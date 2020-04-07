7 Socks & Sandals Pairings, Because We Haven’t Worn Shoes For Weeks

Georgia Murray
Refinery 29 UK

Much like kitten heels, bumbags and Crocs, the pairing of socks and sandals – once derided as a sartorial sin – has slowly made its way back into fashion. Now the epitome of comfort and cool, there's nothing more chic than donning grey cable knit socks with your Birkenstock Bostons, and nothing more zeitgeisty than teaming your tie-dye Aries with your Tevas.

Once the preserve of tourist dads, the rise of the ugly shoe and the death of the heel ushered in a new set of priorities for our feet: comfort first. The catwalks of SS20 reflected the so-bad-it's-good pairing, with everyone from Burberry to Fendi and Gucci getting in on the action.

Now is the perfect time to embrace the best-foot-first look, as being on lockdown has made us forget what wearing shoes feels like. Slippers are the cosiest option, sure, but in order to maintain some semblance of reality, we take those off when our working day begins and slip them back on when we log off.

While Birkenstocks, Suicoke, Tevas, Arizona Love and Crocs may get the most airtime, there's a whole host of sandals that make the best companion for your socks – whether they're hand-knitted, tie-dye, checkerboard or striped.

Click through to see the seven sandals and socks tag teams we're wearing on repeat during lockdown.

<br> <br> <strong>Weekday</strong> Frippery Glitter Socks, $, available at <a href="https://www.weekday.com/en_gbp/women/socks/product.frippery-glitter-socks-black.0252701024.html?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Weekday" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Weekday</a>


Weekday Frippery Glitter Socks, $, available at Weekday
<br> <br> <strong>Arizona Love</strong> Pearl-Embellished Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/arizona-love-pearl-embellished-sandals-item-14545039.aspx?size=31&storeid=12000&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_keywordid=&utm_shoppingproductid=14545039-5249&pid=google_search&af_channel=Search&c=1603618029&af_c_id=1603618029&af_siteid=&af_keywords=pla-387719487294&af_adset_id=66294292212&af_ad_id=305209734677&af_sub1=&af_sub5=14545039-5249&is_retargeting=true&shopping=yes&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI6vSj0LjM6AIVmpntCh3lNQdGEAQYASABEgJzMfD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


Arizona Love Pearl-Embellished Sandals, $, available at Farfetch
<br> <br> <strong>COS</strong> Metallic Socks, $, available at <a href="https://www.cosstores.com/en_gbp/women/accessories/socks-and-tights/product.metallic-socks-green.0292983059.html?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:COS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">COS</a>


COS Metallic Socks, $, available at COS
<br> <br> <strong>Kurt Geiger</strong> Marlo Green Embellished Sandal, $, available at <a href="https://www.kurtgeiger.com/women/shoes/sandals/flats/marlo-pale-green-snake-print-kurt-geiger-london" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kurt Geiger" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kurt Geiger</a>


Kurt Geiger Marlo Green Embellished Sandal, $, available at Kurt Geiger
<br> <br> <strong>Falke</strong> Shiny Women Socks, $, available at <a href="https://www.falke.com/uk_en/p/shiny-women-socks/46248_6370/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI8cnnqLjM6AIVjLHtCh2oKQ_YEAQYBiABEgIiqPD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Falke" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Falke</a>


Falke Shiny Women Socks, $, available at Falke
<br> <br> <strong>Cecilie Bahnsen</strong> X Suicoke Maria Beaded Velcro-Strap Sandal, $, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/1332386?country=GBR?qxjkl=tsid:30065|cgn:gcdL/ATRVoE&c3ch=LinkShare&c3nid=gcdL/ATRVoE/ATRVoE&rffrid=aff.linkshare.2523611.35725" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matches Fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matches Fashion</a>


Cecilie Bahnsen X Suicoke Maria Beaded Velcro-Strap Sandal, $, available at Matches Fashion
<br> <br> <strong>Vans</strong> Covered Womens Socks, $, available at <a href="https://www.surfdome.com/Vans-Covered-Womens-Socks/sd50182734.htm?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vans</a>


Vans Covered Womens Socks, $, available at Vans
<br> <br> <strong>Simply Be</strong> Alberinia Leather Slider Stan Fit, $, available at <a href="https://www.simplybe.co.uk/shop/aldo-aberinia-leather-slider-stan-fit/WD454/product/details/show.action?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Simply Be" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Simply Be</a>


Simply Be Alberinia Leather Slider Stan Fit, $, available at Simply Be
<br> <br> <strong>Weekday</strong> Eleven Tie Dye Socks, $, available at <a href="https://www.weekday.com/en_gbp/men/socks/product.eleven-tie-dye-socks-orange.0809289005.html?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Weekday" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Weekday</a>


Weekday Eleven Tie Dye Socks, $, available at Weekday
<br> <br> <strong>Whistles</strong> Amira Soft Knotted Slider, $, available at <a href="https://www.whistles.com/product/amira-soft-knotted-slider-31257.html?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIq6uFssHM6AIVirHtCh34DgFiEAQYAyABEgK6I_D_BwE#sz=240&cgid=WorkwearCollection_WW&start=0&pid=amira-soft-knotted-slider-31257&pos=89?utm_source=google&utm_term=&utm_campaign=&utm_medium=cpc&utm_content=s_dc|pcrid|421723365763|pkw||pmt|" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Whistles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Whistles</a>


Whistles Amira Soft Knotted Slider, $, available at Whistles
<br> <br> <strong>Gap</strong> Ribbed Crew Socks, $, available at <a href="https://www.gap.co.uk/gap/ribbed-crew-socks/000576381002.html?ap=7&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI_5mCnsHM6AIVmKztCh0Lcw7YEAQYCyABEgKIy_D_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds&kwid=1&tid=gupl000197" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gap" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gap</a>


Gap Ribbed Crew Socks, $, available at Gap
<br> <br> <strong>UGG Australia</strong> Fuzz Yeah Slides, $, available at <a href="https://www.ugg.com/uk/fuzz-yeah-slide/192410401697.html?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ugg" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ugg</a>


UGG Australia Fuzz Yeah Slides, $, available at Ugg
<br> <br> <strong>Calvin Klein</strong> Logo Crew Socks, $, available at <a href="https://www.calvinklein.co.uk/logo-crew-socks-cjw203cc02004" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Calvin Klein" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Calvin Klein</a>


Calvin Klein Logo Crew Socks, $, available at Calvin Klein
<br> <br> <strong>Birkenstock</strong> Eva Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.birkenstock.com/gb/arizona-eva/arizona-eva-eva-0-eva-u.html?dwvar_arizona-eva-eva-0-eva-u_color=3716&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI9JP-gr7M6AIVmKztCh0Lcw7YEAQYAyABEgIeI_D_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Birkenstock" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Birkenstock</a>


Birkenstock Eva Sandals, $, available at Birkenstock
<br> <br> <strong>French Connection</strong> Melange Boot Socks, $, available at <a href="https://www.frenchconnection.com/product/woman-collections-accessories/spmbg/melange-boot-socks-2-pack.htm?utm_source=googlebase&utm_medium=comparsionshopping&utm_campaign=googleproducts&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIh4f_vb_M6AIVFODtCh2OlgHlEAQYBiABEgJbNvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:French Connection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">French Connection</a>


French Connection Melange Boot Socks, $, available at French Connection
<br> <br> <strong>Office</strong> Santiago Buckle Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.office.co.uk/view/product/office_catalog/2,60/4006600078" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Office" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Office</a>


Office Santiago Buckle Sandals, $, available at Office
<br> <br> <strong>Catherine Tough</strong> Charcoal & Grey Cashmere Soft Socks, $, available at <a href="https://www.catherinetough.co.uk/products/charcoal-grey-cashmere-soft-socks?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Catherine Tough" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Catherine Tough</a>


Catherine Tough Charcoal & Grey Cashmere Soft Socks, $, available at Catherine Tough
<br> <br> <strong>Dr Martens</strong> Gryphon Quad Platform Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.drmartens.com/uk/en_gb/p/womens-sandals-pisa-gryphon-quad-platforn?utm_source=linkshare&utm_medium=affiliates&utm_campaign=a1LgFw09t88&utm_content=10&utm_term=UKNetwork&ranMID=41462&ranEAID=a1LgFw09t88&ranSiteID=a1LgFw09t88-uOf38UW9SdZmmsC45.36Jw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DR MARTENS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">DR MARTENS</a>


Dr Martens Gryphon Quad Platform Sandals, $, available at DR MARTENS
<br> <br> <strong>Lazy Oaf</strong> Lazy Oaf In Bloom Socks, $, available at <a href="https://www.lazyoaf.com/products/lazy-oaf-in-bloom-socks" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lazy Oaf" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lazy Oaf</a>


Lazy Oaf Lazy Oaf In Bloom Socks, $, available at Lazy Oaf
<br> <br> <strong>Crocs</strong> Classic Clog, $, available at <a href="https://www.crocs.co.uk/p/classic-clog/10001.html?cid=001&adid=google_ppc_UK_shopping_Clogs_unisex_10001-001&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI-I6788TM6AIVA7DtCh3UvAiiEAQYAiABEgIPVfD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Crocs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Crocs</a>


Crocs Classic Clog, $, available at Crocs
<br> <br> <strong>Vans</strong> Checkerboard Crew II Socks, $, available at <a href="https://www.vans.co.uk/shop/en-gb/vans-gb/checkerboard-crew-ii-socks-1-pair-vn0a3h3orlm?utm_source=CJ&utm_medium=Affiliate-CJ&utm_campaign=AFFILIATES_UK&utm_content=Lyst+Ltd&CJEVENT=4cd765be75b711ea823901600a180510" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vans</a>


Vans Checkerboard Crew II Socks, $, available at Vans
<br> <br> <strong>Birkenstock</strong> Super-Birki Polyurethane, $, available at <a href="https://www.birkenstock.com/gb/-polyurethane/superbirki-core-polyurethane-0-pu-u.html?dwvar_superbirki-core-polyurethane-0-pu-u_color=1106&dwvar_superbirki-core-polyurethane-0-pu-u_width=N" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Birkenstock" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Birkenstock</a>


Birkenstock Super-Birki Polyurethane, $, available at Birkenstock
<br> <br> <strong>Arket</strong> Supima Cotton Rib Sock, $, available at <a href="https://www.arket.com/en_gbp/men/socks/product.supima-cotton-rib-socks-yellow.0793966007.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Arket" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Arket</a>


Arket Supima Cotton Rib Sock, $, available at Arket
<br> <br> <strong>Kurt Geiger</strong> Ozark Cow Print, $, available at <a href="https://www.kurtgeiger.com/women/shoes/flats/ozark-white-other-leather-kurt-geiger-london" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kurt Geiger" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kurt Geiger</a>


Kurt Geiger Ozark Cow Print, $, available at Kurt Geiger
<br> <br> <strong>Aries</strong> No Problemo Logo Socks, $, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/aries-no-problemo-logo-socks-item-15040568.aspx?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


Aries No Problemo Logo Socks, $, available at Farfetch
<br> <br> <strong>Kurt Geiger</strong> Olivia Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.kurtgeiger.com/women/shoes/sandals/flats/olivia-brown-other-fabric-kurt-geiger-london" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kurt Geiger" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kurt Geiger</a>


Kurt Geiger Olivia Sandals, $, available at Kurt Geiger
<br> <br> <strong>Nike</strong> Cushioned Training Crew Socks, $, available at <a href="https://www.nike.com/gb/t/cushioned-training-crew-socks-7BTDjor0/SX4508-101?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a>


Nike Cushioned Training Crew Socks, $, available at Nike
<br> <br> <strong>Ganni</strong> Hiking Leather Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Ganni-Hiking-leather-sandals-1344887" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matches Fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matches Fashion</a>


Ganni Hiking Leather Sandals, $, available at Matches Fashion
<br> <br> <strong>Adidas</strong> Mid-Cut Crew Socks 3 Pairs, $, available at <a href="https://www.adidas.co.uk/mid-cut-crew-socks-3-pairs/FM0638.html?cm_mmc=AdieSEM_PLA_Google-_-GS-OPT-UK-Categories-Branded-_-BRANDED%20-%20lifestyle-_-PRODUCT_GROUP&cm_mmca1=UK&cm_mmca2=&ds_agid=58700002522796522&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI89mP7sLM6AIVmKztCh0Lcw7YEAQYCCABEgIFg_D_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adidas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Adidas</a>


Adidas Mid-Cut Crew Socks 3 Pairs, $, available at Adidas
<br> <br> <strong>Charles & Keith</strong> Multicoloured Grosgrain & Rope Flatform Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.charleskeith.co.uk/en/shoes/shoes-all/sandals/multicoloured-grosgrain-rope-flatform-sandals-multi-ck1-70580132.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Charles & Keith" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Charles & Keith</a>


Charles & Keith Multicoloured Grosgrain & Rope Flatform Sandals, $, available at Charles & Keith
<br> <br> <strong>Paul Smith</strong> Pink And Red Large Stripe Socks, $, available at <a href="https://www.paulsmith.com/uk/women-s-pink-and-red-large-stripe-socks" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paul Smith" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Paul Smith</a>


Paul Smith Pink And Red Large Stripe Socks, $, available at Paul Smith
<br> <br> <strong>Birkenstock</strong> Natural Leather, $, available at <a href="https://www.birkenstock.com/gb/boston-natural-leather/boston-core-naturalleather-0-evarubbersupergrip-u.html?dwvar_boston-core-naturalleather-0-evarubbersupergrip-u_color=19" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Birkenstock" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Birkenstock</a>


Birkenstock Natural Leather, $, available at Birkenstock
<br> <br> <strong>Lazy Oaf</strong> Argyle Socks, $, available at <a href="https://www.lazyoaf.com/products/lazy-oaf-lazy-argyle-socks" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lazy Oaf" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lazy Oaf</a>


Lazy Oaf Argyle Socks, $, available at Lazy Oaf
<br> <br> <strong>Crocs</strong> Classic Clog, $, available at <a href="https://www.crocs.co.uk/p/classic-clog/10001.html?cid=001&adid=google_ppc_UK_shopping_Clogs_unisex_10001-001&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI-I6788TM6AIVA7DtCh3UvAiiEAQYAiABEgIPVfD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Crocs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Crocs</a>


Crocs Classic Clog, $, available at Crocs
<br> <br> <strong>COS</strong> Colour Block Cotton Socks, $, available at <a href="https://www.cosstores.com/en_gbp/women/accessories/socks-and-tights/product.colour-block-cotton-socks-pink.0777926004.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:COS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">COS</a>


COS Colour Block Cotton Socks, $, available at COS
<br> <br> <strong>Bohemia Design</strong> Moroccan Plain Pointed Babouche Slight Seconds, $, available at <a href="https://www.bohemiadesign.co.uk/products/moroccan-plain-pointed-babouche-slight-seconds-black?variant=35272000135&currency=GBP&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIvPTN0MXM6AIViKztCh3ZVQ5REAQYASABEgLJw_D_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bohemia" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bohemia</a>


Bohemia Design Moroccan Plain Pointed Babouche Slight Seconds, $, available at Bohemia
<br> <br> <strong>Gucci</strong> Lurex Interlocking G Socks, $, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/gucci-lurex-interlocking-g-socks-item-13166111.aspx?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


Gucci Lurex Interlocking G Socks, $, available at Farfetch
<br> <br> <strong>Charles & Keith</strong> Flatform Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.charleskeith.co.uk/en/shoes/shoes-all/sandals/flatform-sandals-black-ck1-70390277.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Charles & Keith" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Charles & Keith</a>


Charles & Keith Flatform Sandals, $, available at Charles & Keith
<br> <br> <strong>Paco Rabanne</strong> Logo-Intarsia Cotton-Blend Socks, $, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Paco-Rabanne-Logo-intarsia-cotton-blend-socks-1327033" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MatchesFashion.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">MatchesFashion.com</a>


Paco Rabanne Logo-Intarsia Cotton-Blend Socks, $, available at MatchesFashion.com
<br> <br> <strong>Kurt Geiger</strong> Orson Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.kurtgeiger.com/women/shoes/sandals/flats/orson-navy-fabric-kurt-geiger-london-3469684609" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kurt Geiger" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kurt Geiger</a>


Kurt Geiger Orson Sandals, $, available at Kurt Geiger
<br> <br> <strong>Aries</strong> No Problemo Socks, $, available at <a href="https://www.luisaviaroma.com/en-gb/p/aries/men/71I-HLH022?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LUISAVIAROMA" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">LUISAVIAROMA</a>


Aries No Problemo Socks, $, available at LUISAVIAROMA
<br> <br> <strong>Teva</strong> Women's Flatform Universal, $, available at <a href="https://www.teva-eu.com/en/gb/women-sandals/flatform-universal/1008844-1.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Teva" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Teva</a>


Teva Women's Flatform Universal, $, available at Teva

