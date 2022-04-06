7 Influencers On How They Stay Comfy & Stylish While Travelling
Ebony-Renee Baker
·6 min read
With many of us picking up our pre-pandemic travel plans and using this year as the opportunity to go abroad, you might want some refreshers on how to dress for all the planes, trains and automobiles.
Sure, it's easy enough to throw on your trusty ol' sweats for the journey but after what feels like years of wearing our matching sweatsuits to death, it can be fun to experiment with some not-so-monotonous travel 'fits.
Where better to find inspiration than from our favourite fashion creators on the 'gram? So behold: seven cute (yet stylish) travel outfit ideas for trips long-haul and short, plus an insight into where these content creators are travelling this year. Even better, we've packed in the products you can buy now to steal their style.
Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro
A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two
Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.