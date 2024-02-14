7 Home Improvements That Can Also Improve Your Relationship

A few intentional home upgrades can do a lot to resolve your cohabitating conflicts.

Home is where the heart is, but if you and your partner's living habits don't align, home can also be the place where resentment and conflict grows. Whether you have different philosophies on clutter, prefer different temperature settings, or just need more personal space for alone time—all of these things (and more) can put strain on a relationship when living together. But, don't fret, most of these cohabitating conflicts can be solved with a few thoughtful home upgrades.

The experts at Angi determined a list of living space changes that can help keep the sanity in your relationship and preserve some romance. Below, find our seven favorite ideas for home improvement projects that can, in turn, improve your relationship.

Separate the Toilet Space

No matter how close you and your partner are, a bit more privacy in the bathroom is pretty much always a good thing. While you may not have the budget or the space for two separate bathrooms, it's worth considering a remodel to improve the privacy in your shared bathroom. See what your options are for separating and enclosing the toilet space from the rest of the bathroom area. While this project could still cost a good chunk of money, it's an investment that could award you and your partner some more bathroom peace.

Hire Out for Complex Tasks

Now, we all love to save a bit of money on projects that we can easily do ourselves. However, knowing when to ask for help is a virtue in both relationships and home improvement. So, go ahead and hire out for complicated tasks that could turn into drama if not done right. And, if you can afford it, Angi experts also recommend hiring house cleaners from time to time, to help resolve any friction created by the division of household chores and labor.

Add More Doors or Room Dividers

A little separation can be a great thing. While an open concept space may be great for entertaining, it's not so great when you need to focus on work or get in some alone time apart from your partner. That's when adding a door or a room divider to create some separation and private spaces can be incredibly helpful.

In the Angi report, Angi home expert Mallory Micetich says doors have helped save her and her partner's relationship. "I used to think closed doors were an anger statement, but now, a closed door is an easy way to create a little space, filter out sound, and give my partner a break." Micetich said.

Soundproof Noisy Spaces

When creating separate spaces in your home for you and your partner to work or relax by yourselves, sound is another important thing to consider. Maybe you make music and need a space at home to practice without disrupting your partner. Maybe you and your partner do virtual therapy from home and want to feel a sense of privacy during your sessions. Or, maybe you like to go to bed earlier while your partner prefers to spend a bit more time in the living room watching TV. Adding soundproofing to some of these rooms can help you and your partner live your lifestyles together in harmony.

Upgrade Your Water Heater

A cold shower can quickly put anyone into a bad mood. So, if you're always running out of hot water at home—and it's causing tensions to run high—then considering investing in a new water heater. Not only will this save you from arguments about spending too long in the shower, but getting a new and more-efficient water heater can also save you money on your bills.

Install Double Vanities

In addition to enclosing the toilet space in your shared bathroom, installing a double vanity can also help create some needed separation. Having separate sinks and counter space in the bathroom means you won't have to fight as much over bathroom time when getting ready.

Improve Your Temperature Control

It's common for couples to have different temperature preferences, whether that's when sleeping in bed at night or just lounging around the house. Consider adding a split duct system in living rooms, bedrooms, and offices, Angi experts recommend, to control the climate in those rooms more easily. Or, for a lower budget option, consider adding ceiling fans to provide more temperature control and customization ability in different rooms.

