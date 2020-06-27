7 queer-led brands you should be shopping

Getty Images

Happy Pride! Annually during the month of June, people around the world celebrate and uplift the LGBTQIA+ community, while honoring the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York.

While many Pride marches, parties and large gatherings were canceled this year due to the global pandemic, that doesn’t mean that you can’t still show your love and support for the queer community. Donating what you can to charities and organizations that help uplift LGBTQIA+ people is a great place to start, and this charity navigator is a fantastic resource if you’re in need of a few suggestions. You can also show your pride by waving or wearing the colors of the rainbow flag. There are many ways to celebrate.

And if you’re looking to support queer-led brands with a purchase, we’ve rounded up seven of our favorites that are a good place to start. Discover them all below.

As a queer, sustainable and inclusive brand, Automic Gold is on a mission to create comfortable and versatile jewelry for all genders and identities. Shoppers will be able to find a wide variety of gorgeous jewelry including earrings, rings, necklaces and charms with products starting at just $35.

Chromat was founded in 2010 by Becca McCharen-Tran, and according to the brand, each collection “explores the intersection of architecture, fashion and technology, producing garments that augment and enhance the body’s performance through innovative design and cutting-edge technical fabrics.” You can shop Chromat’s products on the brand’s website or some select pieces at Reebok.

This company is on its way to changing how the LGBTQIA+ community shops for swimwear by using the approach of being “a place to buy a swimsuit that makes you feel comfortable and confident.” And thanks to their free shipping, exchange and return policy, the brand gives you plenty of time to find a suit you love. Right now, you can shop Humankind’s Pride Box, that’s full of summer essentials, to celebrate the holiday.

Founded in 2012, Otherwild is a retail destination, but it’s also a graphic design studio and gathering space created to showcase artists and creators of practically all mediums including cooks, designers, perfumers and dancers. A few of our favorite products that are currently on sale at Otherwild include a “The Future is Female” tee, beautiful ceramic soap dishes and these rainbow drop earrings.

The Phluid Project is all about empowering people to feel free to be exactly who they are. Featuring a wide selection of queer fashion, some of its products feature historic LGBTQIA+ protest slogans and designs. We also love that the brand’s website has a resource tab to support those in need in the queer community.

TomboyX is the gender-inclusive company that creates underwear for everyone, regardless of their size or gender. While the brand is known for its underwear and bras, shoppers will also find loungewear, bags, bodysuits, tees, socks and more on its site. For Pride month, TomboyX recently released apparel with a rainbow waves print.

Founded in 2013, Wildfang “started with the ‘radical’ belief that a womxn has the right to wear whatever the hell she wants and be whoever the hell she wants.” This clothing company is behind the widely recognized Wild Feminist merch and are also known for its Button Ups 4 All line of shirts that “feature menswear tailoring that works on our bodies.”

