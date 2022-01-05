7 pieces of workout gear that will make sure you never drop your phone again — all available on Amazon
So, you start your crunches, burpees or jumping jacks, and before you can get to five reps, your phone goes flying. Whether you stored your device in your loose shorts pocket or bravely held it in-hand, you shouldn’t have to worry about your phone falling while you’re in the thick of your exercise routine.
Luckily, there are a few pieces of workout gear that perfectly secure your phone without adding too much extra bulk to your person.
Also, these items aren’t exclusive to storing devices. They also keep your keys, cards, headphones, cash, ID card and more in place while you’re on the move at the gym or anywhere else.
From compression pants and yoga leggings to quick-dry shorts and workout belts, these seven picks are sure to become some of your go-to gym staples.
1. Dragon Fit High Waist Yoga Leggings With 3 Pockets, $24.98
Sizing: Small to 3XL
Why it's worth it:
Opaque, super quick-dry material
Breathable and stretchy fabric for exercise and daily wear
Three stretchy, expandable pockets
Pockets fit up to six-inch phones
High-waisted tummy control power-flex band
2. Devops Men’s Compression Pants With Pocket, 2-Pack, $24.98
Sizing: Small to XXL
Why it's worth it:
Designed for all-season wear
Great performance in warm and cool weather
Pulls sweat and moisture away from the skin
Convenient side-pocket style
Non-abrasive spandex fabric with excellent elasticity
3. Pinkbomb Men’s 2-In-1 Quick Dry Running Shorts With Phone Pocket, $23.99 (Orig. $32)
Sizing: Small to XXL
Why it's worth it:
2-in-1 design: sport shorts with superelasticity and built-in compression support
Secure phone pocket with a headphone jack
Concealed zip pocket in addition to large pockets on both sides
Mesh outer layer and stretchy compression tights for the inner layer
Elastic waistband and drawcord
4. G Gradual Men’s Quick Dry Gym Shorts With Zip Pockets, $16.99
Sizing: Small to XXL
Why it's worth it:
Lightweight mesh, quick-dry material
Zip pockets on both sides
Elastic waistband and inner drawcord
Versatile wear for working out, playing sports, outdoor activities, etc.
5. Little Donkey Andy Women’s Lightweight Softshell Vest With Pockets, $42.99
Sizing: XS to XXL
Why it's worth it:
No. 1 best seller
Windproof with elastic cuffs and drawcord hems to help seal out the elements
Breathable four-way stretch fabric
Two ultra-light and zip-up pockets
Versatile wear for working out, running, travel, hiking, casual wear, etc.
6. Little Donkey Andy Men’s Lightweight Softshell Vest With Pockets, $42.99 - $56.99
Sizing: Small to 3XL
Why it's worth it:
No. 1 best seller
Windproof with elastic cuffs and drawcord hems to help seal out the elements
Breathable four-way stretch fabric
Two ultra-light, zip-up side pockets and one chest zip-up pocket
Versatile wear for working out, running, travel, hiking, casual wear, etc.
7. FlipBelt Zipper, $28.99 - $58.15
Sizing: XXS to XXL
Why it's worth it:
Moisture-wicking fabric
Internal key hook
Multiple secure pocket openings for additional storage
Zippered pocket for storing valuables
Reflective logo to enhance visibility during low-light conditions
