7 pretty Kate Spade handbags on sale for less than $100

Kate Spade is a go-to for powerfully preppy, feminine, quirky and party styles. Its handbags stand out for combining traditional silhouettes with bold patterns and colorful leathers — and currently, there are tons of them on sale.

Right now, Kate Spade is offering a “sale on sale.” Essentially, you can take an additional 30% off all sale items when you use the code EXTRA30 at checkout (keep in mind that most things are marked as final sale). The deal extends to clothing, accessories, kitchen and home items and, of course, wallets and handbags.

A new handbag is a great way to spice up any outfit, no matter how long it’s been hanging in your closet. Plus, shopping online for one is a breeze — you don’t have to try anything on.

Take a look below at seven of the top Kate Spade handbags on sale for under $100, and check out the entire sale on the brand’s website before the deals end.

Keep your cards and cash stashed in this floral cardholder. It’s small enough to fit into most mini handbags, crossbody bags and belt bags, too.

Fill up this mini nylon tote to take wherever you go. It’s spacious and has a zipper closure as well as a zipper pocket inside. You can carry it by the top handles or around your body with its long removable strap.

If you prefer to keep things light when you head out of the house, go with Kate Spade’s classic Knott Small Crossbody. Green is the color of the season, so this one is right on trend.

This Smile Bag is a small, crescent-shaped purse with a gold chain handle for carrying over your shoulder. However, it also comes with a removable leather crossbody strap. Get it on sale in black, sunglow (yellow) or morning sky (blue).

Look pretty in pink in this soft pebbled leather crossbody bag. You’ll also be surprised by how much you can fit in it!

Shoulder bags à la ’90s are back in style, and this nylon one features embroidered flowers for some added flair.

Kick things up with this floral tote bag! You can take it shopping, to the beach, to work — just about anywhere. It has plenty of pockets inside and fits up to a 13-inch laptop.

