7 Influencers On How They Stay Comfy & Stylish While Travelling

Ebony-Renee Baker
·6 min read

With many of us picking up our pre-pandemic travel plans and using this year as the opportunity to go abroad, you might want some refreshers on how to dress for all the planes, trains and automobiles.

Sure, it's easy enough to throw on your trusty ol' sweats for the journey but after what feels like years of wearing our matching sweatsuits to death, it can be fun to experiment with some not-so-monotonous travel 'fits.

Where better to find inspiration than from our favourite fashion creators on the 'gram? So behold: seven cute (yet stylish) travel outfit ideas for trips long-haul and short, plus an insight into where these content creators are travelling this year. Even better, we've packed in the products you can buy now to steal their style.

<h2>Get the look</h2><br><br><strong>iets frans</strong> Cuffed Abstract Floral Joggers, $, available at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/en-gb/shop/iets-frans-cuffed-abstract-floral-joggers?color=020&type=REGULAR&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outffiters" class="link ">Urban Outffiters</a>

Get the look



iets frans Cuffed Abstract Floral Joggers, $, available at Urban Outffiters
<br><br><strong>Hey Harper</strong> Chunky Silhouette Silver Necklace, $, available at <a href="https://uk.heyharpershop.com/collections/necklaces/products/chunky-silhouette-silver-necklace" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hey Harper" class="link ">Hey Harper</a>


Hey Harper Chunky Silhouette Silver Necklace, $, available at Hey Harper
<br><br><strong>PDPAOLA</strong> Bond Gold Necklace, $, available at <a href="https://www.pdpaola.com/products/personalized-bond-gold-necklace" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PDPAOLA" class="link ">PDPAOLA</a>


PDPAOLA Bond Gold Necklace, $, available at PDPAOLA
<h2>Get the look</h2><br><br><strong>Skims</strong> Cozy Knit Scoop Neck Crop Top, $, available at <a href="https://skims.com/products/cozy-knit-scoop-neck-crop-top-garnet" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Skims" class="link ">Skims</a>

Get the look



Skims Cozy Knit Scoop Neck Crop Top, $, available at Skims
<br><br><strong>Gilly Hicks</strong> Boucle Twist Front Top, $, available at <a href="https://hollisterco.com/shop/uk/gilly-hicks/p/gilly-hicks-boucle-twist-front-top-48901322?categoryId=64790647&seq=02&faceout=model1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hollister Co." class="link ">Hollister Co.</a>


Gilly Hicks Boucle Twist Front Top, $, available at Hollister Co.
<br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Nike Air Force 1 Shadow, $, available at <a href="https://www.nike.com/gb/t/air-force-1-shadow-shoes-38vS5x/CI0919-116" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link ">Nike</a>


Nike Nike Air Force 1 Shadow, $, available at Nike
<h2>Get the look </h2><br><br><strong>Omnes</strong> Amelia Midi Skirt, $, available at <a href="https://www.omnes.com/collections/skirts/products/amelia-midi-skirt-in-monochrome-zebra" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Omnes" class="link ">Omnes</a>

Get the look



Omnes Amelia Midi Skirt, $, available at Omnes
<br><br><strong>River Island</strong> Black Faux Leather Biker Jacket, $, available at <a href="https://www.riverisland.com/p/black-faux-leather-biker-jacket-778065" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:River Island" class="link ">River Island</a>


River Island Black Faux Leather Biker Jacket, $, available at River Island
<h2>Get the look</h2><br><br><strong>Dr. Martens</strong> Kimber Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.schuh.co.uk/womens/dr-martens-kimber-beige-sandals/1752496570/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Schuh" class="link ">Schuh</a>

Get the look



Dr. Martens Kimber Sandals, $, available at Schuh
<br><br><strong>Vagabond</strong> Courtney Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.vagabond.com/gb/courtney-5334-601-02/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vagabond" class="link ">Vagabond</a>


Vagabond Courtney Sandals, $, available at Vagabond
<br><br><strong>Nasty Gal</strong> Pink Floyd Graphic Tie Dye T-Shirt, $, available at <a href="https://www.nastygal.com/gb/pink-floyd-graphic-tie-dye-t-shirt/BGG05708.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nasty Gal" class="link ">Nasty Gal</a>


Nasty Gal Pink Floyd Graphic Tie Dye T-Shirt, $, available at Nasty Gal
<br><br><strong>Little Bird</strong> White Rainbow Happy Graphic T-Shirt, $, available at <a href="https://www.next.co.uk/g283962s1/t21728#t21728" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Next" class="link ">Next</a>


Little Bird White Rainbow Happy Graphic T-Shirt, $, available at Next
<h2>Get the look</h2><br><br><strong>Whistles</strong> Bandana Print Midi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.whistles.com/product/bandana-print-midi-dress-34260.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Whistles" class="link ">Whistles</a>

Get the look



Whistles Bandana Print Midi Dress, $, available at Whistles
<br><br><strong>Weekday</strong> Gemini Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.weekday.com/en_gbp/activities/women-activites/weekdayxcherrie-w10/product.gemini-dress-blue.1061487001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Weekday" class="link ">Weekday</a>


Weekday Gemini Dress, $, available at Weekday
<br><br><strong>Never Fully Dressed</strong> Green Rosetta Brooklyn Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.neverfullydressed.co.uk/products/green-rosetta-brooklyn-dress" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Never Fully Dressed" class="link ">Never Fully Dressed</a>


Never Fully Dressed Green Rosetta Brooklyn Dress, $, available at Never Fully Dressed
<h2>Get the look</h2><br><br><strong>BDG</strong> Embroidered Camo Y2K Cargo Pants, $, available at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/en-gb/shop/bdg-embroidered-camo-y2k-cargo-pants?color=036&type=REGULAR&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outffiters" class="link ">Urban Outffiters</a>

Get the look



BDG Embroidered Camo Y2K Cargo Pants, $, available at Urban Outffiters
<br><br><strong>Superdry</strong> Organic Cotton Parachute Grip Pants, $, available at <a href="https://www.superdry.com/womens/trousers/details/227950/organic-cotton-parachute-grip-pants-green" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Superdry" class="link ">Superdry</a>


Superdry Organic Cotton Parachute Grip Pants, $, available at Superdry
<br><br><strong>& Other Stories</strong> Lace-Up Back Knit Top, $, available at <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_gbp/clothing/tops/tops-t-shirts/product.lace-up-back-knit-top-black.1061122001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:& Other Stories" class="link ">& Other Stories</a>


& Other Stories Lace-Up Back Knit Top, $, available at & Other Stories
<h2>Get the look</h2><br><br><strong>Topshop</strong> Editor Straight Leg Jeans, $, available at <a href="https://www.asos.com/topshop/topshop-editor-straight-leg-jeans-in-grey/prd/24045456" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link ">ASOS</a>

Get the look



Topshop Editor Straight Leg Jeans, $, available at ASOS
<br><br><strong>Abercrombie & Fitch</strong> Curve Love 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans, $, available at <a href="https://www.abercrombie.com/shop/uk/p/curve-love-90s-ultra-high-rise-straight-jeans-47017868" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Abercrombie & Fitch" class="link ">Abercrombie & Fitch</a>


Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans, $, available at Abercrombie & Fitch
<br><br><strong>Zara</strong> Lapel Collar Coat, $, available at <a href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/lapel-collar-coat-p05070626.html?v1=153595877&v2=2024686" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara" class="link ">Zara</a>


Zara Lapel Collar Coat, $, available at Zara
<br><br><strong>Converse</strong> Chuck 70 Vintage Canvas, $, available at <a href="https://www.converse.com/uk/en/shop/p/chuck-70-vintage-canvas-unisex-high-top-shoe/162056MP.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Converse" class="link ">Converse</a>


Converse Chuck 70 Vintage Canvas, $, available at Converse

