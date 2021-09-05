7 people wounded when man opens fire in Georgia college town

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Seven people were wounded by gunfire in Georgia when a man opened fired into a crowd of people, police said.

The shooting happened in downtown Athens at around 2 a.m. Sunday after a large fight broke out, Athens-Clarke County police said.

The injuries to the seven victims are not considered life-threatening, police Lt. Shaun Barnett said.

Police were searching for a 21-year-old man whom they consider a suspect in the shooting. They described him as armed and dangerous, and are seeking help from the public as they search for him.

Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, The Athens Banner-Herald reported.

Downtown Athens is a short walk to the University of Georgia campus, and large crowds were out late Saturday night and into the morning hours celebrating a big football win. Georgia had just beaten Clemson University in the Saturday evening game.

Few other details on the shooting were immediately available Sunday.