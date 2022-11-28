7 Sam’s Club Items To Stock Up On for Winter

Don Shreve / Walmart

With winter just around the corner, now is the perfect time to stock up on items that will keep you and your family cozy and healthy during the colder months. Sam's Club offers some particularly good deals on some of these items, so don't miss out on adding these winter-ready purchases to your cart next time you shop.

John Mantell / Shutterstock.com

Clorox Wipes

"With cold and flu season in full swing, keeping these on hand will mean easy disinfecting when you need it," said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com.

A package of five canisters -- 425 wipes total -- retails for about $19 at Sam's Club, which works out to about 4 cents per wipe.

"Depending on how often you use them, one or two packages could easily get you through the winter and then some," Ramhold said.

RustyR / Shutterstock.com

Kleenex

Tissues are another necessity to get you through cold and flu season.

"Having good-quality tissue on hand for caring for delicate noses is a must in the winter," Ramhold said. "Pick up 12 boxes of Kleenex Ultra Soft for around $14.98, which works out to $1.25 per box and 720 tissues total at 2 cents per tissue."

Shutterstock.com

Hot Cocoa Mix

"Sam's Club has a few different sizes and varieties of hot cocoa mix to choose from, but you can't go wrong with the classic Swiss Miss," Ramhold said.

Sam's Club sells boxes of 50 packets and a mix that makes 70 servings, each for under $10.

"These are great for keeping on hand for a warm treat on the coldest days, and the value of the containers at Sam's Club beats out what you'd pay at your standard grocery store," Ramhold said.

rakratchada / Shutterstock.com

Marie Callender's Chicken Variety Soup

While you may not want to stock up on perishable foods in bulk, soup is a great grocery item to stock up on to save.

"Hot soup makes a great and easy meal when the temperatures drop, and this package is even better because it includes two varieties -- chicken and dumplings, and chicken pot pie soups," Ramhold said. "The package comes with eight cans for around $12.78, which is about $1.60 per can. That's an excellent value for a meal, and these are the perfect meals for busy days when you don't have time to cook."

FotografiaBasica / Getty Images

Beans

Beans are another shelf-stable food that's good for buying in bulk, particularly at Sam's Club.

"Specifically consider things like Bush's Dark Red Kidney Beans, Bush's Black Beans and Bush's Pinto Beans, as each of these can be found in six-can packages for around $5.98," Ramhold said. "These are all great to keep on hand in the winter months because they're easy and affordable shortcuts to dishes like chili."

Agnes Kantaruk / Shutterstock.com

Road and Sidewalk Ice Melt

"If you live in an area where it snows during the winter, consider stocking up on ice melt," said Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.com.

Sam's Club typically has better prices than you'll find at other retailers.

"Sam's Club offers a 25-pound bucket of Road Runner Pet-Friendly Ice Melt for $16.98, while Lowe's offers a 20-pound bucket of the same item for $18.98," Gramuglia said. "By shopping at Sam's Club, you're not only saving money, but you're getting more bang for your buck."

freestocks.org / Pexels

Cold and Flu Medication

Keep your family in good health this season -- and pay less than you would at other stores -- by ensuring you have any needed cold and flu medication on hand throughout the winter.

"Sam's Club is offering Vicks DayQuil and NyQuil Severe Cough, Cold & Flu Relief LiquiCaps in a 72-count for $18.48, while BJ's Wholesale Club offers the same item for $21.99," Gramuglia said. "Sam's Club offers the better bargain in this case."

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the specific items listed in this article.

Prices are accurate as of November 2022 and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Sam’s Club Items To Stock Up On for Winter