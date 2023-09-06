7-year-old finds 2.95-carat diamond at Arkansas park — and she names it after herself

At only 7 years old, Aspen Brown made one of the biggest discoveries of the year at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas.

Aspen, of Paragould, Arkansas, unearthed a 2.95-carat brown diamond Sept. 1 at the popular park, where visitors are allowed to hunt for real diamonds.

“She got hot and wanted to sit down for a minute, so she walked over to some big rocks by the fence line,” Aspen’s dad, Luther Brown, said, TXK Today reported. “Next thing I know, she was running to me, saying ‘Dad! Dad! I found one!’”

The brown diamond was the second-largest rock found at the park this year, according to Arkansas State Parks. A 3.29-carat diamond discovered in March by David Anderson is the biggest found this year and the largest since 2021.

Aspen’s rock, which KAIT reported is about the size of a green pea, also features a “sparkling luster,” said Waymon Cox, assistant park superintendent.

“It is a complete crystal, with no broken facets and a small crevice on one side, created when the diamond was formed,” Cox said, KAIT reported. “It’s certainly one of the most beautiful diamonds I’ve seen in recent years.”

The massive brown diamond has received an appropriate name by its discoverer — Aspen Diamond. Aspen’s mom said in a Facebook post her daughter “wrote her name down in the books of being one of the youngest to ever find” a diamond at the park.

More than 35,000 diamonds have been found at Crater of Diamonds by visitors since it became a state park in 1972. The park allows visitors to keep whatever they found.

Crater of Diamonds is in Murfreesboro, about 90 miles southwest of Little Rock.

Couple celebrating their anniversary find ‘iced tea-color gem’ — a 1.90-carat diamond

Frequent visitor to Arkansas diamond park uncovers 2.38 carat rock. ‘Frankenstone’

Man creating own engagement ring left ‘shaking’ by his shiny find in Arkansas park