7 of the most Instagram-worthy hotels to host your wedding party

Brittany Romano, Reviewed
·4 min read
Experience the best Instagram-worthy hotels for you and your wedding party.
Experience the best Instagram-worthy hotels for you and your wedding party.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.  

When planning a wedding, there's no such thing as over-sharing, especially on social media. That's why, when it comes to planning said celebrations, there's an emphasis on the location. Churches and backyards are the perfect settings for tying the knot, but when it comes to your behind-the-scenes photos—the moment before the big moment—you need the perfect backdrop. Or, at the very least, the most Instagram-worthy hotel.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The most Instagram-worthy hotel will not only house you and your wedding party, but it will cover everything from point A to point B. From rehearsal dinners to late-night champagne toasts to post-wedding pool hangs, the right location will not only set the scene for the big day, the days leading up to it (and in some cases, after it too).

Whether you're heading out West or traveling down South, we've found the most Instagram-worthy hotels to host you and your wedding party year-round. 

1. The Fairmont Century Plaza

Consider Lumiere—at the Fairmont Century Plaza—one of the most Instagram-worthy locations.
Consider Lumiere—at the Fairmont Century Plaza—one of the most Instagram-worthy locations.

Located in Century City, California, the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel was built in 1966, formerly sitting on the backlot of the iconic backlot of 20th Century Fox Studios. Fast-forward to present-day—the hotel, where Sonny and Cher recorded their first album—has undergone a lavish $2.5 billion renovation for its redevelopment with more than 400 hotel rooms. Kick off your festivities with champagne in the lobby bar, or give the rooftop pool your stamp of approval and snap photos at sunset. Unwind before the big day at the 14,00-square-foot spa that features the best-in-class amenities. End the day at an intimate rehearsal dinner in their French-inspired restaurant, Lumière Brasserie; then host the grandest of weddings for up to 1,000 in their ballroom. One of the 14 rooms will be the perfect fit.

2. The St. Regis New York

The St. Regis is one of the most Instagram-worthy hotels to host your wedding party.
The St. Regis is one of the most Instagram-worthy hotels to host your wedding party.

Marriott's St. Regis New York Hotel is located in New York City on Fifth Avenue and is a short walk to Central Park. Known for housing some of the most magnificent wedding halls in New York City, this 18-story French Beaux-Arts building interiors make it one of the most swoon-worthy locations. Between the rooftop ballroom venue, embellished with gilt chandeliers and sumptuous design, it's hard to pass up the chance to host your impending nuptials here. Factor in the rich history and entertainment factor—the on-site King Cole Bar is featured in movies such as The Devil Wears Prada, The First Wives Girl, and TV shows such as Gossip Girl—we're sold.

3. The Chatham Bars Inn

Experience one of the most Instagram-worthy hotels at the Chatham Bars Inn.
Experience one of the most Instagram-worthy hotels at the Chatham Bars Inn.

Stationed in Chatham, Massachusetts, Chatham Bars Inn lets the Atlantic Ocean take center stage. Established in 1914, this luxury resort marries timeless characters along discreet charms, ideal for those who are privy to a toes-in-the-sand ceremony. Recognized as one of Cape Cod's premier luxury destinations, guests staying in any of the 26 charming cottages will experience an Instagram-worthy, including a private beach, sweeping ocean views and beautifully landscaped gardens.

Book your stay at Expedia

4. The Kimpton La Peer, an IHG Hotel

Experience Issima—located at Kimpton's La Peer Hotel—as one of the most Instagram-worthy hotels for weddings.
Experience Issima—located at Kimpton's La Peer Hotel—as one of the most Instagram-worthy hotels for weddings.

Nestled away from the glitz and glam of Beverly Hills, the West Hollywood Kimpton La Peer Hotel vows to wow you and your wedding party. This hotel features 105 distinctive rooms, heated outdoor pool and an on-site bar, ideal for hosting guests upon arrival. Experience the on-site restaurant, Issima—owned by restaurant maven Marissa Hermer—to enjoy a lavish outdoor dinner inspired by the Mediterranean coastline. Then head over to the 2,000-square-foot rooftop terrace that makes exchanging nuptials under stars a reality. 

5. Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney's Grand Floridan Resort &amp; Spa is one of the most magical places to host an Instagram-worthy wedding party.
Disney's Grand Floridan Resort & Spa is one of the most magical places to host an Instagram-worthy wedding party.

Experience the happiest place on earth and book your stay at Disney' Grand Floridan Resort & Spa. Designed with Victorian-age elegance in mind, this hotel possesses everything you'll need to create the event of a lifetime. The tree-lined terrace and waterfront views lay the groundwork for the most Instagram-worthy backdrop, while the inside is even more spectacular. From the full-service spa, eight on-site restaurants, two pools and a ballroom—that houses anywhere from 20 to 8,000 guests—what could be better?

Book your stay at Disney's Grand Floridan Resort & Spa at Hotels.com

6. The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa

Vermont's The Equinox Golf Resort &amp; Spa is one of the most Instagram-worthy hotels.
Vermont's The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa is one of the most Instagram-worthy hotels.

Ensconced in the idyllic Green Mountains in Manchester, Vermont, the elegant Equinox Golf Resort & Spa is an experience. With no shortage of indoor and outdoor amenities, this luxury lodge balances its world-class facilities with historic grandeur. Throughout the 1,00-acre hotel reserve, guests can snap shots of everything from gleaming columned facades to an 18-hole golf course and even soak up a full-service spa.

Book your stay at The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa at Expedia 

7. Madison Beach Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton

Travel to the Madison Beach Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton in Connecticut to experience one of the most Instagram-worthy hotels.
Travel to the Madison Beach Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton in Connecticut to experience one of the most Instagram-worthy hotels.

Sited on the sandy shores of Madison, Connecticut, the Madison Beach Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton makes for one of the most Instagrammable backdrops for any wedding. Exuding traditional New England Charm, wedding parties can indulge in award-winning meals, enjoy oceanfront views and soak up the sun on a private beach— just one minute from the resort.

Book the Madison Beach Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton 

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Instragram-worthy hotels for wedding party: Where to host celebrations

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Joe Manganiello gets family mysteries solved on PBS show

    Joe Manganiello marveled at the years-old mysteries in his family that were solved through DNA by researchers on PBS’ “Finding Your Roots,” including a revelation involving the actor’s paternal grandfather. It was so surprising that host Henry Louis Gates Jr. had to call Manganiello with the news so he wouldn’t find out first during taping. “My family and I had a betting pool of what it is, like what’s so bad that you can’t announce it on the episode?” Manganiello told a TV critics meeting Thursday.

  • Firefighters tackle new wildfire near Madrid

    STORY: Six airborne assets and 11 ground crews were deployed to the fire, the tweet said.Police closed roads as emergency services rushed to the scene to tackle the wildfire.Spain's two heatwaves this summer have sparked the worst wildfires in a decade with dozens burning 90,000 hectares (222,000 acres) throughout the country.Twenty thousand hectares (49,000 acres), an area slightly bigger than New York City, have burned since the second heatwave began on July 10.On Thursday morning most were under control, but the persistent high temperatures and the ongoing drought are wildfire risks leading to the resurgence of blazes that are keeping fire brigades on alert.

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Canadian rider Alex Cataford breaks collarbone after going down in Spain one-day race

    Canadian cyclist Alex Cataford will be out four to six weeks after breaking his collarbone in the Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasik one-day race. The 28-year-old from Ottawa went down when his front wheel was clipped by a rider in front of him in Monday's race in Spain. "Not exactly how I wanted second part of the season to start," he said in a social media post. Cataford's Israel-Premier Tech team said Thursday that scans had revealed a far medial left collarbone fracture. "Alex will follow a

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Rogers Centre is getting a $300M reno. Here's what the Blue Jays ballpark will look like

    Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro announced plans for $300 million worth of renovations to Rogers Centre that will take place over the next two to three off-seasons. Fans can expect to see considerable changes to the 33-year-old stadium come next April, Shapiro said during a news conference Thursday. This will include a new outfield fence line that aims to provide new angles to the game. "[I]t will not be a symmetrical outfield fence — there will be some uniqueness to both the hei

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Morales-Williams persevered through pandemic to become one of Canada's top sprinters

    Virtually every day after COVID-19 closed high schools and shuttered sports facilities in Ontario, Christopher Morales-Williams would get dressed as if he was going to track practice. Instead, the 17-year-old from Toronto would go for a long run alone. He started at two kilometres and worked his way up to 12 -- which is virtually a marathon for a sprinter. "I was just so used to the routine of practice. So, I went for long runs, it's really all I could do. I just kept doing mileage, every single

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

    While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the