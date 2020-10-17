7 Killed, over 30 Injured in Road Mishap in UP’s Pilibhit

Seven persons were killed and more than 30 others injured when a bus collided with a van in Pilibhit district’s Puranpur area in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday, 17 October.

"The roadways bus was heading to Pilibhit from Lucknow while the van was proceeding from Puranpur when the two collided on the Puranpur-Khutar highway. The bus overturned in the fields, due to which seven persons were killed, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jai Prakash told the media.

The injured persons were evacuated to nearby hospital for treatment. Most of the victims belonged to Pilibhit, said police officials.

Expressing grief over the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs five lakh each to the kin of the deceased and gave instructions to officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

SP Jai Prakash reached the spot with policemen and helped rescue the injured trapped in the two vehicles.

The injured persons were taken to the Puranpur community health centre. Those in critical condition were further referred to the district hospital.

