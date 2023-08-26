7 injured in Boston parade shooting, police say

At least seven people were injured when gunfire broke out in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston during a parade on Saturday morning, police said.

Police responded to a report of a person shot at 7:44 a.m. on Saturday along the route of the Jouvert Parade, part of an annual Caribbean Carnival, Boston Police Officer Michael Torigian told USA TODAY.

The seven people shot had non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment, Torigian said.

Multiple people were arrested and multiple firearms were recovered, he said. It was not immediately clear how many were in custody or how many shots were fired.

The shooting happened near the corner of Blue Hill and Talbot avenues in the Dorchester area, where the early morning parade was scheduled to pass through, according to a Boston police traffic advisory issued early Saturday. The parade, which was set to begin a few blocks away from the shooting, was scheduled to start at 6:30 a.m. A second, main parade is scheduled for 1 p.m.

"We’re praying for the recovery of the victims, and grateful to the police and first responders who were on the scene,” At-large City Councilor Erin Murphy told the Boston Herald. “This is an event for children, on a Saturday morning, and it’s appalling that bad actors would visit violence and evil on it."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Boston parade shooting: 7 injured amid Caribbean Carnival parade