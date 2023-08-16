7 small work-from-home tech accessories you never knew you needed

Getty Images

Plug in your laptop, connect to the internet, and you’re all set to start working from home — right?

Unfortunately, things aren’t quite that simple. While you might be able to get by with the bare-minimum home office setup you’ve had for a while, you certainly won’t be feeling or working anywhere near as well as you should. The good news is that it’s not all that difficult (or expensive!) to create a totally functional workspace in your apartment. Keep scrolling for seven small home office tech accessories, all under $50, that will make your home office far better than anything you ever imagined.

The trackpad on your laptop is convenient, but you should only be using it as a backup. Using a mouse is way more efficient for regular day-to-day work. Logitech is known for its high-quality mice, and this slim option is a great place to start. It connects to your computer via Bluetooth to keep your desk clear of extra wires and clutter. And the sound of the click is almost silent to minimize distraction.

As the classic saying goes: If you give yourself a mouse, you’re going to need a mousepad. Make it one like this, with a gel cushion at the bottom, to keep your wrist in a neutral position and minimize pain and soreness. Mousepads also help your mouse move around more smoothly and with greater accuracy. Choose from almost 30 fun prints and patterns.

Whether you mainly use it for video meetings or background music, your computer audio deserves an upgrade. These small, minimalist desktop speakers will give you much clearer and higher quality sound than those built into your computer. They connect through Bluetooth or a USB port, and can charge from the USB as well — no need for an additional electrical outlet. When you’re not working, use them to stream music straight from your phone!

Ergonomic is the word of the day! This acrylic riser will elevate your laptop to a height that’s better for your posture, making your back and shoulders feel way less sore during and after the workday. Honestly, we didn’t even realize our original setup was causing problems until we tried out a riser. You’ll also love the chic look of the gold tone on your desk.

Yes, we know it’s not a great idea to eat while working at the computer, and no, that hasn’t stopped us yet. This cute little desktop vacuum will solve the problem in a flash. Even though it’s small, it has more than enough suction power to clean out your entire keyboard.

Between your computer, printer, phone charger, lamp, internet router and other random accessories, having a home office requires tons of power cords. And no matter how hard we try to keep everything organized, we always end up with the same situation: An enormous mess of wires and cables. That’s why we’re so excited about this simple (but genius!) little wood-covered box. It has enough space to hold a power strip and keep all your cords together and in order, with openings on multiple sides for maximum functionality.

You put all that effort into looking nice for your big virtual meeting — why waste it with mediocre video quality from your computer’s built-in camera? An external camera like this one will truly upgrade your appearance. It plugs in with a USB and is easy to mount on your monitor or laptop, while digital zoom capability allows you to get the perfect perspective for any workplace.

