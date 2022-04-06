7 Influencers On How They Stay Comfy & Stylish While Travelling

With many of us picking up our pre-pandemic travel plans and using this year as the opportunity to go abroad, you might want some refreshers on how to dress for all the planes, trains and automobiles.



Sure, it's easy enough to throw on your trusty ol' sweats for the journey but after what feels like years of wearing our matching sweatsuits to death, it can be fun to experiment with some not-so-monotonous travel 'fits.



Where better to find inspiration than from our favourite fashion creators on the 'gram? So behold: seven cute (yet stylish) travel outfit ideas for trips long-haul and short, plus an insight into where these content creators are travelling this year. Even better, we've packed in the products you can buy now to steal their style.

Get the look



iets frans Cuffed Abstract Floral Joggers, $, available at Urban Outffiters





Hey Harper Chunky Silhouette Silver Necklace, $, available at Hey Harper





PDPAOLA Bond Gold Necklace, $, available at PDPAOLA

Get the look



Skims Cozy Knit Scoop Neck Crop Top, $, available at Skims





Gilly Hicks Boucle Twist Front Top, $, available at Hollister Co.





Nike Nike Air Force 1 Shadow, $, available at Nike

Get the look



Omnes Amelia Midi Skirt, $, available at Omnes





River Island Black Faux Leather Biker Jacket, $, available at River Island

Get the look



Dr. Martens Kimber Sandals, $, available at Schuh





Vagabond Courtney Sandals, $, available at Vagabond





Nasty Gal Pink Floyd Graphic Tie Dye T-Shirt, $, available at Nasty Gal





Little Bird White Rainbow Happy Graphic T-Shirt, $, available at Next

Get the look



Whistles Bandana Print Midi Dress, $, available at Whistles





Weekday Gemini Dress, $, available at Weekday





Never Fully Dressed Green Rosetta Brooklyn Dress, $, available at Never Fully Dressed

Get the look



BDG Embroidered Camo Y2K Cargo Pants, $, available at Urban Outffiters





Superdry Organic Cotton Parachute Grip Pants, $, available at Superdry





& Other Stories Lace-Up Back Knit Top, $, available at & Other Stories

Get the look



Topshop Editor Straight Leg Jeans, $, available at ASOS





Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans, $, available at Abercrombie & Fitch





Zara Lapel Collar Coat, $, available at Zara





Converse Chuck 70 Vintage Canvas, $, available at Converse

