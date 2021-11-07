7-Month-Old Grace Warrior Has Fun in the Sun During Family Beach Day: 'Our Little Sunshine'

Bindi Irwin

Little Grace Warrior is having some fun in the sun!

The 7-month-old daughter of Bindi Irwin, 23, and Chandler Powell, 24, was all smiles during a day at the beach with her parents on Saturday.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a sweet snapshot of her and baby Grace on Instagram. Sporting a blue and pink floral onesie and an olive-colored boonie hat, the little one couldn't help but flash her adorable grin while mom Bindi held onto her while strolling through the water.

"Our little sunshine absolutely loved beach day. 💛" Irwin captioned the blissful photo.

Powell also gave Instagram followers an inside look at the family's day out. This time, Grace underwent a wardrobe change. Along with a darling smile, she donned a cute, white onesie that read, "Catchin' Waves With Dad." The dad of one held his daughter in one arm, and a surfboard in the other.

Naturally, the family of three is no stranger to the great outdoors.

On Thursday, the Dancing With the Stars alum showcased moments from their vacation in Tasmania along with mom Terri Irwin and brother Robert Irwin.

Alongside an array of nature-filled snaps, the mom of one wrote, "I'm tremendously grateful that we were able to share the wild beauty of Tasmania with Grace. She had the best time hiking with us and exploring Cradle Mountain National Park. Thank you @cradlemountainlodge for making our stay extra special. More photos to come!"

Earlier this year, Irwin opened up about wanting to instill her love of wildlife in her child. She told The Bump in February, "Everything we do is to create positive change on the planet and protect as many beautiful animal species as we can."

She continued, "I'm so excited for our daughter to grow up learning about the importance of giving back and making a difference in the world for the future generations. My family started this work over 50 years ago and I have always been grateful that they included me and my brother every step of the way."