7 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

Hollyoaks may be airing new episodes a little less frequently at the moment, but we're still on hand with our trusty spoiler round-up to offer a sneak peek at what's ahead.

With newcomer Felix Westwood continuing to make his mark on the village, here's our guide to seven moments on the way – and a quick reminder over Hollyoaks Favourites too!

Main Show

1. Walter is spooked by Felix's threats

Walter is firmly on the back foot now that Felix is in the village and threatening to expose secrets from his past. Felix has demanded Walter's help to get his relationship with Mitchell back on track, vowing to make life very difficult for Walter if he doesn't cooperate.

The last thing Walter wants is for Felix to say too much, so he immediately sets to work on trying to fix things between him and Mitchell. Knowing that Scott has a big influence over Mitchell at the moment, Walter asks for his help.

2. Warren and Felix's tensions rise further

Warren is also very uncomfortable over Felix's presence in the village, unable to forgive his old enemy for his actions when they were younger.

When the two bad boys of the village cross paths again, Warren faces up to Felix and orders him to leave. Grace intervenes and tries to calm things down before the situation escalates into a fight.

3. Felix and Grace give into temptation

There was chemistry between Felix and Grace from the very moment that Felix stepped foot in the village, so perhaps it was only ever a matter of time before they gave into their attraction.

After stepping in to stop Felix and Warren from brawling, Grace gets closer to Felix and they sleep together. But will any of the villagers find out about this new match?

4. Walter's secret is revealed

By the time Monday's E4 first look episode has ended, fans will finally understand what Felix has over Walter. Viewers will see them have a heated discussion over the past, where all becomes clear.

The show isn't revealing Walter's secret before the episode airs, but Trevor A Toussaint – who plays him – recently told Inside Soap: "Let's just say that Walter has been living his truth for the past 26 years, but that's not necessarily the whole truth.

"There's a bit more to it than he's been telling his family, so he's very worried by Felix's threats. It could be devastating for his loved ones if the truth comes out."

5. Kyle's confidence takes another knock

As Kyle and Nancy's wedding day grows ever closer, Darren kindly offers to help with the preparations.

Kyle gets excited over the upcoming ceremony and makes it his mission to work his way through Nancy's extensive to-do list. He feels triumphant when he thinks he's finished the job, but his mood plummets when he realises that he missed a page and hasn't sent out the all-important invitations. Will anyone realise how much Kyle is struggling in silence?

6. Sid faces disappointment

Sid looks forward to his trip with Juliet, excited to be sharing some time alone with his girlfriend.

Unfortunately, things turn sour when Juliet reveals that she's invited Ollie and Imran to tag along on their supposedly-romantic trip. Things between the young couple look set to grow tense as they struggle to get on the same page.

7. Liberty plans to move on

Liberty is heartbroken after Sienna and Brody decided to reunite. Things clearly can't stay as they are, so Liberty decides to move in with Maxine.

Sienna asks Brody to help change Liberty's mind, but Liberty seems adamant that three would be a crowd at the flat. Is there any way of talking her round?

Hollyoaks Favourites

Hollyoaks Favourites is back for three more episodes next week, filling the 7pm E4 slot on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays in place of new episodes.

The latest batch of episodes have a focus on memorable Hollyoaks villains, so get ready to see Cameron Campbell, Silas Blissett and Laurie Shelby at their worst.

Cameron holds the Lomax family hostage (Wednesday, April 8)

Cameron Campbell wants to prove to his daughter Peri how much he loves her and is desperate to protect her at all costs, but he ends up holding her and the rest of her scared family hostage in a cabin in the woods. Will anyone find them before killer Cameron strikes again? (Originally aired in 2017).

Silas vs Lindsey – Thursday, April 9

The infamous Gloved Hand Killer, Lindsey Roscoe, has met her match in fellow serial killer Silas Blissett. After they teamed up to take down Mercedes, Silas has a change of heart, with fatal consequences. (Originally aired in 2016).

Laurie vs Sienna, Sinead and Diane – Friday, April 10

Master manipulator Laurie Shelby has been making Sienna Blake and his wife Sinead’s lives a misery for months, but now the women have decided to fight back, with the help of Sinead's stepmum Diane.

Hollyoaks currently airs new episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7pm on E4. Hollyoaks Favourites airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7pm on E4.

