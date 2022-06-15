7 Plant-Based Pantry Staples You Can Use to Create Endless Vegan Meals

Various beans and lentils in jars on bluerustic wooden surface

Westend61/Getty Images

Cooking wholesome, plant-based meals isn't too difficult, but often requires regular trips to the produce section of your local supermarket or farmer's market. Cue: the well-stocked pantry. Even on your laziest of days, or when you just can't make it to source any more fresh greens, a pantry full of plant-based delights can help you easily whip up a vegan meal full of flavor and nutrition, and provide a nice home for your wilted kale. Stock these items in your pantry to make plant-based cooking easier on a daily basis.

RELATED: 22 Vegan Soup Recipes Using Your Favorite Seasonal Vegetables

Canned Beans and Legumes

Perhaps the most famed source of plant-based protein, at least second to tofu, is the humble bean. And while dried beans are delicious, you don't always have hours on end to simmer up a pot of beans. Keep a variety of canned beans, like white beans, black beans, and even vegetarian refried beans stocked in your pantry for the key to very quick meals, like smashed beans on toast.

Canned lentils and chickpeas are also excellent to have on hand, as meal bases, salad toppers, and even to whip into snacks, like smoky baked chickpeas.

health-benefits-of-pulses: chickpeas, lentils, dry peas, and beans on spoons

Nutrient-Rich Pasta

Pasta is always a perfect quick and easy meal starter, and countless new brands are elevating your pasta night to a nutritious (and delicious) feast. Stock a few shapes of chickpea, whole-wheat, or veggie-enriched pasta to give that go-to weeknight meal an extra boost of fiber and vitamins. Make this cherry tomato sauce with any type of pasta, or go for a real quick and satisfying aglio e olio garlicky pasta.

Whole Wheat Pasta with Chard and Pine Nuts

Tahini

This sesame seed paste is a must in all plant-based pantries, thanks to its creaminess, richness, and ubiquity. Use it as a salad dressing, drizzled over roasted veggies, blended into a smoothie, or to amp up creamy sauces in both sweet and savory dishes. It's also just good on its own as a dip, and even does wonders for various desserts!

RELATED: We Found the Most Delicious (and Surprising) Ingredient Swap for Dairy

Story continues

Roasted Butternut Squash With Tahini Sauce Recipe

Nut Butter

Your favorite nut butter will go far in plant-based cooking, whether it be peanut, almond, or cashew. Of course, you can stock all three, and even some sunflower seed butter if you're big on variety. These sources of protein, healthy fats, and vitamins are just as tasty licked off a spoon as they are for fast vegan meals like quick nutty noodles, almond pomegranate toast, and more.

Nuts and seeds butter in glass jars

Vegetable Broth

Whether you're a bouillon pantry or a stock pantry, keep some nonperishable veggie broth on hand at all times. Not only is it great to have in a bind when you just want to sip on some soup, but veggie broth can infuse flavor in cooked grains or quinoa, be used as a braising liquid for tougher vegetables like mushrooms, and of course, work as a starter or base for heartier recipes like red lentil curry or vegetable soup.

Bone Broth Benefits: Cooked hot bone broth with spices and fresh herbs.

High-Quality Vinegar

Something that differentiates restaurant cooking from home cooking can be the excellent use of acid most chefs are trained to perfect. A squeeze of a lemon or lime can often help with that, but if you don't have fresh citrus on hand, or want a deeper, bolder flavor, vinegar is your best flavor friend. Look for vinegars without sugar or other flavors or colors added, to ensure quality. Use it in vinegar roasted potatoes, to shake up your own vinaigrette, or to make your own pickled onions and condiments.

RELATED: The 9 Best Vinegars for Cooking—and 2 You Should Never Use

types-of-vinegar

Nuts and Seeds

Adding texture to plant-based meals elevates a simple pantry dinner to a full-on delicacy. Keep your favorite seeds, like flax, sunflower, or sesame, on hand for decoration, crunch, and a few added nutrients. Nuts are another great way to boost texture, like as a salad topper, or just lightly toasted and chopped to throw on a bowl of soft food, like rice or pasta. Grind up nuts to make a crunchy coating for tofu, or use pantry nuts and blend 'em into a plant-based pesto.