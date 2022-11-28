7 Sam’s Club Items To Stock Up On for Winter

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
Don Shreve / Walmart
Don Shreve / Walmart

With winter just around the corner, now is the perfect time to stock up on items that will keep you and your family cozy and healthy during the colder months. Sam's Club offers some particularly good deals on some of these items, so don't miss out on adding these winter-ready purchases to your cart next time you shop.

See: 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Important: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

John Mantell / Shutterstock.com
John Mantell / Shutterstock.com

Clorox Wipes

"With cold and flu season in full swing, keeping these on hand will mean easy disinfecting when you need it," said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com.

A package of five canisters -- 425 wipes total -- retails for about $19 at Sam's Club, which works out to about 4 cents per wipe.

"Depending on how often you use them, one or two packages could easily get you through the winter and then some," Ramhold said.

Take Our Poll: How Has Inflation Impacted Your Holiday Shopping Plans?

RustyR / Shutterstock.com
RustyR / Shutterstock.com

Kleenex

Tissues are another necessity to get you through cold and flu season.

"Having good-quality tissue on hand for caring for delicate noses is a must in the winter," Ramhold said. "Pick up 12 boxes of Kleenex Ultra Soft for around $14.98, which works out to $1.25 per box and 720 tissues total at 2 cents per tissue."

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Hot Cocoa Mix

"Sam's Club has a few different sizes and varieties of hot cocoa mix to choose from, but you can't go wrong with the classic Swiss Miss," Ramhold said.

Sam's Club sells boxes of 50 packets and a mix that makes 70 servings, each for under $10.

"These are great for keeping on hand for a warm treat on the coldest days, and the value of the containers at Sam's Club beats out what you'd pay at your standard grocery store," Ramhold said.

rakratchada / Shutterstock.com
rakratchada / Shutterstock.com

Marie Callender's Chicken Variety Soup

While you may not want to stock up on perishable foods in bulk, soup is a great grocery item to stock up on to save.

"Hot soup makes a great and easy meal when the temperatures drop, and this package is even better because it includes two varieties -- chicken and dumplings, and chicken pot pie soups," Ramhold said. "The package comes with eight cans for around $12.78, which is about $1.60 per can. That's an excellent value for a meal, and these are the perfect meals for busy days when you don't have time to cook."

FotografiaBasica / Getty Images
FotografiaBasica / Getty Images

Beans

Beans are another shelf-stable food that's good for buying in bulk, particularly at Sam's Club.

"Specifically consider things like Bush's Dark Red Kidney Beans, Bush's Black Beans and Bush's Pinto Beans, as each of these can be found in six-can packages for around $5.98," Ramhold said. "These are all great to keep on hand in the winter months because they're easy and affordable shortcuts to dishes like chili."

Agnes Kantaruk / Shutterstock.com
Agnes Kantaruk / Shutterstock.com

Road and Sidewalk Ice Melt

"If you live in an area where it snows during the winter, consider stocking up on ice melt," said Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.com.

Sam's Club typically has better prices than you'll find at other retailers.

"Sam's Club offers a 25-pound bucket of Road Runner Pet-Friendly Ice Melt for $16.98, while Lowe's offers a 20-pound bucket of the same item for $18.98," Gramuglia said. "By shopping at Sam's Club, you're not only saving money, but you're getting more bang for your buck."

freestocks.org / Pexels
freestocks.org / Pexels

Cold and Flu Medication

Keep your family in good health this season -- and pay less than you would at other stores -- by ensuring you have any needed cold and flu medication on hand throughout the winter.

"Sam's Club is offering Vicks DayQuil and NyQuil Severe Cough, Cold & Flu Relief LiquiCaps in a 72-count for $18.48, while BJ's Wholesale Club offers the same item for $21.99," Gramuglia said. "Sam's Club offers the better bargain in this case."

More From GOBankingRates

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the specific items listed in this article.

Prices are accurate as of November 2022 and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Sam’s Club Items To Stock Up On for Winter

Latest Stories

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Canada-Belgium World Cup game attracts much Proline interest

    TORONTO — The Canada-Belgium World Cup soccer game garnered plenty of attention on the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.'s Proline betting service. The OLG said Thursday the World Cup contest was Proline's highest overall wagered event Wednesday of any sport. It has also so far been the highest wagered game of the World Cup and did more volume than the day's other three games combined. Belgium defeated the Canadian team 1-0. Canada is appearing in only its second World Cup and first since '86. Ac

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. A

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out

  • History repeating on Canadian men's downhill ski team

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Canadians climbing the men's downhill racing ladder as a group and challenging European domination is a familiar script. Canada is coming off a season in which three men reached the World Cup podium for the first time in their careers, and James Crawford earned an Olympic medal. The team's culture has parallels with the recent "Canadian Cowboys" era, as well as last century's "Crazy Canucks", in that fierce internal competition drives their performance, and breakthrough resu

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first-ever World Cup goal

    It's been a long, long time coming, but Canada's men finally have their first World Cup goal — and it was an absolute gem.

  • Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

    LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a