7 people are homeless after a fire engulfed a board and care home in Fort Lauderdale

A Fort Lauderale Fire Rescue captain dashed through a doorway of a burning house without the protection of a hose line, rescue officials said Saturday morning.

The captain didn’t want to wait for the hose to be fully deployed and wanted to attempt a fast rescue of a potential victim from the doorway of the burning home in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Street around 3 a.m. Saturday.

“One of our first captains on scene observed a wheelchair just inside the front door but could not ensure if a victim was sitting in it,” fire rescue said in a post on Facebook.

There wasn’t anyone around the chair.

The unidentified captain was not injured and the seven people who were inside the house, including, presumably, whoever had used that wheelchair, had gotten out of the engulfed single-story home.

Two of the residents had minor injuries, according to fire rescue, and were taken to Broward Health to be treated for smoke inhalation and heat, CBS News Miami reported.

NBC Miami reported the property was a board and care home for seniors.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue battles a fire at a home in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Street after 3 a.m. May 13, 2023.

Fire rescue has not released more information.