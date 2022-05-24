7 Pearl-Inspired Makeup Looks To Try This Summer

Recently, pearls and pearled accessories have rebranded themselves into a makeup staple, separating them from the ones your mother used to wear. Reworking the classic jewelry, designers have repackaged pearls for Gen Z, mixing them with eclectic colored beads and gems, making the timeless sea jewel inevitably novel and trending again.

Pearls have been making large appearances mark on some of the biggest fashion and beauty events on stars such as Barbie Ferreira at last year's Met Gala and most recently, Gigi Hadid, who teamed up with celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta for her birthday celebration.

If you're looking to try this trend but have no idea where to start, we suggest creating focal points in your makeup using touches of luminescent pearl eyeshadow to create a pearly eye for a fairycore appeal, or you could also bedazzle your eyes with a few stick-on pearls or create the most stunning inner corner eye moment for extra flair.

For more inspiration, we've done some heavy lifting for you, delivering a roundup of pearl-encrusted makeup looks for you to try at home. Be sure to tag Hypebae's Beauty Instagram showing off your pearled efforts for a chance to be featured.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYLA (@pradaolic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROWI SINGH⚡️? (@rowisingh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROWI SINGH⚡️? (@rowisingh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella Tu | Hair and Makeup (@stellatumakeup)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHICAGO MAKEUP ARTIST (@deythamua)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColourPop Cosmetics (@colourpopcosmetics)