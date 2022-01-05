7 pieces of workout gear that will make sure you never drop your phone again — all available on Amazon

In The Know by Yahoo

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

So, you start your crunches, burpees or jumping jacks, and before you can get to five reps, your phone goes flying. Whether you stored your device in your loose shorts pocket or bravely held it in-hand, you shouldn’t have to worry about your phone falling while you’re in the thick of your exercise routine.

Luckily, there are a few pieces of workout gear that perfectly secure your phone without adding too much extra bulk to your person.

Also, these items aren’t exclusive to storing devices. They also keep your keys, cards, headphones, cash, ID card and more in place while you’re on the move at the gym or anywhere else.

From compression pants and yoga leggings to quick-dry shorts and workout belts, these seven picks are sure to become some of your go-to gym staples.

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Sizing: Small to 3XL

Why it's worth it:

Opaque, super quick-dry material

Breathable and stretchy fabric for exercise and daily wear

Three stretchy, expandable pockets

Pockets fit up to six-inch phones

High-waisted tummy control power-flex band

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Sizing: Small to XXL

Why it's worth it:

Designed for all-season wear

Great performance in warm and cool weather

Pulls sweat and moisture away from the skin

Convenient side-pocket style

Non-abrasive spandex fabric with excellent elasticity

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Sizing: Small to XXL

Why it's worth it:

2-in-1 design: sport shorts with superelasticity and built-in compression support

Secure phone pocket with a headphone jack

Concealed zip pocket in addition to large pockets on both sides

Mesh outer layer and stretchy compression tights for the inner layer

Elastic waistband and drawcord

Story continues

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Sizing: Small to XXL

Why it's worth it:

Lightweight mesh, quick-dry material

Zip pockets on both sides

Elastic waistband and inner drawcord

Versatile wear for working out, playing sports, outdoor activities, etc.

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Sizing: XS to XXL

Why it's worth it:

No. 1 best seller

Windproof with elastic cuffs and drawcord hems to help seal out the elements

Breathable four-way stretch fabric

Two ultra-light and zip-up pockets

Versatile wear for working out, running, travel, hiking, casual wear, etc.

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Sizing: Small to 3XL

Why it's worth it:

No. 1 best seller

Windproof with elastic cuffs and drawcord hems to help seal out the elements

Breathable four-way stretch fabric

Two ultra-light, zip-up side pockets and one chest zip-up pocket

Versatile wear for working out, running, travel, hiking, casual wear, etc.

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Sizing: XXS to XXL

Why it's worth it:

Moisture-wicking fabric

Internal key hook

Multiple secure pocket openings for additional storage

Zippered pocket for storing valuables

Reflective logo to enhance visibility during low-light conditions

If you enjoyed this story, check out this $50 space heater that's a winter must-have for any small room or space.

More from In The Know:

Now's your chance to get the best-selling AirPods Max for $70 off

Shoppers say this cordless 3-in-1 wet/dry vacuum cleaner is an 'easy 5 stars'

Shoppers say this $25 office chair with over 25,000 five-star reviews is '5/5 in every category'

5 tech items you absolutely need to upgrade your home for the new year

The post 7 pieces of workout gear that will make sure you never drop your phone again appeared first on In The Know.