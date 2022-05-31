7 myths debunked: How to smartly treat Northern California seasonal allergies

While spring in Northern California may bring in warmer temperatures and longer days, the season also yields higher pollen counts and a higher chance of sneezing.

The most common outdoor allergy triggers are tree, grass and ragweed pollen, known as seasonal allergens, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Symptoms of seasonal allergies can range from moderate to severe, and include coughing, sneezing, swelling and fatigue.

While there are a variety of ways to treat these symptoms, some treatments work better than others. There are also many misconceptions about the nature of allergies, including how many people they affect and what exactly can trigger a sneeze.

The Bee talked to UC Davis respiratory immunologist Dr. Angela Haczku to debunk myths about seasonal allergies and understand effective treatment methods to better equip you for the season.

1. Myth: Everyone has allergies

A commonly held belief about seasonal allergies is that everyone, or almost everyone, suffers from them; however, this is far from the truth.

In 2018, only 15% of people in the U.S. were diagnosed with seasonal allergy illness, also known as hay fever, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. In total, around 24 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies.

2. Myth: Allergies completely go away with time and place

Haczku, who specializes in allergy and asthma research, said allergies that develop in infancy and early childhood may go away in adulthood.

“If the immune system is stronger, it is less likely you will develop allergies,” Haczku explained.

However, as people grow older and immune systems start to weaken, allergies may return and worsen.

For people who suffer from seasonal allergies, Haczku said their allergies will likely never go away. Other factors, including moving to a different place, may contribute to reducing their allergy symptoms.

“When people move to a new place, their allergies go away, but often it doesn’t persist,” Haczku said. “Often, you will redevelop them.”

Story continues

In Northern California, the mild weather results in a “great climate for all of the flowering and plants” which produces pollen in the air and causes allergies.

“The longer the flowering season is, the longer the pollen season is, the greater chance there is a person gets sensitized,” Haczku added.

3. Myth: Rain is entirely bad news for people with allergies

After a rain shower, the allergen count tends to “explode.” For those with allergies to grass, weed, dust and mold, rain’s aftermath may not be good news, according to the AAFA.

“Especially with climate change and very difficult seasons post-drought, rain can increase the amount of allergens that are floating in the air,” Haczku said.

However, rain washes away outdoor allergens and dust. While it is raining, your pollen allergens symptoms may lessen.

“Light, steady rain showers can wash the pollen away, keeping it from flying through the air,” according to a AAFA community blog. “The humidity that follows helps keep pollen down too.”

4. Myth: You should only take allergy medicine when it’s bad out

Allergy medication, or antihistamines, can be used immediately during allergy season and work to relieve allergy symptoms.

Some over-the-counter allergy medications include Allegra, Zyrtec, Claritin and Benadryl. Haczku recommends taking them at night as many of them can cause drowsiness.

“To a certain extent, all of them cause a little bit of sleepiness,” Haczku said.

However, allergy medicines only treat the symptoms associated with allergies. The only curable treatment to allergies is immunotherapy or allergy shots.

5. Myth: Honey completely cures all allergy symptoms

Having a spoonful of honey is a commonly suggested natural solution to treat allergy symptoms. But honey isn’t always advised, especially for those who have pollen allergies.

Honey is produced by bees and contains pollen, which can be dangerous for some people.

“If someone suffers from severe allergies, there is a possibility that they would react badly to honey,” Haczku said.

She recommends people consult with their doctor before having honey on a regular basis and check food labels, especially in desserts, to figure out if they have a reaction. This also can be determined through allergy testing.

“Pollen allergens and nutritional allergens often interact with each other,” Haczku said.

While harmful to some, honey does contain probiotics and is known to provide a number of other health benefits.

Ingesting local honey may help with allergy symptoms, according to WebMD.

6. Myth: Nasal sprays don’t work

Nasal sprays, such as Flonase or Nasacort, are another suggested and effective way to treat allergy symptoms.

“Nasal sprays are a good way to keep the symptoms at bay so people can breathe,” Haczku said.

Sprays with steroids are used to treat inflammation or swelling in the nose, which can provide longer term relief, Haczku said.

To counteract allergy symptoms, she recommends people take antihistamines in the evening and use a nasal spray in the morning.

7. Myth: Allergy testing isn’t worth it

Another effective way to combat seasonal allergies is by getting allergy tested, which can be especially worthwhile for people with severe symptoms, Haczku said.

“Testing is actually a very helpful way to not only determine what it is particularly that causes the allergy symptoms, but also to determine if the symptoms are not symptoms of COVID-19 or other viral infections,” Haczku said.

If the test indicates a person is allergic to grass, pollen or ragweed, immunotherapy, or allergy shots, may be recommended.

These shots, which contain some allergen triggers, are administered regularly over the course of three to five years, according to the academic medical nonprofit Mayo Clinic.

This long-term treatment option works to desensitize people to the allergen to which they are specifically allergic. It involves the buildup phase, in which the dose increases over a period of three to six months, and the maintenance phase, in which shots are administered each month for several years.

“Allergy shots contain just enough allergens to stimulate your immune system — but not enough to cause a full-blown allergic reaction,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

However, if testing indicates the person is allergic to several allergens, immunotherapy may not be a good approach, Haczku said.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.