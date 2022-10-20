7 Kids Sneakers We Wish We Could Squeeze Into

Depending on your shoe size, the kids sneaker category is most likely reserved for window shopping. Though GS (or grade school) sneakers often omit premium details, they more than make up for it with bodacious color schemes, playful fabrications and artistic prints.

Nike delivers a multicolor Dunk High for kiddos sporting a tumbled leather base and speckled midsole. A tiger-striped Dunk Low is another GS offering from the Swoosh, decked out in a Halloween-ready orange and black color scheme.

Over at Jordan Brand, the AJ6 gets a "Washed Denim upper," the 12 gets a bouquet of floral embroidery and the AJ1 Low gets adorably cozy in a shearling "Teddy Bear" drop.

At Reebok, the Question Mid gets a Barbiecore "Atomic Pink" hue and adidas serves up a painterly trainer dubbed the "Fortarun." Keep scrolling for some of our favorite kids sneakers we'd love to see in a broader size run.

Nike Dunk High GS "Dynamic Berry/Royal Tint"

Retail Price: $105 USD

SKU: DZ5638-500

Air Jordan 6 GS “Washed Denim”

Retail Price: $150 USD

SKU: DM9045-100

Air Jordan 12 GS “Floral”

Retail Price: $150 USD

SKU: DR6956-100

Reebok Question Mid GS “Atomic Pink”

Retail Price: $100 USD

SKU: GW1511

Air Jordan 1 Low GS “Teddy Bear”

Retail Price: $85 USD

SKU: DO2233-264

Nike Dunk Low GS "Tiger"

Retail Price: $85 USD

SKU: DO2233-264

adidas Fortarun "Bliss Orange/ Magic Grey Met"

Retail Price: $62 USD

SKU: GV9465