7 receivers the Buccaneers could acquire after Mike Evans, Chris Godwin left Week 7 with injury

Oct 29, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) celebrates with wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) after his third touchdown of the game during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 went about as poorly as it possibly could have for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their outmatched defense give up 41 points and five passing touchdowns to Lamar Jackson in a 41-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Even worse, both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin exited the game with leg injuries.

While Evans was able to walk off the field, Godwin required an air cast as he was carted to the locker room with what's feared to be a dislocated ankle. Losing either would be a crushing blow for a team that relies heavily on one of the most impactful and proven wideout tandems in the NFL. Losing both for an extended period could sink the Buccaneers' hope of a fourth-straight NFC South title.

Finding replacements won't be easy. Players like Sterling Shepard, Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer will step up from their slots further down the Tampa Bay depth chart. Marquez Callaway, Ryan Miller or Tanne Knue could be called up from the practice squad. But no matter what, this team will have to find outside depth to prop up Baker Mayfield's passing game.

Unfortunately, the pickings are slim. Here are Tampa Bay's prospective targets in a thin pool of trade candidates, practice squad call-ups or midseason free agents.

1. via trade: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Dec 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after a touchdown in the third quarter against the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams got a badly needed win in Week 7, but ESPN pegs their playoff odds at only 14 percent. A healthy Kupp could be a boon, but Los Angeles could opt to trade him away while he still has moderate value. He's the kind of trustworthy route runner and third down target Godwin and Evans are at their best. The question is whether he can stay healthy through the rest of the season after missing time each of the last three seasons.

2. via trade: DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) stretches during the Tennessee Titans mandatory mini-camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Hopkins has played sparingly in 2024 thanks to injury concerns -- concerns that feel like they'd clear up if he were playing for a team not quarterbacked by Will Levis or Mason Rudolph. Despite limited reps, he continues to post a decent catch rate over expected (CROE) and his 3.2 yards of separation per route is his highest since the NFL began tracking the stat in 2018.

If not Hopkins, Tampa could make a run at underwhelming 2022 first round pick Treylon Burks instead. Burks has good size at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, but just four catches in 2024 despite playing for a team that's fallen behind almost every week of the season to date.

3. via trade: Mike Williams, New York Jets

Sep 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams (18) celebrates a first down reception during the second half against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Williams's role in New York isn't entirely clear after the Jets traded for Davante Adams, but he seems to be the team's WR4. That leaves room for a deal, though what he'd bring back isn't clear. The 30-year-old only has 11 catches in seven games this season.

4. via practice squad signing: Deven Thompkins, Carolina Panthers

Jan 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) pitches the ball to wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Thompkins spent the first two seasons of his career with the Buccaneers before departing last offseason. He knows Todd Bowles's playbook and how to elevate Mayfield. He also only has 22 career receptions for a meager 5.2 yards per catch, so bringing him back into the fold may not move the needle all that much.

5. via practice squad signing: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Detroit Lions

Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) returns the punt against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-489399 ORIG FILE ID: 20221211_lbm_gt1_050.JPG

Peoples-Jones may be subject to a local call-up with Jameson Williams reportedly staring down a two-game suspension for violating the league's performance enhancing drug policy. But if he remains available the former Cleveland Brown -- and Mayfield teammate -- could be a useful downfield threat. He averaged better than 15 air yards per target in his two seasons alongside Mayfield, though he has just five catches since leaving Ohio in the middle of the 2023 season.

6. via practice squad signing: Kadarius Toney, Cleveland Browns

Sep 7, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) drops a pass against the Detroit Lions during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Toney is much more notable for the NFL things he's gotten wrong than the ones he's gotten right, but he may be the most dynamic athlete Tampa can find who won't cost the team any draft assets to acquire. He averaged a solid 2.3 yards per route run in 2022 with the Kansas City Chiefs and might still have some value. Or maybe he'll devastate the team with drops and penalties. One of those things feels much more likely than the other.

7. via free agency: Hunter Renfrow

Dec 22, 2019; Carson, California, USA; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) scores on a 56-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Renfrow is a reliable route runner who still averaged better than three yards of separation per route even as his usage wound down with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and 2023. He went unsigned after being released, but could fill a useful short-range void in Mayfield's passing offense as his 29th birthday approaches this winter.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: 7 receivers the Buccaneers could acquire after Mike Evans, Chris Godwin left Week 7 with injury