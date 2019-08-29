7 must-have products if you're a Philadelphia Eagles fan

Our picks for the best gear to take your Eagles fandom to the next level. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Quarterback Carson Wentz is back under center and the Philadelphia Eagles are ready to make their case as to why they should be considered Super Bowl contenders this season. The 2017 champions came in second to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East last season and are looking to reign supreme once again this year.

If you’re on the hunt to add some new Eagles products to your wardrobe or decorate your home, read on to see what we found in our Yahoo Fanatics shop as some of the must-have products to buy if you’re an Eagles supporter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The editors at Yahoo Sports are committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Philadelphia Eagles

Nike’s limited edition Air Zoom Pegasus shoe now comes in the colors of your favorite NFL team and the Eagles are a part of that collection. Find women sizes here.

Shop it: $130

Eagles Touchdown Fleece Pullover Hoodie

This lightweight hoodie is suitable for moderate to cool temperatures thanks to its fleece lining. A rib-knit hem and raglan sleeves give it a tailored look.

Shop it: $50

Eagles 39THIRTY Flex Hat

This black on black look has the Eagles logo embroidered on the front with the league’s emblem on the back.

Shop it: $32

Eagles Inflatable Mascot

Show everyone who is the real Philadelphia fan when you fire up this inflatable mascot on game day. Standing at six feet tall, it’s the perfect accessory to your pre-game.

Shop it: $150

Eagles Personalized Fan Cave Wood Sign

Personally welcome everyone into your fan cave with this wooden sign that you can customize in our shop. Whether football is in season or not, it’s a must-have inside your home.

Shop it: $30

Eagles Double-Sided Slogan Car Flag

Story continues

Your car deserves to be decorated in the finest Eagles merchandise, too. The “Fly Eagles Fly” slogan is sure to get you some honks of solidarity.

Shop it: $16

Eagles Storage Bin

Store all your home goods in this Eagles storage bin. At just $15 a piece, you can buy one for each room in your house.

Shop it: $15