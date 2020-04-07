7 Home and Away spoilers for next week

Photo credit: Digital Spy/ST - Channel 5

Next week's Home and Away episodes finally resolve the mystery of Leah Patterson-Baker's disappearance, while Willow Harris and Alex Neilson struggle to fix their relationship crisis.

Here's a full collection of seven big moments coming up.

1. Leah speaks to the police

Photo credit: Channel 5

Justin contacts the police to let them know about a new post on Leah's website, which shows her wearing an engagement ring. He believes this could be the breakthrough everyone has been hoping for.

After waiting hours to hear back from the authorities, Justin is ultimately shocked by what he's told. The police explain that they have spoken to Leah and she is fine, having left the Bay – and Justin – by choice. That doesn't sound right…

2. Justin refuses to give up

Photo credit: Channel 5

The police aren't planning to take the Leah case any further, as they're fully satisfied that she's not in danger and there's no reason to be worried. Justin is encouraged to let it go, rather than obsessing further over his girlfriend.

Justin still thinks that something is seriously wrong, so he makes a post of his own on Leah's website. In it, he promises never to give up on Leah until he hears direct from her that she's okay.

3. Leah phones Justin

Photo credit: Channel 5

After waiting anxiously for any kind of new update, Justin gets his wish when Leah calls him. She's very much alive, but she explains that she has moved on from their relationship and doesn't want to see him again.

Following the bombshell conversation, Justin becomes more convinced than ever that someone is holding Leah captive and forcing her to act against her will. He noticed something strange about her tone of voice on the phone and isn't prepared to let this go.

4. The Leah mystery is finally resolved

Photo credit: Channel 5

As Leah calls Justin, viewers see her again for the first time in weeks. In disturbing scenes, she's now playing the part of a "Stepford wife" to a man called Douglas, who is holding her in a remote location against her will.

Story continues

Leah has been bullied into obedience by the short-tempered and violent man, following his every instruction in fear of reprisals. It's clear that Leah needs help from someone quickly.

5. Douglas has a nasty surprise for Leah

Photo credit: Seven Network

Douglas is unsettled by the repeated contact from Justin, fearing that the outside world may threaten the supposed "perfect life" he's trying to build up with Leah.

Deciding to regain the upper hand, Douglas tells Leah that they'll be getting married the following day. He even presents her with a wedding dress and warns her to be prepared for the ceremony.

6. Alex makes a heartbreaking decision

Photo credit: Channel 5

Willow is unsure about Alex's suggestion that they should buy a house together when they move away from Summer Bay. As it's still relatively early in their relationship, she fears that they could be moving too quickly.

Willow's doubts don't go down well with Alex, who always made it clear that she wanted a committed and settled relationship. She now sees Willow's doubts as a sign that they don't want the same things.

As Willow doesn't want to make promises she can't keep, the couple reach a crossroads. Ultimately, Alex announces that she'll be leaving the Bay without Willow.

7. Willow struggles over losing Alex

Photo credit: Channel 5

An upset Willow turns to Jasmine for support following Alex's shock announcement. Jasmine tries to comfort her and help, but there's a sense that she might be projecting her own recent loss of Robbo onto Willow's situation.

Jasmine confronts Alex for giving up on Willow so easily, but Alex is annoyed that Willow went to Jasmine rather than speaking to her. It's clear that Willow and Alex still care deeply for each other, but with nothing resolved, are they still going their separate ways?

Home and Away currently airs Mondays and Fridays at 1.15pm on Channel 5.

