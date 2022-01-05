7 pieces of workout gear that will make sure you never drop your phone again — all available on Amazon

Moriba Cummings
·3 min read

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

So, you start your crunches, burpees or jumping jacks, and before you can get to five reps, your phone goes flying. Whether you stored your device in your loose shorts pocket or bravely held it in-hand, you shouldn’t have to worry about your phone falling while you’re in the thick of your exercise routine.

Luckily, there are a few pieces of workout gear that perfectly secure your phone without adding too much extra bulk to your person.

Also, these items aren’t exclusive to storing devices. They also keep your keys, cards, headphones, cash, ID card and more in place while you’re on the move at the gym or anywhere else.

From compression pants and yoga leggings to quick-dry shorts and workout belts, these seven picks are sure to become some of your go-to gym staples.

1. Dragon Fit High Waist Yoga Leggings With 3 Pockets, $24.98

Credit: Amazon
Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Sizing: Small to 3XL

Why it's worth it:

  • Opaque, super quick-dry material

  • Breathable and stretchy fabric for exercise and daily wear

  • Three stretchy, expandable pockets

  • Pockets fit up to six-inch phones

  • High-waisted tummy control power-flex band

2. Devops Men’s Compression Pants With Pocket, 2-Pack, $24.98

Credit: Amazon
Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Sizing: Small to XXL

Why it's worth it:

  • Designed for all-season wear

  • Great performance in warm and cool weather

  • Pulls sweat and moisture away from the skin

  • Convenient side-pocket style

  • Non-abrasive spandex fabric with excellent elasticity

3. Pinkbomb Men’s 2-In-1 Quick Dry Running Shorts With Phone Pocket, $23.99 (Orig. $32)

Credit: Amazon
Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Sizing: Small to XXL

Why it's worth it:

  • 2-in-1 design: sport shorts with superelasticity and built-in compression support

  • Secure phone pocket with a headphone jack

  • Concealed zip pocket in addition to large pockets on both sides

  • Mesh outer layer and stretchy compression tights for the inner layer

  • Elastic waistband and drawcord

4. G Gradual Men’s Quick Dry Gym Shorts With Zip Pockets, $16.99

Credit: Amazon
Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Sizing: Small to XXL

Why it's worth it:

  • Lightweight mesh, quick-dry material

  • Zip pockets on both sides

  • Elastic waistband and inner drawcord

  • Versatile wear for working out, playing sports, outdoor activities, etc.

5. Little Donkey Andy Women’s Lightweight Softshell Vest With Pockets, $42.99

Credit: Amazon
Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Sizing: XS to XXL

Why it's worth it:

  • No. 1 best seller

  • Windproof with elastic cuffs and drawcord hems to help seal out the elements

  • Breathable four-way stretch fabric

  • Two ultra-light and zip-up pockets

  • Versatile wear for working out, running, travel, hiking, casual wear, etc.

6. Little Donkey Andy Men’s Lightweight Softshell Vest With Pockets, $42.99 - $56.99

Credit: Amazon
Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Sizing: Small to 3XL

Why it's worth it:

  • No. 1 best seller

  • Windproof with elastic cuffs and drawcord hems to help seal out the elements

  • Breathable four-way stretch fabric

  • Two ultra-light, zip-up side pockets and one chest zip-up pocket

  • Versatile wear for working out, running, travel, hiking, casual wear, etc.

7. FlipBelt Zipper, $28.99 - $58.15

Credit: Amazon
Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Sizing: XXS to XXL

Why it's worth it:

  • Moisture-wicking fabric

  • Internal key hook

  • Multiple secure pocket openings for additional storage

  • Zippered pocket for storing valuables

  • Reflective logo to enhance visibility during low-light conditions

If you enjoyed this story, check out this $50 space heater that's a winter must-have for any small room or space.

More from In The Know:

Now's your chance to get the best-selling AirPods Max for $70 off

Shoppers say this cordless 3-in-1 wet/dry vacuum cleaner is an 'easy 5 stars'

Shoppers say this $25 office chair with over 25,000 five-star reviews is '5/5 in every category'

5 tech items you absolutely need to upgrade your home for the new year

The post 7 pieces of workout gear that will make sure you never drop your phone again appeared first on In The Know.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories