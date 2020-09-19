7 shootings in 5 days in B.C.'s Lower Mainland

B.C.'s Lower Mainland has seen a rash of shootings throughout the region since Monday. Over a five-day period, there were seven shooting incidents, resulting in four deaths, multiple injuries and a burning vehicle.

The majority of the shootings were targeted, with one instance confirmed by police to be linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The shootings have involved four police agencies, from Vancouver to Langley.

"Our investigators are concerned about the increasing gang activity in Vancouver and are in touch with other policing partners to address it," said Const. Jason Doucette, of the Vancouver Police Department.

Monday, September 14

The violence began late Monday night, shortly after 10:15 p.m., when Surrey RCMP responded to a shooting in the 12900-block of 65 Avenue.

An uninjured man was found at the scene who, police say, was the target.

Officers say the man was being pursued by two other men at the time of the shooting. All parties involved are associated with the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

"This type of violence has no place in our community," said Staff Sergeant Kirk Duncan, whose General Investigation Unit has taken over the investigation.

Wednesday, September 16

Wednesday's shootings were the deadliest, with three people dying in two separate incidents.

First, just after 7 p.m., Vancouver police officers found two people unresponsive in a room at the Astoria hotel on the Downtown Eastside. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hotel and the other died in hospital.

Half an hour later, police found 23-year-old Iqubal Grewal dead in front of a house near Knight Street and East 64 Avenue in South Vancouver.

Const. Tania Visintin says investigators believe Grewal was targeted.

According to Kim Bolan, a reporter at the Vancouver Sun, sources say Grewal was a former member of the Brothers Keepers gang but later flipped to the United Nations gang. Bolan reports that Grewal was targeted because he was present when BK member Daniel Grewal was shot at in Surrey in April 2019. However, Vancouver police won't confirm these details.

As well, a GMC Terrian used in Grewal's murder was later found burning in Richmond.

"We believe there are people out there who have information on this incident and we are urging them to come forward," she said.

Police say the two homicide events are unrelated.

Thursday, September 17

Thursday evening saw no reprieve from criminal activity.

Another shooting in Surrey Thursday night sent a man to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

It took place near 194 Street and 34 Avenue, near the Langley border.

Surrey RCMP believes the shooting was targeted.

Then, around 11:30 p.m., across the Fraser River in Richmond, gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles at a gas station near No. 3 Road and Blundell Road.

Richmond RCMP says the two vehicles, one black, the other white, shot at each other while speeding away from the location.

No bystanders were injured and police believe it was, again, a targeted attack.

Friday, September 18

The violence continued through Thursday night and into the early morning hours in the Lower Mainland, when, around 5 a.m., Langley RCMP were called to the area of 212 Street and 42 Avenue.

