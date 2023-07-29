This $7 Humidity-Resistant Spray Helps Fine Hair "Stay in Place" and "Look Natural" All Day, Shoppers Say

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

If there was an informal poll about whether humidity affects your hair or not, 99 percent of people would check yes — and the other 1 percent would be liars. Summertime means humidity, and humidity wreaks havoc on hair, causing frizziness, fluffiness, and beauty woes of the highest degree. The moisture found in humidity can take your hair from smooth and silky to the complete opposite. In short, summertime means an all-out war against humidity, and there’s no weapon in your arsenal as prepared to take it on as Garnier Fructis’ Style Full Control Anti-Humidity Hair Spray.

This non-aerosol hair spray boasts a strong, flexible hold for combating summer’s soupiest of days. It’s infused with bamboo extract, which is purported to help with hair growth and overall health, and it has added frizz control to keep those flyaways down. The vegan, cruelty-free formula promises up to 24 hours of protection against humidity and a lightweight feeling. Plus, it has a “sparkling, fruity fragrance” that’ll leave you with nice-smelling strands.

Using it is simple: apply it as you would any other hair spray, such as after a blowout. You can even use it after applying an air dry cream and letting your hair dry au naturel. Either way, frizz will be banished, and you’ll be able to exit your house without fear of your hair fluffing up like a lion’s mane.

Reviewers on Amazon are loving the fact that this hair spray beats the heat but still feels natural to the touch with no crunchy bits. The reviews span the gamut of hairstyles, too, from curly to straight and fine. A reviewer with fine hair called it a “miracle spray.” “It works so well that my hair will stay in place all day, [and] looks natural [and] shiny, even if I run my fingers through it,” they wrote. One person in Florida — where the “ humidity in the summer is something else” — noted that it keeps her and her daughters’ “crazy, curly hair contained.” Others fawned over the “very strong hold” and “good body” the product gives, while one final reviewer with thin hair simply called it the “best hairspray ever.”

If you are suffering from an acute case of F.H.S. — frizzy hair syndrome — add the Garnier Fructis Style Full Control Anti-Humidity Hair Spray to your cart for summer style relief while it’s just $7 at Amazon.

