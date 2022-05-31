7 myths debunked: How to smartly treat Northern California seasonal allergies

Noor Adatia
·5 min read

While spring in Northern California may bring in warmer temperatures and longer days, the season also yields higher pollen counts and a higher chance of sneezing.

The most common outdoor allergy triggers are tree, grass and ragweed pollen, known as seasonal allergens, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Symptoms of seasonal allergies can range from moderate to severe, and include coughing, sneezing, swelling and fatigue.

While there are a variety of ways to treat these symptoms, some treatments work better than others. There are also many misconceptions about the nature of allergies, including how many people they affect and what exactly can trigger a sneeze.

The Bee talked to UC Davis respiratory immunologist Dr. Angela Haczku to debunk myths about seasonal allergies and understand effective treatment methods to better equip you for the season.

1. Myth: Everyone has allergies

A commonly held belief about seasonal allergies is that everyone, or almost everyone, suffers from them; however, this is far from the truth.

In 2018, only 15% of people in the U.S. were diagnosed with seasonal allergy illness, also known as hay fever, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. In total, around 24 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies.

2. Myth: Allergies completely go away with time and place

Haczku, who specializes in allergy and asthma research, said allergies that develop in infancy and early childhood may go away in adulthood.

“If the immune system is stronger, it is less likely you will develop allergies,” Haczku explained.

However, as people grow older and immune systems start to weaken, allergies may return and worsen.

For people who suffer from seasonal allergies, Haczku said their allergies will likely never go away. Other factors, including moving to a different place, may contribute to reducing their allergy symptoms.

“When people move to a new place, their allergies go away, but often it doesn’t persist,” Haczku said. “Often, you will redevelop them.”

In Northern California, the mild weather results in a “great climate for all of the flowering and plants” which produces pollen in the air and causes allergies.

“The longer the flowering season is, the longer the pollen season is, the greater chance there is a person gets sensitized,” Haczku added.

3. Myth: Rain is entirely bad news for people with allergies

After a rain shower, the allergen count tends to “explode.” For those with allergies to grass, weed, dust and mold, rain’s aftermath may not be good news, according to the AAFA.

“Especially with climate change and very difficult seasons post-drought, rain can increase the amount of allergens that are floating in the air,” Haczku said.

However, rain washes away outdoor allergens and dust. While it is raining, your pollen allergens symptoms may lessen.

“Light, steady rain showers can wash the pollen away, keeping it from flying through the air,” according to a AAFA community blog. “The humidity that follows helps keep pollen down too.”

4. Myth: You should only take allergy medicine when it’s bad out

Allergy medication, or antihistamines, can be used immediately during allergy season and work to relieve allergy symptoms.

Some over-the-counter allergy medications include Allegra, Zyrtec, Claritin and Benadryl. Haczku recommends taking them at night as many of them can cause drowsiness.

“To a certain extent, all of them cause a little bit of sleepiness,” Haczku said.

However, allergy medicines only treat the symptoms associated with allergies. The only curable treatment to allergies is immunotherapy or allergy shots.

5. Myth: Honey completely cures all allergy symptoms

Having a spoonful of honey is a commonly suggested natural solution to treat allergy symptoms. But honey isn’t always advised, especially for those who have pollen allergies.

Honey is produced by bees and contains pollen, which can be dangerous for some people.

“If someone suffers from severe allergies, there is a possibility that they would react badly to honey,” Haczku said.

She recommends people consult with their doctor before having honey on a regular basis and check food labels, especially in desserts, to figure out if they have a reaction. This also can be determined through allergy testing.

“Pollen allergens and nutritional allergens often interact with each other,” Haczku said.

While harmful to some, honey does contain probiotics and is known to provide a number of other health benefits.

Ingesting local honey may help with allergy symptoms, according to WebMD.

6. Myth: Nasal sprays don’t work

Nasal sprays, such as Flonase or Nasacort, are another suggested and effective way to treat allergy symptoms.

“Nasal sprays are a good way to keep the symptoms at bay so people can breathe,” Haczku said.

Sprays with steroids are used to treat inflammation or swelling in the nose, which can provide longer term relief, Haczku said.

To counteract allergy symptoms, she recommends people take antihistamines in the evening and use a nasal spray in the morning.

7. Myth: Allergy testing isn’t worth it

Another effective way to combat seasonal allergies is by getting allergy tested, which can be especially worthwhile for people with severe symptoms, Haczku said.

“Testing is actually a very helpful way to not only determine what it is particularly that causes the allergy symptoms, but also to determine if the symptoms are not symptoms of COVID-19 or other viral infections,” Haczku said.

If the test indicates a person is allergic to grass, pollen or ragweed, immunotherapy, or allergy shots, may be recommended.

These shots, which contain some allergen triggers, are administered regularly over the course of three to five years, according to the academic medical nonprofit Mayo Clinic.

This long-term treatment option works to desensitize people to the allergen to which they are specifically allergic. It involves the buildup phase, in which the dose increases over a period of three to six months, and the maintenance phase, in which shots are administered each month for several years.

“Allergy shots contain just enough allergens to stimulate your immune system — but not enough to cause a full-blown allergic reaction,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

However, if testing indicates the person is allergic to several allergens, immunotherapy may not be a good approach, Haczku said.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Final Four: Edmonton Oilers start preparing for Colorado Avalanche in Western final

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have made it through two rounds of the NHL playoffs, but they’ve used two Game 1 mulligans along the way. They'll look to reverse that trend by starting strong against the Colorado Avalanche when the Western Conference final kicks off Tuesday in Denver. "We want to have a good first 10 minutes, good first period," defenceman Tyson Barrie said Saturday after the Oilers practised at Rogers Place. "Everyone has got to be ready, that’s a good club coming against us. In

  • West final boasts MacKinnon versus McDavid, 2 speedy teams

    DENVER (AP) — The headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon. The show is about to get real good. This is a series sure to generate lots of end-to-end, fast-paced, goal-scoring entertainment as McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers meet MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche starting Tuesday night in Game 1. Led by two of the top players in hockey, the Oilers and Avalanche are the two highest scoring teams in the playoffs, both averaging more than four goals p

  • Flames' Blake Coleman, fans baffled by controversial disallowed goal vs. Oilers

    This one is going to sting for a while for the Calgary Flames and their fans.

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor

  • Olympic decathlon champ Damian Warner in contention for another Hypo Meeting title

    Canada's Damian Warner is in the hunt for another decathlon Hypo Meeting title. The London, Ont., native trails Switzerland's Simon Ehammer by two points after the first day of competition on Saturday at Mösle Stadium in Götzis, Austria. Warner, the reigning Olympic decathlon champion, is trying to win the event for the sixth consecutive time and extend his record-total to seven. The 32-year-old is contesting in his first decathlon of the year at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold mee

  • 'It saved days and days of work': Hay River hockey players praised for helping flood victims

    When Mitchell Touesnard returned to his flooded home in Hay River, N.W.T., he discovered a damaged basement that was going to turn into a big cleanup job. But with a supportive community like Hay River, the only tools he needed to get the job done were some Rusty Blades. The Hay River Rusty Blades Old Timers Hockey club stepped up to help victims whose homes were affected when the town of almost 4,000 people were ordered to evacuate in the middle of the night earlier this month. "It saved days a

  • Hurricanes win Game 5, push Rangers to brink of elimination

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes controlled long stretches of play, stayed aggressive and even got a breakthrough in a two-month struggle on the power play. It was enough to secure another home playoff victory. Now they can turn their attention to trying to put away the New York Rangers, too. Vincent Trocheck buried a short-handed goal, Teuvo Teravainen had a rare power-play score and the Hurricanes beat the Rangers 3-1 on Thursday night to take a 3-2 lead in the second-round series.

  • Trois-Rivières, Que., is betting big on sports

    It's the third inning of the opening game of the new baseball season at Quillorama Stadium in Trois-Rivières and second baseman for the hometown Aigles, Joe Campagna, is at bat. He swings at an offering from pitcher Jared Cheek of Kentucky's Florence Y'alls and with a crack of the bat, the ball launches into a gap in the outfield. Montrealer Louis-Philippe Pelletier takes off from second base, rounds third and scores. The crowd rises to their feet and they cheer. As a reporter from Montreal, I c

  • Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season opener

    CALGARY — Five different players scored touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a convincing 41-6 exhibition win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday at McMahon Stadium. Shawn Bane Jr. started things by running a punt back into B.C.’s end zone late in the second quarter. Dedrick Mills, Tommy Stevens and Rasheed Tucker had rushing scores in the second half, while Josiah Schakel had an interception return for a TD late in the contest. After entering the game late in the third quarter as Calgary’s

  • Camila Giorgi changes outfits after logo dispute at French Open

    Camila Giorgi's outfit changed when she stepped onto the court in the fourth round at the French Open.

  • Johnny Gaudreau's free agency the burning off-season issue for the Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat

  • Damian Warner captures record 7th title at Hypo Meeting decathlon

    Canada's Damian Warner claimed a sixth-consecutive decathlon Hypo Meeting title on Sunday, extending his record-total to seven in Götzis, Austria. The 32-year-old London, Ont., native finished with 8,797 points overall to edge Grenada's Lindon Victor by 350 points for the win. Warner began Day 2 in second place, but a win in the 110-metre hurdles men's event – finishing in 13.48 seconds – put him into the lead at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold meet. A second-place finish in the di

  • Robert Lewandowski says time at Bayern Munich is 'over'

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Robert Lewandowski’s time at Bayern Munich appears to be over. The Poland striker, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, said at a news conference ahead of his national team’s training camp on Monday that a transfer would be the best outcome for all sides. “As of today one thing is certain, that my story with Bayern Munich is over and after everything that took place in recent months I cannot imagine further good cooperation," said Lewandowski, whose contract with t

  • Johnny Gaudreau's free agency the burning off-season issue for the Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat

  • Canada men handed lopsided loss by All Blacks during tough day at HSBC London Sevens

    LONDON — Canada had a rough day at the HSBC London Sevens, losing three straight games Saturday including a 40-14 thumping at the hands of New Zealand. The All Blacks wasted little time at Twickenham, leading 19-0 on three converted tries just four minutes into the game. It was one-way traffic in the first half with Canada pinned deep in its own territory the few times it had the ball. The Canadian men went into the break down 26-0. Earlier Saturday, Canada lost 19-14 to France and 26-5 to Austr

  • Jays rally to trip Angels 6-5, win fourth straight

    LOS ANGELES — Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead two-run double during Toronto's three-run eighth inning and the Blue Jays rallied for the second straight night to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Saturday. Mike Trout homered and Matt Duffy tied a career high with four hits for the Angels, who have dropped four straight. Los Angeles trailed 6-4 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Brandon Marsh's RBI single with two outs scored Duffy to get them within a run. AL saves leader Jordan Romano walked

  • In his first competition, Yellowknife kickboxer travels to hometown in India and returns with gold

    After a quick visit to his hometown in southern India, Gopi Rajkumar has returned to Yellowknife with a gold medal in kickboxing. After flying to a different continent — approximately 11,500 kilometres as the crow flies — the 38-year-old stayed for around a week before travelling that distance all over again. But he was there long enough to win the Tamil Nadu World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) Championship for the under 75 kilogram low kick amateur category. The championship hap

  • Finland defeats Canada in overtime 4-3 to win World Hockey Championship

    TAMPERE — Sakari Manninen scored in overtime to lift host Finland to a 4-3 win over Canada in a wild gold-medal game at the men’s World Hockey Championship on Sunday. Finland also got two goals from Mikael Granlund and another from Joel Armia. Dylan Cozens, Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois scored for Canada, while Matt Barzal chipped in with three assists. The Finns held a 3-1 lead late in the third before the Canadians struck for two goals with their goaltender pulled. Whitecloud scored with 2:1

  • Veteran receiver Banks picking up things quickly with Toronto Argonauts

    GUELPH, Ont. — Brandon Banks is a very fast learner. Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has been very impressed with how quickly Banks has picked up the offence during training camp. Banks is in his first year with the Argonauts after eight seasons with the arch-rival Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "It's a complicated offence and it takes guys some time but Brandon picked it up Day 1," Dinwiddie said Tuesday. "Brandon has been pretty impressive, he's got that juice . . . I've been pretty pleased with Speed

  • Jason Spezza retires to join Maple Leafs front office

    Jason Spezza will indeed be back with the Toronto Maple Leafs — just in a far different role.