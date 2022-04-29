7 self-tanners our editors swear by and actually use in real life

Julia Webb
·6 min read

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Finding the right self-tanner can seem like a never-ending journey. Thanks to a multitude of popular brands, new formulas and attention-grabbing packaging, finding your own holy grail of self-tanners is downright difficult.

And unless you regularly test out self-tanners, how are you supposed to know where to start? Do you start with a mousse and a mitt? Are self-tanning drops the way to go? What about a gradual lotion?

Luckily, In The Know editors have the chance to try the good, the bad and the streaky of self-tanners and are here to tell you which formulas are worth your money. Keep scrolling to get the lowdown on seven self-tanners (plus a few prep items) that In The Know editors love and use in real life.

Shopping editor-recommended self-tanners

1. St. Tropez Luxe Whipped Crème Mousse, $48

Credit: Ulta
Credit: Ulta

Buy Now

“I’m super fair-skinned, so finding a self-tanner that looks believable on me is rare, but this whipped mousse from St. Tropez always does the trick. The lightweight texture is like nothing else I’ve tried, and the airy consistency and guide color make it easy to apply the tan streak-free. Plus, this formula dries quickly (so you can avoid any downtime!) and it leaves me looking sun-kissed and glowy. If you’re new to the world of self-tanners, this is where I’d recommend starting.” Julia Webb

2. TAN-LUXE The Face Illuminating Self-Tanning Drops, $50

Credit: TAN-LUXE
Credit: TAN-LUXE

Shop at TAN-LUXE

Shop at Sephora

“I’ve been mixing these self-tanning drops into my moisturizer every day for the past few years and have yet to find a rival product. They’re highly pigmented; I just add two drops into my morning face oil and within two hours am left with a warm, natural glow without any scent or orange tint. It’s a totally customizable tan, add more or less depending on the results you want and it can easily be removed with a deep facial cleansing.” Danielle Gonzalez

3. Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Mist Oil, $32

Credit: Isle of Paradise
Credit: Isle of Paradise

Shop at Isle of Paradise

Shop at Sephora

“This is one of Isle of Paradise’s newest products, but I bet it’ll quickly become a best seller this season. This oil mist is clear, so you don’t have to worry about staining your sheet or clothes — just spray the tan directly onto your skin, evenly spread it with a mitt and you’re all set. The formula is also super hydrating and ‘clinically proven to lock in moisture for up to 24 hours,’ so I feel like I’m doing my skin a favor when applying it. Grab it in light, medium or dark depending on your desired shade.” Julia Webb

4. Jergens Natural Glow +FIRMING Self Tanner, $8.74 (Orig. $9.49)

Credit: <a href="https://www.intheknow.com/post/amazon-subscription-services/?utm_source=internallinks&utm_medium=internallinkstransactions&utm_campaign=internallinksamazon" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>
Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

“To be honest, self-tanners scare me. The potential for an uneven tan, streaks and general bathroom messiness is way too high, which is why this tube of Jergens has been my go-to for years. It’s definitely more body lotion than self-tanner on the sliding scale. Just apply it like regular body lotion after a shower and after a few days, you’ll notice a significant glow to your skin. It’s a classic for a reason!” Sarah Weldon

5. St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse, $44

Credit: St. Tropez
Credit: St. Tropez

Buy Now

“One thing I don’t like about self-tanning and spray tans is the wait time. You usually have to wait four to eight hours before showering or working out. However, the St. Tropez Express Tanning Mousse will give you a great tan in as little as one hour. The mousse goes on pretty dark, so you can see exactly where you’ve applied it, too. After applying it, you can let it sit for an hour to get a light tan and up to three hours for a darker tan, before showering it off. One thing to note, however, is that after showering, your tan will still need a few hours to fully develop — you just won’t need to smell or feel the self-tanner on your skin. Apply it in the morning before getting ready for work or use it before bed to keep your sheets from smelling like tanner.” Ellie Conley

6. TAN-LUXE Illuminating Gradual Tan Lotion, $34

Credit: TAN-LUXE
Credit: TAN-LUXE

Shop at TAN-LUXE

Shop at Sephora

“After having such a great experience with The Face drops, I figured I’d love The Body drops, but found it to be a bit laborious to add drops to every pump of body oil or lotion I was spreading across my body. The Gradual is an oil and lotion hybrid that has a seamless application and blends easily, so you don’t have to stress about streaks, and there’s no strong scent. Results usually appear within a few hours and last about 48 hours, so I typically reapply every other day.” Danielle Gonzalez

7. TAN-LUXE The Water Hydrating Tanning Water, $48

Credit: TAN-LUXE
Credit: TAN-LUXE

Shop at TAN-LUXE

Shop at Sephora

This self-tanner goes on clear, isn’t sticky and actually smells good. I like to spray this one on in the morning, rub it in with a mitt and go on with my day. By the end, I’ll have a nice glow. While you can’t see exactly where you’ve sprayed your tan, the more you use, the darker your tan will be.” Ellie Conley

Self-tan prep products worth a buy

Pro tip: Before applying a self-tanner, it’s important to prep your skin so that your tan applies evenly and, more important, fades evenly. You’ll want to exfoliate and moisturize dry areas beforehand (like your knees, elbows and heels) and consistently moisturize your skin as your tan wears on.

1. Cleanlogic Bath and Body Dual-Texture Body Exfoliator, $8

Credit: Cleanlogic
Credit: Cleanlogic

Buy Now

This dual-sided body exfoliator features a textured side for exfoliating and a terry cloth side for soothing dry skin. You can use this in tandem with a physical exfoliant (like your fave sugar scrub) if you really need a good scrub or can use it totally on its own. This gentle scrubber is also great to use when you’re ready to get rid of your old self-tan and apply a fresh coat. And, at $8, this is a total no-brainer buy.

2. Kopari Exfoliating Crush Scrub, $39

Credit: Sephora
Credit: Sephora

Buy Now

Packed with brown sugar and coconut oil, this exfoliating scrub smells incredible and works just as well. You can apply it to dry skin prior to jumping in the shower or to wet skin while in the shower. Plus, its formula is vegan, cruelty-free and comes in recyclable packaging.

3. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream, $45

Credit: Sephora
Credit: Sephora

Buy Now

A hydrating body cream is essential when it comes to both prepping for and maintaining a tan. This body cream from Sol de Janeiro is popular for plenty of reasons. For starters, it smells like heaven (it has hints of vanilla, caramel and pistachio), it’s fast-absorbing and it works to visibly tighten and firm your skin. While the name suggests this cream is perfect for your booty, you can use it all over.

If you liked this story, shop these editor-approved spring picks from Nordstrom.

More from In The Know:

RERUN: Heading back to the office? This laptop backpack has everything you need to stay organized

FYI: The best dainty gold necklaces are on Amazon and they’re super affordable

8 cute matching pajama sets worth spending a whole weekend in

Olaplex is 20% off right now if you want to live your best Olaplex bun life

The post 7 self-tanners our editors swear by and actually use in real life appeared first on In The Know.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • Don't sleep on the Boston Bruins

    Despite the strength in depth of the Atlantic Division, Boston may land a favourable first-round matchup if they face Carolina, who are down to their third-choice goaltender, and if they progress, the Bruins would likely be considered favourite against either the Rangers or Penguins.&nbsp;

  • Boston Red Sox top Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 to end four-game losing skid

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays were forced to search for small victories Wednesday after dropping a 7-1 decision to the Boston Red Sox. Starter Ross Stripling threw a season-high five innings, the team's high-leverage relievers got a much-needed break and backup infielder Gosuke Katoh doubled in the fourth inning for his first big-league hit. There was little else to choose from as the Blue Jays had an uneventful performance after the dramatics of a walk-off win a night earlier. Stripling, init

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How Nick Nurse rallied the Raptors after going down 3-0 to Sixers

    “If somebody could do it, it’d be us.”

  • Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Canadian NHL fans primed to return to arenas after long playoff absence

    The Toronto Maple Leafs haven't suited up for playoff game in front of more than a handful of fans in over 1,100 days. The wait has been similar for the Calgary Flames. The Edmonton Oilers, meanwhile, have gone nearly five years since their last playoff contest before a live crowd. COVID-19 restrictions pushed the NHL behind closed doors and inside its 2020 post-season Toronto and Edmonton bubbles. Near-capacity arenas started to return south of the border in time for last season's playoffs, but

  • Are the Raptors wearing down Joel Embiid?

    The Toronto Raptors have changed the momentum of their series vs. 76ers and are only getting healthier. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid is seemingly in a lot of pain with his thumb injury and showed off some poor body language in their Game 5 loss to Toronto.

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group