“7 Little Johnstons” Trailer Shows Liz's Pregnancy Journey, Plus Senior Year and a Silver Anniversary (Exclusive)

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the trailer for season 14 of the TLC series, which premieres March 12

The Johnston family is growing up and expanding in an all-new season of the TLC hit.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the first trailer for season 14 of 7 Little Johnstons, which promises plenty of change for the TLC fan favorites.

The trailer begins with a tease of all the fun to come for the family of seven, including a hilarious costume moment from Trent, but it also promises to take viewers behind the scenes through some serious of the moments they've navigated together.

Anna has crossed a major threshold and becomes the first of her siblings to own her own home, which the family celebrates with a party — and an epic water fight.

At the same time, Trent and Amber are making 2023 the year of celebration as they mark a major marriage milestone. “This year, we’re spicing things up for our 25th wedding anniversary,” Amber says in a confessional. “And challenging ourselves to new date ideas.”

Among the “new date ideas” the couple try out include some blindfolded baking, a dance lesson and a seemingly X-rated coloring activity that involves Trent standing in only his boxers while Amber draws on his body. “Don’t jiggle the pot too much,” he warns his wife at one point as she draws a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow over his private parts.

Related: 7 Little Johnstons Stars Amber and Trent Take a Pole Dancing Class to Spice Up Their Marriage

TLC TLC's cast of '7 Little Johnstons' season 14

For the youngest of the family, Emma and Alex, season 14 brings some milestones of their own, as they take on senior year of high school — and attend their first prom.

“I really didn’t know what to expect but I was more than happy with the outcome,” Alex says as he stands with his date Allie after the event. “It was great.”

His emotions are running high, though, as Amber reveals that there’s “always tears” from her youngest son every time Allie has to leave. “I don’t know how many goodbyes I can handle,” he admits.

Story continues

Related: Why the' 7 Little Johnstons' Refuse to Let Their Size Define Them: 'There Is No Woe-Is-Me Attitude'

TLC

Season 14 also brings some big news for the family, as Liz, 21, reveals she’s expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Brice Bolden — who says he’s “feeling super nervous” to share the pregnancy with the family.

“I think it would be safe to say all three of us might have had a little bit of a disappointment,” Liz’s brother Jonah says as he sits at the kitchen table with her and their mother. “My biggest concern is healthcare,” Amber adds in.

“Elizabeth being a little person — having achondroplasia dwarfism — obviously puts her in the high-risk category,” Amber says in a confessional.

Later, Trent gives Brice a warning about what’s to come with Liz’s pregnancy. “Achondroplasia mothers cannot have natural childbirths. The pelvic bone is too small. So you have to have a C-section.”

Related: 7 Little Johnstons' Liz Johnston Welcomes First Baby: 'The Wait Is Finally Over!' (Exclusive)

Amazing Grace Photography, Sandy Dilbeck

The parents-to-be have nerves of their own, too. “We’re getting closer and closer,” Liz says while driving in a car with Brice. “I ain’t ready for her to come out now.”

Brice agrees, telling her he “wants time to slow down a little bit.”

As the trailer ends, the entire Johnston family races out of the house, loads up their cars and heads to the hospital after Liz declares “it’s time” for her to give birth.

PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Liz and Brice welcomed their baby — a daughter named Leighton Drew Bolden — in November.

"The wait is finally over! We’re excited to introduce our baby to the world," the couple, who have been together for four years, said in a statement at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 14 of 7 Little Johnstons premieres March 12 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.