7 Signs You're Being A Bad Friend – And How To Be A Better One

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

When it feels like the friendships in your life are lacking, it’s easy to place blame on your pals. But before you do, it might be worth looking in the mirror first. Sometimes it’s actually us, not them, that’s the problem.

That said, we all go through challenging periods — dealing with job loss, a family crisis or a mental health issue, for instance — when we’re not acting like the top-notch friend we aspire to be under normal circumstances. But when this inconsiderate or toxic behaviour toward friends becomes part of a long-term pattern, it needs to be examined and worked on. Otherwise, you risk losing those relationships.

Wondering if your friendship skills are up to snuff? We asked experts to share the signs that might indicate you’re not being a good friend and offer advice on how to be a better one.

1. You always manage to steer the conversation back to yourself

When your friend starts to open up about their promotion at work or the new person they’re dating, you never fail to find a way to steer the discussion back to you.

“No conversation is perfectly balanced in who talks more, nor should it be. And in some friendships, one person always tends to talk more ― and that can be OK,” psychologist Andrea Bonior, author of “Detox Your Thoughts,” told HuffPost. “But if your friends are trying to confide or discuss something about their lives, and you consistently hijack it back to you, it stings and destroys the sense of reciprocity that is so important in friendship.”

The fix: Sharpen your mindful listening skills. When your friend is talking, practice maintaining eye contact and using open, supportive body language, Bonior suggested. It shows you’re paying attention and genuinely interested in hearing what they have to say.

“Pause before you share something about yourself by asking...

Continue reading on HuffPost