This $7 Putty-Like Cleaning Gel Snatches Dust and Debris from Cars, Keyboards, and Other 'Hard-to-Reach' Places

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

“The way it grabs onto the dust and tiny particles that get trapped in all the little crevices and vents throughout any vehicle is just amazing”

People / Tyler Roeland

While vacuuming floors and scrubbing tiles might be the more obvious tasks on your spring cleaning to-do list, don't let the unattended nooks and crannies fall by the wayside. Car dashboards, computer keyboards, and so many other surfaces that we come into contact with on a daily basis can harbor yucky dust and debris. Luckily, there's an easy-to-use product that can reach the hidden grime with no problem.

The Puldiki Cleaning Gel is a great tool to keep on hand for quick cleaning jobs. It's racked up more than 36,000 perfect ratings at Amazon and earned the best-seller status in its category (even compared to other cleaning gels!). And right now, you can snag a tub on sale for just $7.

The gel has the consistency of a sticky putty, making it easy to handle and effective at snatching mini messes like dust, dirt, and crumbs. It molds into tight quarters like a dream, which makes it ideal for cleaning things like car cup holders, air vents, and electronic buttons. Plus, it eliminates the need to lug a vacuum into your car or use wasteful dust cloths for small cleaning jobs.

Amazon

Buy It! Puldiki Dust Cleaning Gel, $6.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Related: This $200 Air Purifier That Shoppers Call Their 'Dream Machine' Is Just $43 at Amazon

In fact, the cleaning gel is entirely reusable: Just choose the amount you'd like to use for your particular task, knead it into the mess, then toss it back into the plastic container for later use. There's also no need to wash it in between uses; you'll know it's run its course once it's completely black from all of the gunk it's collected. According to the brand, the gel is best kept in a cool, dry place, since its material can freeze in extremely cold temperatures and melt in particularly hot ones.

Story continues

With all of its easy functionality, it's no wonder the cleaning gel has earned high praise at Amazon. One shopper said it "makes hard-to-reach places much easier to get to." Similarly, another reviewer used it to clean a variety of devices, including "computer keyboards, phone buttons, TV remotes, and calculators." However, the brand advises using light pressure when using the cleaning putty on mechanical devices, just to be sure it doesn't stick too much.

A third person raved: "The way it grabs onto the dust and tiny particles that get trapped in all the little crevices and vents throughout any vehicle is just amazing!"

Do your spring cleaning to-do list a favor by adding the Puldiki Dust Cleaning Gel to your cart. Hurry while it's marked down to $7!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.