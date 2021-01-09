7 huge Casualty spoilers for next week

Photo credit: DigitalSpy.com - BBC

From Digital Spy

Casualty spoilers follow.

Next week on Casualty, Will plays matchmaker on his final day, while Ethan learns the truth about Fenisha and Rash has romance in mind.

1. Will has an eventful last day

Photo credit: BBC

It’s Will’s last day in the ED and he's looking forward to both the free time and better-paid opportunities elsewhere.

As he discusses his resignation with his colleagues, Will isn't backwards about coming forwards regarding the many problems in the NHS.

He has a prickly exit interview with Connie, who suggests that perhaps Will is actually the problem here. Connie also points out that when the going gets tough, Will tends to walk away – touching a nerve.

2.Will has a proposition for Fenisha

Photo credit: BBC

Fired up from his tense exit interview with Connie, Will vows to seize the day and impulsively asks Fenisha to join him in Ireland.

Taken aback, Fenisha rejects Will's offer and tells him that she is still pregnant with Ethan's baby. Will also quickly works out that Fenisha has feelings for Ethan and urges her to tell him the truth.

3. Fenisha and Ethan grow closer

Photo credit: BBC

Following his discovery about Fenisha, Will tracks Ethan down and encourages him to speak to her. Will wants his friends to be honest with each other about their true feelings, before he leaves.

Fortunately for Will, fate soon brings Fenisha and Ethan together regardless when a scary situation with a patient forces them to admit how they really feel.

Delighted, Fenisha and Ethan plan a dinner date to make things more official, until another development turns everything on its head.

4. Ethan learns the truth

Photo credit: BBC

At the end of their shift, Ethan picks up Fenisha from the ambulance station for their date but their happy bubble is quickly burst but when he sees her discharge letter from Will.

Realising that she’s seven months pregnant and hadn’t told him, Ethan's world comes crashing down and he angrily rejects Fenisha – calling her a coward.

5. Robyn has a breakthrough

Story continues

Photo credit: BBC

When terrified patient Maddison is brought into the ED following a mysterious attack, she is comforted by Robyn's support as she faces her mum.

As further truths come to light, Robyn realises there is a more sinister meaning behind the earlier incident and acts as a middleman between mum and daughter.

After managing to make Madison see sense, Robyn is left with a revitalised passion for her job and is delighted to have been able to properly connect with a patient for the first time in months.

6. Rash takes a chance on love

Photo credit: Alistair Heap - BBC

Romance could be on the cards for Rash next week, when he takes a shine to new consultant Enalla. After Enalla gently teases him, an embarrassed Rash tells Ethan that he was planning to ask her out, but keeps making a fool of himself.

Ethan encourages him to try again, and to Rash's relief, they manage to hit it off this time. After a successful coffee date, Rash plucks up the courage and asks Enalla on another date that night, to which she agrees – because her husband is away.

Enalla explains that the pair have an open relationship, but Rash can't help but feel disappointed as he wanted something more serious. What will Rash decide to do?

7. Will leaves on a high

Photo credit: BBC

At the end of a trying day, Will is able to tie up all his loose ends, before walking away from the ED for good.

Following the scary incident earlier on, Will checks over Fenisha to make sure she wasn’t injured and the two say a fond farewell.

Will also acknowledges his shortcomings to Connie prior to bowing out – admitting that, while the system has its issues, he values the NHS and its staff. It's been short but sweet and we'll miss you, Will.

Casualty airs these scenes on Saturday, January 16 on BBC One.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Casualty spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.

You Might Also Like