Seven Sharks players, coach Bob Boughner enter NHL's COVID-19 protocol

Erik Karlsson is one of seven Sharks players to enter the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. (Getty)

The San Jose Sharks were severely depleted when they took the ice on Saturday night.

The team announced that seven players, along with head coach Bob Boughner, would miss the game against the Winnipeg Jets after entering the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Included on that list was Sharks alternate captain and star defenceman Erik Karlsson, who has posted two goals and six points in San Jose's 4-3-0 start this year.

Forwards Andrew Cogliano, Jonathan Dahlen and Matt Nieto, along with defencemen Jake Middleton, Radim Simek and Marc-Edouard Vlasic rounded out the list of those MIA for San Jose. Additionally, forward Logan Couture was feeling "under the weather" and sat out of the contest, but his absence was not related to coronavirus procedures.

Noah Gregor, a forward with the San Jose Barracuda, the Sharks's AHL affiliate, also entered COVID-19 protocol.

Five AHLers were called up to supplement the Sharks' absences. Assistant coach John MacLean served as the bench boss against the Jets on Saturday.

San Jose stated that all its players and staff members are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

