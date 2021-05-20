‘We have 7 seconds to run for our lives’: Palestinians and Israelis on the ground find trauma inescapable

Jotam Confino, Hannan Adely and Anne Godlasky
·10 min read

TEL AVIV – When Israeli airstrikes feel close to home, Ghaith Alrayyes scrambles to find his family, lies on the floor and prays to God to keep them safe.

“They can literally strike anywhere they want, any time they want,” said the 18-year-old in Gaza City. “We kind of got used it. It’s not a good thing to get used it, to be normal to hear airstrikes and see dead people around the city, especially civilians.”

Between the start of fighting May 10 and the cease-fire announced May 20, Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes and Hamas launched 4,000 rockets, many of which were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defense system. At least 230 Palestinians have been killed and 58,000 have fled their homes. Twelve people in Israel have been killed.

Ghaith Alrayyes, 18, stands on a busy Gaza City street that was targeted in airstrikes on May 12. His family&#39;s ice cream business was destroyed.
Ghaith Alrayyes, 18, stands on a busy Gaza City street that was targeted in airstrikes on May 12. His family's ice cream business was destroyed.

Palestinians and Israelis are no strangers to trauma, sirens and rockets making up the soundtracks of their lives. Yet many say the latest violence is impacting them more than before.

“Every noise triggers me ... I’ve never experienced anything like this. Not even the war in 2014 was as scary as this," said Arielle Barokas, 25, from Tel Aviv. "There are far more rockets, and they are much more powerful. It has affected my everyday life tremendously."

Just as the cause of the Israeli-Palestinian violence is multifaceted, so too are the causes and manifestations of the mental health struggles in the Middle East, with many people expressing fear, numbness, hypervigilance, anxiety and avoidance.

"We're talking about a society that's been under traumatic exposure since 1948," said Jess Ghannam, a professor of psychiatry at the University of California San Francisco who specializes in the health consequences of war. "It's not like this is a singular traumatic event that you negotiate, you get help and for the most part you get better. This is trans-generational trauma. Trauma that's carried on, from generation to generation, which makes getting better and being able to cope and move forward very, very difficult."

Sheltered and exposed

Both Alrayyes and Barokas spoke with USA TODAY Network, from opposite sides of the conflict, about fear.

“The minute I hear the sirens, I go into a state of panic. The thought that a terrorist organization is firing rockets, intended to kill me, or anyone around me, is a hard realization," said Barokas. "I simply can’t be alone. But the fear doesn’t change, even when I’m in a shelter.”

Arielle Barokas, 25, sobs while sheltering from Hamas rocket strikes on May 11.
Arielle Barokas, 25, sobs while sheltering from Hamas rocket strikes on May 11.

Civilians on both sides are suffering, but in Gaza, one of the most densely populated places in the world, families have no bomb shelters and few safe places to go. Its 2.1 million residents have been under Israeli air, land and sea blockade since 2007, making it virtually impossible to leave. While Hamas has fired barrages of rockets at civilian areas, critics say Israel has subjected Gaza to disproportionate bombardment, killing families and destroying buildings, roads and health facilities.

Having a bomb shelter or safe room in residential buildings is more common in Israel, especially in the south, than in Gaza.

Barokas said her apartment building is old and doesn't have a shelter so she stays with a friend.

Ronit Bart, 51, knows that the difference between life and death can be measured in seconds in Kibbutz Saad, where she lives two miles from the Israeli-Gaza border. At the sound of rockets overhead, she has to find a bomb shelter right away.

“The first thing I think about when the siren goes off, is where everyone is. Are they safe?" Bart said. "We have a shelter in our house, thank God, but sometimes you find yourself outside. And you just have to find the closest shelter possible, often with neighbors or in public shelters.”

"We have 7 seconds to run for our lives," she said.

But Anas Alfarra, 29, of Khan Yunis, Gaza, says there are no bomb shelters for him and his family. Meanwhile, in several days there has been “no single 15 minutes without an audible airstrike," he said. “At some points you will hear five or six."

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) says it turned its schools in Gaza into shelters amid the bombardment.

Hamas militants find protection in the "Metro," an elaborate system of tunnels, some more than 20 meters deep, that extend for hundreds of miles, according to an Israeli Air Force official who spoke to the Associated Press.

But for civilians, fundamental to the lack of shelters is the lack of resources. More than half of all households in Gaza are in poverty, according to the UNRWA.

Electricity and clean water, which were already limited in Gaza, have become even more scarce in the attacks, Alfarra said. The bank behind his family's home was destroyed.

'She trembles': Palestinian, Israeli parents attempt to ease kids' anxiety

"Our kids are traumatized," Alfarra said. "People are worn out. This has been an ongoing situation for years. Even when there are no airstrikes, life is quite unbearable.”

Children have borne an excruciating burden in the fighting, including 65 Palestinian children and and two Israeli children who've been killed. Families in Gaza say their children have lived with trauma and anxiety because of ongoing conflict. The Norwegian Refugee Council said that 11 of over children killed by the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza were participating in program aimed at helping them deal with trauma.

“My 15-year-old son suffers from PTSD," Bart said. "He is extremely anxious, he bites his nails all the time, and often won’t leave the bomb shelter for hours after a rocket attack."

As an English teacher, Bart knows her son is not alone.

“Many kids sleep in their parents bedrooms. Some of them won’t shower alone. They need help with everything they do because of the rocket attacks. And it makes you wonder, 'Am I doing the right thing by exposing my kids to this?' But at the end of the day, this is our home. We belong here, and we aren’t going anywhere.”

&#x00201c;I&#x002019;m a meditation and wellness coach, so I calm people down for a living. But because of rocket attacks, I simply can&#x002019;t do that. I have to take care of my own mental wellbeing. I&#x002019;m with my daughter constantly. I don&#x002019;t leave her side. Especially at night when we go to sleep and she trembles,&quot; says Maya Kramer, 42, in Israel.
“I’m a meditation and wellness coach, so I calm people down for a living. But because of rocket attacks, I simply can’t do that. I have to take care of my own mental wellbeing. I’m with my daughter constantly. I don’t leave her side. Especially at night when we go to sleep and she trembles," says Maya Kramer, 42, in Israel.

Maya Kramer, 42, moved from New York to Israel some 15 years ago, but like others, the current fighting between Hamas and Israel is affecting her more than ever.

“I’m a meditation and wellness coach, so I calm people down for a living. But because of rocket attacks, I simply can’t do that," she said.

Kramer has had a similar experiences with her 10-year-old.

"I’m with my daughter constantly. I don’t leave her side. Especially at night when we go to sleep and she trembles. I barely leave my apartment, and I’m constantly alert."

Kramer's situation is just one example of how the toll on children impacts the toll on parents. That toll is further exacerbated by a lack of access to physical safety, medical and mental health resources many in Gaza face.

"They are unable to protect their kids, which is probably the most traumatic thing for most parents and adults," said Ghannam, who has made more than two dozen visits to Gaza. "That's really psychologically devastating for the parent. It makes it more difficult ... for them to provide the psychological and emotional support that these children need to get through a bombing or an air attack or a siege."

More: Kids experience trauma in Gaza unlike anywhere else in the world

Anas Alfarra, 29, of Seattle, was visiting his family in Khan Yunis in Gaza for the Ramadan holiday when fighting broke out. Behind him is a bank building near his family&#x002019;s home that was destroyed in an airstrike.
Anas Alfarra, 29, of Seattle, was visiting his family in Khan Yunis in Gaza for the Ramadan holiday when fighting broke out. Behind him is a bank building near his family’s home that was destroyed in an airstrike.

For now, Alfarra spends days playing with his nephews, trying to make them laugh between harrowing moments.

“I feed them as best I can. I play with them. I laugh with them. We live as best as we can because we don’t know if tomorrow is promised.”

Behind every headline, a person, a family

Among hundreds of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, one drew particular international attention last week for targeting the al-Sharouk tower, which housed media outlets including the Associated Press and Al-Jazeera.

"It is only a government that does not want the world to know what it is doing, which goes about bombing a building from where journalists operate because they are reporting the story that the government wants to hide," said Salil Tripathi of PEN International, a 100-year-old non-government organization that focuses on freedom of expression. "Israel may hold elections, but it has jailed poets, threatened journalists, and now, bombed newspaper offices."

What didn't make headlines was that the strike that destroyed Alrayyes' family ice cream business.

“We literally lost everything,” said the college student. “We rely on that ice cream shop and the income, in addition to eight other people who are aiding and supporting their families through their jobs.”

Finding new work will be difficult, as Gaza faces high unemployment rates. Alrayyes, who studied abroad in the U.S. in 2018-2019, hopes to return to the U.S. for better opportunities. His American friends, hearing that the ice cream business was destroyed, started an online fundraiser via GoFundMe.

Ghaith Alrayyes, 18, stands in front of his family&#x002019;s ice cream business in Gaza City which was destroyed in an airstrike May 12. The target of the airstrike was a 14-story tower across the street that housed apartments and media outlets across the street.
Ghaith Alrayyes, 18, stands in front of his family’s ice cream business in Gaza City which was destroyed in an airstrike May 12. The target of the airstrike was a 14-story tower across the street that housed apartments and media outlets across the street.

Alfarra, though originally from Gaza, also sought opportunity in the U.S. He works in Seattle as an intellectual property manager after getting what's known as an "Einstein" visa for highly skilled people but had returned May 10 to celebrate the end of Ramadan with his family.

Palestinians need economic empowerment instead of being reliant on foreign aid, he said.

“We are currently being bullied and it’s important to stand up to our bully,” Alfarra said. “However, we would rather build and rather heal and live peacefully in our places that we call home.”

'Hopefully I make it out alive'

Alfarra said he is encouraged by the massive Palestinian protest movement that has spread globally, with people rallying to end not only the fighting but also to lift the blockade in Gaza and end occupation of the West Bank.

“I’m hoping for Palestinians to be treated equally,” he said. “And just like Israelis, to have a place to call home on paper, to have citizenship, to have right to travel across borders, to have right to pursue their dreams … to return home, build heal and grow.”

Gazans feel forgotten and people think they deserve to “get beat down,” he said. He wants people to remember that Gazans “just want to live in dignity and live a normal life.”

In Tel Aviv, Kramer said there was one night where she was in a bomb shelter with strangers, without her daughter.

"When I finally got her on the phone for a split second, I could hear her crying. It put me in a state of shock. I felt disconnected [from] my body. But there I was, with all these strangers, and we felt like we were all in this together. Like we were all holding each other's hands, in a way,” she said. "I’m praying that this will be over soon, for everyone."

When things get bad for Alrayyes, he copes by remembering his time as an exchange student in Portland, Oregon.

For Alrayyes, the United States was “like heaven” because of the freedom, the people and the activities, such as lacrosse, which he loved.

Ghaith Alrayyes, 18, stands in front of his family&#x002019;s ice cream business in Gaza City which was destroyed in an airstrike May 12. The target of the airstrike was a 14-story tower across the street that housed apartments and media outlets across the street.
Ghaith Alrayyes, 18, stands in front of his family’s ice cream business in Gaza City which was destroyed in an airstrike May 12. The target of the airstrike was a 14-story tower across the street that housed apartments and media outlets across the street.

“I actually felt what this life means because here in Palestine, especially in Gaza, we don’t actually live life,” he said. “We’re under Israeli occupation. We can’t leave the city. Our two borders are most of the time closed … I really hope for peace and safety and freedom because right now, we don’t have any of those life basics.”

All Alrayyes can do now is look toward the horizon.

“Hopefully soon, when all this finishes, I will go back to Portland,” he said. “I keep myself calm and optimistic. Hopefully, I make it out alive.”

Contributing: Alia Dastagir, USA TODAY; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cease-fire won't stop trauma Palestinians, Israelis must cope with

Latest Stories

  • If the Maple Leafs trip, it won't be because Kyle Dubas didn't do his job

    Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has built a roster worthy of Stanley Cup contention.

  • Regrettably, it seems Nazem Kadri hasn't learned

    Nazem Kadri is facing another postseason suspension after a concussive hit on Justin Faulk.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Rory McIlroy stumbles in return to Kiawah

    Rory McIlroy struggled yet again at his latest attempt at a major.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (2) Phoenix Suns vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

    The Western Conference’s second-seeded Phoenix Suns and seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. L.A. beat the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.

  • NBA playoffs odds: Why are the 76ers such a disrespected No. 1 seed?

    The 76ers are the East's top seed, but the odds aren't treating them that way.

  • Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov says he tested positive for COVID-19 for second time

    Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov revealed that his latest absence was once again due to COVID-19.

  • Julian Edelman still not planning to join Bucs despite Tom Brady's trolling

    Edelman-to-Bucs rumors die hard.

  • Seven medical professionals charged with homicide in death of Diego Maradona

    Diego Maradona's medical team allegedly performed in an "inappropriate" and "reckless" manner with the soccer legend.

  • French Open 2021: Betting odds, tips for Roland Garros

    Running down a few of the wagering options at the upcoming French Open.

  • CC Sabathia rips Tony La Russa over HR controversy: 'He shouldn't be f***ing managing that team'

    CC Sabathia dropped plenty of f-bombs in his rant about Tony La Russa.

  • Nazem Kadri ejected from Avs-Blues Game 3 after obliterating Justin Faulk

    Nazem Kadri's playoff career with the Maple Leafs was marred by untimely suspensions and controversy. Here we go again.

  • 'Guy can't control himself:' Brayden Schenn on Nazem Kadri's hit to Justin Faulk

    The St. Louis Blues weren't happy about Nazem Kadri's hit to the head of Justin Faulk.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Is the North ready to be competitive yet?

    The Maple Leafs and Oilers are clear favorites to advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Ranking Louisville extortion cases, Matt Campbell turns down NFL, Stanford brings back sports

    When extortion and collegiate athletics meet, you can bet Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde will cover it. Former Lousiville basketball coach Dino Gaudio has been charged in a federal case after he tried to extort Chris Mack. Can Louisville hang a banner as the only school with multiple federal extortion cases recently? CBS reported that Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell turned down a long and lucrative deal to become the Detriot Lions coach. Will he ever leave Ames, Iowa? Stanford backtracked on shutting down eleven sports this past week. What does it mean for Olympic sports as a whole? The guys also chat about the Week one CFB television schedule that was released this week.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Will Zalatoris drains incredible fairway eagle to save rough start

    After carding two bogeys on his first four holes, Will Zalatoris hit a 119-yard approach shot for eagle Thursday.

  • Rays push winning streak to 7, beat O's 10-1 for sweep

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Joey Wendle homered twice, Rich Hill combined with his bullpen on a two-hitter and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-1 Thursday to extend their winning streak to seven games. Tampa Bay outscored the Orioles 32-14 and out-hit them 43-22 during its first three-game sweep at Camden Yards since May 17-19, 2013. The Rays at 26-19 are seven games over .500 for the first time this year. They hit 17 homers during the streak, their longest since winning eight in a row from Aug. 19-26, 2018, and have averaged nine runs per game during the spurt. Baltimore has lost 10 of 12 and at 17-26 is a season-high nine games under .500. The Orioles fell to a majors-worst 6-18 at home. Hill (3-1) extended his scoreless streak to 20 2/3 innings before major leagues RBIs leader Trey Mancini homered leading off the fourth. Hill allowed one run and two hits in six innings with four strikeouts, earning victories in consecutive starts for the first time since winning three in a row in June 2019. He has lowered his ERA from 8.82 to 3.89 over his last five starts. Trevor Richards struck out two in a perfect seventh, and Louis Head pitched two hitless innings around a pair of leadoff walks and a hit batter. Baltimore starter Dean Kremer (0-4) gave up four runs, five hits and four walks in three innings. Wendle hit a solo homer over the right-center field fence leading off the second against, and Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer for a 4-0 lead. Arozarena, who homered twice in Wednesday’s victory, added a run-scoring single as part of his first big league four-hit game. He hit .500 (8 for 16) in the series and had consecutive four-RBI games. Wendle also homered in the ninth against Baltimore infielder Stevie Wilkerson. A pitch after being jeered for missing a 45 mph curveball, Wendle went deep to right-center. TRAINER’S ROOM Rays: Manager Kevin Cash said RHP Michael Wacha (right hamstring tightness) threw well in a session Wednesday and could be activated this weekend. “It’s probably fair to assume we’d like to have him back in some scenario over this upcoming Toronto series,” Cash said. Orioles: Manager Brandon Hyde said OF Anthony Santander (left ankle sprain) is expected to be activated Friday. … RHP Dillon Tate (left hamstring strain) will begin throwing off a mound in the next few days and is about two weeks from returning. … RHP Mac Sceroler (shoulder tendinitis) is throwing multiple innings to hitters at extended spring training O’S OPEN UP The Orioles will eliminate capacity restrictions starting June 1. “That’s great news for everybody,” Hyde said. “It means we’re slowly but surely getting back to normal, which is a great feeling.” Social distancing between groups of fans will no longer be enforced, but fans will be required to wear masks as part of Baltimore City’s continuing health mandates. UP NEXT Rays: Tampa Bay’s begins a four-game series with Toronto in Dunedin, Florida., on Friday. RHP Tyler Glasnow (4-2, 2.35 ERA) is 0-3 with a 6.44 ERA in seven starts against the Blue Jays. Orioles: RHP Jorge López (1-4, 6.35) starts Friday at Washington as Baltimore begins a three-city, 10-game trip. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Patrick Stevens, The Associated Press

  • Beleaguered Vancouver Canucks looking ahead after season marred by injuries, COVID-19

    VANCOUVER — After a season punctuated by a COVID-19 outbreak and a grinding schedule, the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks are looking forward. Captain Bo Horvat believes the adversity his squad weathered will make them mentally stronger. "A lot’s been thrown our way this year and it seems like whatever else can get thrown at us next year and in the coming years is going to be minuscule compared to what happened to us this year," he said Thursday. "I hope that’s the case. And we’re going to know how to handle it a lot better." The Canucks weathered illness, injuries and extended losing skids before capping the campaign with a 6-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Vancouver finished the year last in the all-Canadian North Division, one point back of the Ottawa Senators, and missed the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons. Another abrupt end to the year was difficult, Horvat said. "For me, I want to win. I’m getting tired of being out of the playoffs and not being able to fight for the Stanley Cup," he said. "I want to win here and I think we have the group to do it. Collectively as a group, we have to take that next step next year and fight and make the playoffs." The Canucks' 2021 campaign got off to a shaky start with just two wins in February. Things appeared to be turning around when a COVID-19 outbreak swept through the locker room at the end of March. Twenty-one players and four coaching staff tested positive for the virus, with many experiencing symptoms that included extreme fatigue, fever, chills and shortness of breath. Loved ones also fell ill, including wives and children. Vancouver had several games postponed and didn't play for more than three weeks. The Canucks' return was pushed back a few more days in mid April after forward J.T. Miller spoke with media and said players didn't feel as if they'd had enough time to recover and get back into game shape. Antoine Roussel linked the knee injury he suffered on April 20 directly to recovering from COVID, saying he lost five or six pounds and was weaker than he would have been midway through a normal season. The bottom-six winger was one of several Canucks forwards to go down with injuries late in the season. "It seemed like our entire bottom six was depleted," Roussel said. "As much as you need your top six to score goals, you need your bottom six for other reasons. It's a recipe, you need everybody to be in, you need your club to be healthy to have success. ... I blame COVID for it, for my injury. I do." Vancouver was already missing firepower up front when the COVID-19 outbreak occurred. Star centre Elias Pettersson hyperextended his wrist in a 4-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets. He played again the next night but the injury grew worse. While Pettersson was initially listed as day-to-day, he did not return to the lineup for the final 30 games of the season. The 22-year-old said Thursday that he's been training again and is still experiencing some issues when he shoots the puck, but expects to be back at 100 per cent next season. Watching the season unfold has been frustrating, Pettersson said. "I just want to play," he said. "I just miss playing hockey and being able to help this team win." Despite the disappointing results, the young sniper liked the way his teammates fought and played hard all year. "We didn’t have our best season but the compete was always there," Pettersson said. "Of course this whole COVID situation happened to us, guys played their hearts out even though the schedule and everything was tough." The Canucks had some success in their return from the COVID-19 pause, posting a pair of wins against the division's top team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. “A couple games we were going off of adrenalin and everything," said goalie Braden Holtby, who had stellar performances in both victories. "I think myself, our team, the schedule just caught up to us in the end. I think everyone here did an outstanding job of grinding through, competing. I don’t think anyone could say those guys didn't compete and try hard. It’s just that towards the end, it feels like you’re playing with a weighted vest on, just because of circumstance." Vancouver played its final 19 games in just 32 days, with five sets of back-to-backs. The stretch was "extremely grinding" for the group, said coach Travis Green. "And I am proud of how they’ve kind of rallied around each other and had some hard games, some tough games, some games where they didn’t play well. But they always seemed to find a way to bounce back and play better," he said after Wednesday's loss. "It’s hard not to be proud of your group." While this season was a step back for a team that surprised many in last year's playoff bubble, Green still believes good things are coming for the Canucks. Whether he'll be in Vancouver to see the results, though, remains to be seen. The coach's contract expires at the end of the season and while Green has repeatedly said he's keen to stay with the team, there has been no word from management or ownership on whether a last-minute extension is in the works. Sorting out the coaching situation is just one piece of business that Vancouver's front office needs to handle in the coming weeks and months. Management must also make plans for the looming Seattle Kraken expansion draft and shore up a number of contracts. Veterans like Alex Edler and Brandon Sutter are set to become unrestricted free agents, while young stars like Pettersson and defenceman Quinn Hughes are about to finish their entry-level deals. Edler, 35, said Thursday that he hasn't had any discussions with the Canucks regarding his future put plans to continue his hockey career next season. "I still love the game, I still feel like I can play so I definitely want to keep playing," he said. Edler has spent his entire 15-season NHL career with the Canucks and said he's seen improvements under Green's tutelage. "I think he came in and we obviously weren’t great there for a few years and he came in and set a good standard, a higher standard of what players need to do and kind of built more of a winning culture here," said the veteran defenceman. "And I think we’ve kind of been getting better and better every year, not counting this year. "For me, he kind of set the bar higher and kept everyone accountable and that helped me and that helped the whole team." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press