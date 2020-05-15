7 keto-friendly snack ideas

Photo credit: ThitareeSarmkasat - Getty Images

The keto diet, a low carb and high fat eating plan, claims to help people lose weight quickly and stabilise energy levels by putting the body into a state of ketosis.

However, to go into – and stay in – ketosis most of us need to eat fewer than 20 net grams of carbs daily. Meaning that most heathy snacks are too high in carbohydrates to be keto-friendly. So what should you eat between low carb meals to keep fuller for longer?

We spoke to Jessica Shand, accredited nutritionist and founder of Eat, Nourish and Glow, about the best keto snacks.

1. Boiled eggs and avocado

If you're looking for something super easy that you can eat on the go, try snacking on a couple of boiled eggs. Eggs are full of good fats, protein and vitamin B. Plus, if you want to up the fat content – add in some avocado.

2. Carrot and celery sticks dipped in nut butter

Nuts are packed full of (keto-diet friendly) nutrients and healthy fats and make the perfect snack to support and stabilise blood sugar levels. Nut butters are a great slow release snack and taste good with raw vegetable sticks like carrot, peppers and celery. Just make sure you opt for a nut butter without added ingredients or sugars.

3. Olives stuffed with feta

An easy and delicious keto-snack option, olives provide a good source of healthy fats as well as fibre, vitamin E and the feta is great for added fat content to keep you going for longer.

4. Fiery egg muffins

These are great to keep in the fridge or make in batches to store in the freezer and snack on when you need a protein boost. To make these egg muffins, whisk a few eggs (depending on how many you want to make) in a bowl and season with salt, pepper, chilli flakes and chopped mushrooms, tomatoes and grated cheese. Pop them in little cups or a cupcake tray and bake in the oven for 15 minutes.

5. Tomatoes with mozzarella salad

Chopped sweet vine tomatoes with mozzarella cheese, fresh basil leaves and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil for an extra dose of good fats.

6. ‘No Bake’ energy balls

These are ideal to grab when you need a boost between meals. Can be kept in the fridge for up to seven days, so make then in batches to snack on throughout the week. To make simply blitz the following ingredients in a mini food processor; dates, ground almonds, nut butter, desiccated coconut, chia seeds and coconut oil.

7. Berries and cream or coconut yoghurt

Craving something sweet? Small amounts of berries (blackberries and raspberries are best) can be eaten while remaining in ketosis. You can also add some heavy whipped cream or coconut yoghurt to up the fat, just make sure it is low carb.

