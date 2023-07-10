7 Pairs of Comfy Sandals on Sale That Look ‘Just Like’ More Expensive Pairs — All Under $45 at Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

People / Daisy Rodriguez

Amazon Prime Day is nearly here! The big event kicks off in two days, on July 11, and runs through July 12. But you don’t have to wait to score great deals today — if you know where to look.



We found markdowns on all kinds of comfy sandals that look a lot like the Birkenstock styles celebs wear, which typically cost over $100. But the shoes we found are all on sale for less than $45. The best deal in the bunch is the Aerothotic Water Friendly Eva Sandals, which are now just $23. They have a double strap silhouette with buckles and come in nine colors.



Two other pairs worth a look come from White Mountain: the Gracie sandal and the Hazy sandal. Both have a cork-like footbed with leather straps and adjustable buckle closures. We also found pillow slides, faux-leather options, and more.

Deals on Comfy Sandals at Amazon

Oncai Sandals with Arch Support in Brown

Amazon

$35

$29

Buy on Amazon

The Oncai Sandals with Arch Support have two adjustable straps with buckles and a cork sole with arch support. They have grommets on the outsole and Oncai branding on the metal buckles, plus they come in women’s sizes 6–12 and in 16 colors, including a few that have a faux-shearling footbed. And they’re currently on sale for just $29.



The Oncai double-strap sandals have over 5,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Reviewers call them “comfortable” and remark positively on the quality of the shoes for the price. One customer wrote, “Good quality for the price; people think they are name brand.” Another shopper called them “just like” the name brand “but cheaper,” and shared that they ordered a second pair.

Funkymonkey Double Buckle Adjustable Eva Sandals in White

Amazon

$31

$23

Buy on Amazon

The Funkymonkey Double Buckle Adjustable Eva Sandal is Amazon’s best-selling flat sandal for women, and they’re currently on sale for $25. Unlike the Oncai pair above, the Funkymonkey slides are made from lightweight, flexible plastic. The naturally water-resistant material makes them perfect for the pool or beach and they come in more than 50 colors, including neon brights, prints, and even a transparent version. You can pick up the sandals in whole sizes 6–11.



The popular style has earned more than 38,500 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers and reviewers say they’re like “walking on a cloud.” Multiple shoppers who report having arthritis in their feet swear by the sandals, too. “Just about all my shoes hurt my feet these days. Not these,” one shopper wrote. They described the Funkymonkey slides as feeling “nice and squishy” and said the adjustable straps mean they can “can make them fit perfectly.”



Keep scrolling to shop more on-sale comfy sandals that look so similar to the name-brand pairs celebs wear.

Weweya Unisex Double Buckle Adjustable Slide Sandals in Tan

Amazon

$40

$23

Buy on Amazon

White Mountain Gracie Sandal in Red

Amazon

$49

$40

Buy on Amazon

White Mountain Hazy Sandal in Black

Amazon

$59

$30

Buy on Amazon

BenSorts Unisex Pillow Sandal in Purple

Amazon

$40

$25

Buy on Amazon

Aerothotic Water Friendly Eva Sandals in Blue

Amazon

$30

$23

Buy on Amazon

