There Are 7 Pink Zenith Chronomaster Originals Left—and Only Robb Report Readers Can Get Them

Oren Hartov
·6 min read

Back in October, Zenith launched a striking pink dial sport watch, the Chronomaster Original Pink ($10,000)—a unisex piece that played into the ultra-hot colored-dial trend. It was only available for that month, with 20 percent of the price of each timepiece purchased donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation to combat breast cancer. But if you didn’t get your hands on one now is the time. Zenith is now offering seven pieces exclusively to Robb Report readers (the donation percentage to breast cancer still applies). Here’s why you might want to get your hands on one:

There are watches whose spirit can be captured in an image floating around the internet with some degree of accuracy—you see it in person and think, “Yeah, that looks like what I thought it would look like.” Zenith’s new Chronomaster Original Pink isn’t really like that.

More from Robb Report

Zenith Chronomaster Original Pink
Zenith Chronomaster Original Pink

A version of the A386 with a bright pink dial looks, quite frankly, a bit flat when viewing it on a computer screen on the company’s website. In person, however, its radial brushing combined with the concentric pattern on the subregisters truly pops off the watch in a bright, dynamic burst of pink that, well, sort of takes a grown man by surprise. In short, I want one. I think I’d wear the hell out of it.

Housed in a 36mm stainless steel case and paired with a matching bracelet with polished center links, this is, for the most part, a highly brushed, utilitarian-looking piece… until you get to that pink dial. With its outer tachymeter scale, triple-register chronograph layout, applied indices, and bright white baton handset, it’s clear that this is a tool watch through and through, but the arresting color scheme screams that there’s something else going on here.

Of course, the choice of color corresponds with the fight against breast cancer, of which Zenith is a staunch supporter. More specifically, Zenith selected the Susan G. Komen Foundation as its partner, and approached the American organization about the possibility of working together.

“Beyond the symbolism of supporting the Pink Ribbon and this excellent cause, we wanted to do something concrete, and if you want to get concrete, you need to go with the best players,” explains Julien Tornare, Zenith’s President and CEO. “We wanted to support Susan G. Komen because for us, it’s the biggest and the most active today in the fight against breast cancer. So the choice was quite simple.

Then when we got in touch with their management, they were so enthusiastic about the partnership, they loved the concept that we wanted to do, and they felt it was a great opportunity to do something together. I believe a lot in human relationships and how we click and connect—or not—and in this case, it was very natural and easy.”

Zenith Chronomaster Original Pink
Zenith Chronomaster Original Pink

Tornare was wearing the watch recently in Singapore during an event for the company’s DreamHers program, which celebrates gender equality and women’s empowerment by giving notable women who are excellent in their respective fields an opportunity to share their stories with the world. From British Extreme E champion Catie Munnings to virtuoso French classical violinist Esther Abrami, DreamHers brings together stars from across the globe to celebrate their achievements and to spread their message.

Of course, a bright pink chronograph isn’t going to be everyone’s cup of tea, but Tornare believes the constraints of gendered watches no longer apply. “It’s a very unisex watch today,” he continues. “It’s pink, yes, but it’s totally wearable by anyone.”

Speaking of which, there are big changes afoot at Zenith: You may or may not have noticed that the brand has completely done away with gendered watch collections, a long-time norm in the horological world that’s now seeing seismic shift towards unisex marketing in keeping with the times. But balancing the desire—the need—to support female-centric causes and female empowerment with a desire to create gender-neutral products is a delicate balancing act for a CEO like Tornare.

He elaborates upon the launch of the first DreamHers campaign, which coincided with the debut of a watch that was, at the time, marketed toward a female audience: “At first, we felt that we were missing the women’s segment in terms of sales and statistics and all that, and I really wanted to get the brand known among women. We thought we needed to bring a little bit of femininity into our watches—that’s how we launched the Midnight. And in my mind I came all the way with the DreamHers, with female empowerment, with gender equality, inclusion and diversity—all of those concepts. And I said you know what, if I push it further, why would we call Midnight a women’s line?

This is the typical way in watchmaking, by the way; you always had a women’s collection, a men’s collection—sometimes catalogs were even different. And I thought, if we really want to have a 21st-century conversation, we should stop talking about it this way. When I first started, I had quite a few people in the company saying, ‘No, Julian, you can’t do that. This one is small and has diamonds, this one is big and macho…’ I said, ‘Guys, this is the past!’

I even had in the industry, in the first interviews I did, people who said, ‘No way! How would someone buy this watch for a man…” But why would you [someone in the industry] decide that—the client should decide that! So this [doing away with gender] came a little bit later, and I said okay, Midnight is 36mm, a diameter that’s extremely popular for men, in Asia and in many places in the world.”

Indeed, certain of these preferences are country- and region-specific: “Diamonds: In Europe, and especially in Switzerland, diamond watches aren’t worn so much by men—but they are in many countries in the world,” sayd Tornare. “So again, either you think as a narrow-minded guy, or you think about the world and you say, you know what, we’re gonna stop this. And that’s how we came up with the idea to say that we’re unisex, and to stop talking about gender [in terms of watch collections]. But of course, we still support women’s empowerment and gender equality.”

If the Chronomaster Original Pink catches your eye act fast and get one of the remaining seven pieces now.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • Morant's triple-double leads Grizzlies past Thunder 123-102

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant's triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points but wa

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Montreal-area family speaks out after son was called racist slur in hockey rink, causing brawl

    A L'Île-Perrot, Que., family is denouncing intolerance in hockey after their son was called a racist slur by a Valleyfield player at a game last Saturday. "Obviously when it first happened, the first emotion is sheer rage because you try to protect your kids from going through this kind of thing," said Dwight Chase, the boy's father. Aiden Chase, who plays with the L'Île-Perrot Midget A U18 team, was on a high when his team beat Valleyfield 3-1 — until a player called him the N-word. The infract

  • Hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin named Canada's top athlete of 2022

    Marie-Philip Poulin was surprised to hear she was the first female hockey player to win the Northern Star Award, but she expects to have some company soon. Poulin, the captain of Canada's women's team who led her team to Olympic and world championship gold in 2022, was named this year's recipient of the award given annually to Canada's athlete of the year. "Honestly, I didn't think I was the first one," the 31-year-old from Beauceville, Que., said in a video conference on Wednesday when asked ab

  • Xander Bogaerts, Padres finalize $280 million, 11-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts' $280 million, 11-year contact with the San Diego Padres was finalized Friday after the All-Star slugger passed his physical. The Padres planned to introduce the shortstop at an afternoon news conference at Petco Park. “His consistency and top-level production places him among the best players in our game," general manager A.J. Preller said in a statement. "Xander’s makeup and championship pedigree are a strong fit for our team as we look to achieve our goal of b

  • Was moving Gary Trent Jr. to the bench the right choice?

    Imman Adan and Jordan Hayles discuss the results of moving Gary Trent Jr. to a bench role so far and the lineups Nick Nurse has experimented with. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

  • Japanese outfielder Yoshida to negotiate with MLB teams

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Outfielder Masataka Yoshida will be able to negotiate with Major League Baseball teams starting Wednesday under the posting system with the Japanese big leagues. A member of Japan's Olympic team last year, Yoshida will be posted at 8 a.m. EST on Wednesday and MLB teams have until 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 20 to reach an agreement, the commissioner's office said Tuesday. The 29-year-old hit .335 with 21 homers and 88 RBIs in 119 games this year for the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Pacific