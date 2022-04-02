7 year old boy dies Friday evening after found with ‘suspicious and extensive injuries’, Denton police say

A man was arrested Friday in connection to the death of a 7-year-old boy.

Around 7:30 p.m., police and fire units were called to the 1600 block of E. McKinney St. on a report that a child was having a medical emergency and was unconscious inside a home.

“Medics arrived on scene to transport the child to a local hospital, and notified officers that the child had suspicious and extensive injuries,” police said in a news release. “The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

Police officers later searched the home. The child’s mother and her boyfriend were interviewed at the scene, and police said after speaking with the pair, the mother’s boyfriend was arrested.

Todd Lofton Shaw, 52, was charged with injury to a child.

Denton police said it’s department “has not had any history with Shaw, nor the family at this address.”

“It is heartbreaking that the death of this child occurred on the first day of National Child Abuse Prevention Month,” the police department added.