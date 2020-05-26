7 Hydrating, Transfer-Proof Foundations That Won't Rub Off on Your Face Mask

If you’ve left the house with makeup on during the pandemic, you’ve probably noticed that your foundation comes with a new set of problems. Not only can the formula transfer onto your face mask, it can also latch on to dry patches that result from skin mask irritation. Layering makeup on top of flaky or dry areas can accentuate dryness rather than conceal it, so the ideal foundation to wear with a face mask is one that makes skin look moisturized—without rubbing off all over the mask your face comes into contact with. Below, we compiled the best lightweight, hydrating, transfer-proof foundation picks that soak right into your skin for a fresh, smooth complexion.

YSL Touche Eclat Foundation

This foundation is my holy grail staple that I dub liquid gold in a bottle. With a whopping 30 shades to choose from, the antioxidant-infused formula imparts a natural finish for that I-woke-up-like-this glow.

To buy: $54; sephora.com.

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

Unlike foundations made with round pigments that cause separation on the skin, Armani’s technology is infused with pigments that lay flat for seamless blending and layering. The result? A formula that looks like second skin and renders pores nearly invisible.

To buy: $64; sephora.com.

Makeup Forever Water Blend Face & Body Foundation

When it comes to foundation for dry skin, a water-based formula will keep the skin hydrated as the day goes on. Well, this foundation is as water-y as you can get. With a formula that’s 80 percent water, it feels like nothing on and gives skin a dewy glow. Don’t let the runny consistency throw you; once it’s buffed in, it won’t budge.

To buy: $47; sephora.com.

Ilia Super Serum Foundation Tint

This serum-makeup fusion imparts a natural finish that’s ideal for daily wear. Long-term, it’s infused with niacinamide to improve skin texture over time.

To buy: $46; sephora.com.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Laura Mercier’s cult-favorite tinted moisturizer isn’t just hype. Redone with a new and improved formula, it’s infused with skincare benefits, like macadamia oil and tamarind seed extract, that provide 24-hour hydration to your parched pores. Blended with SPF 30 to ward against the sun, there really isn’t anything more you could ask for in a foundation.

To buy: $47; sephora.com.

Shiseido Synchro Skin Glow Luminizing Fluid Foundation SPF 20

Shiseido’s foundation is a foundation that moves with you—literally. The formula’s elastic-polymer technology fights against the three things that cause foundation to cake or fade: oil production, humidity, and creasing caused by facial movements.

To buy: $45; nordstrom.com.

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+

The newest from IT Cosmetics, this featherweight CC cream is aptly named. Rich with hyaluronic acid to visibly plump the skin, the super clean formula boasts natural-looking coverage that blurs over pores without looking cakey.

To buy: $40; sephora.com.