wildfires, and this has helped tremendously! Highly recommend." - Roxane, Amazon reviewer



View photos Lasko Ceramic Portable Space Heater

Compact, silent, and adjustable, this carry-sized Lasko space heater is perfect for keeping beneath your desk or beside your bed.



The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 24,154 reviews on



Warm People Say: "My wife and I are extremely pleased with this heater. It is attractive, has a very small footprint, and great safety and adjustability features. And does it ever put out the heat! The fan speed is adjustable and so is the heat intensity." - Gary C, Amazon reviewer



View photos ALROCKET Oscillating Space Heater

Alrocket's space heater looks futuristic in design with its ceramic composition and sleek silhouette. It's crafted with tip-over and heat protection, as well as three heating settings. Ideal for use in offices, on tables, beside the feet, below the nightstand, and more.



The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars and 2,152 reviews on



Warm People Say: "Don't let the size fool you, it's a powerhouse! I'm sorry I judged it on size alone. Good things come in small packages. Well, warm things.. or good, warm things. Okay...getting weird." - L.J, Amazon reviewer



