8 pretty white dresses to buy on sale now and wear on repeat all summer long

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

While you definitely don't have to follow the old "no white after Labor Day" rule, we know some folks like to save their summery whites for the warm weather. Plus, white is a staple at spring graduations and summer bridal showers.

If you need a white dress for one of the occasions mentioned above, or just to wear on a hot day, then now is the time to buy one. There are lots of pretty styles to choose from at Nordstrom, and prices on select styles are up to $60 off.

Whether you're shopping for something short and flirty or a dress that's long and breezy, you'll definitely want to check out the gorgeous white dresses below. Make no mistake about it; they'll be wardrobe staples as soon as the temps hit the eighties.

En Saison Mixed Media Tiered Midi Dress, $95.19 (Orig. $136)

ELLIATT Feminise Textured Puff Sleeve Minidress, $113.96 (Orig. $189.95)

Karen Kane Tiered Long Sleeve Eyelet Dress, $88.80 (Orig. $148)

Julia Jordan Twist Neck Sheath Dress, $69.30 (Orig. $99)

French Connection Whisper Light Sheath Minidress, $96 (Orig. $128)

French Connection 'Lolo' Stretch Sheath Dress, $118.80 (Orig. $198)

En Saison Eyelet Detail Flutter Sleeve Poplin Maxi Dress, $81.60 (Orig. $136)

Rumer Avalon Ring Detail Linen Dress, $179.49 (Orig. $359)

